Lee Pharmaceutical : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited

李 氏 大 藥 廠 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 950)

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

EXTENDED SHAREHOLDER LOAN

On 19 July 2019, Lee's International, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and PPI entered into the Supplemental Agreement, pursuant to which Lee's International and PPI agree that the Shareholder Loan (in the aggregate principal sum of HK$25,056,000) shall be renewed for an extended term from 19 July 2019 to 18 July 2020.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

GL Partners is a substantial shareholder of the Company and therefore, a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules as at the date of this announcement.

At the same time, Lee's International and GL Partners are both shareholders of PPI, while GL Partners, being a connected person of the Company, is entitled to exercise or control the exercise of 10% or more of the voting power at any general meeting of PPI. Therefore PPI is a commonly held entity falling within the meaning of Rule 14A.27 of the Listing Rules. Therefore, the Extended Shareholder Loan made by Lee's International to PPI under the Supplemental Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company pursuant to Rule 14A.26 of the Listing Rules.

The highest applicable percentage ratio under the Listing Rules for the Extended Shareholder Loan and Previous Financial Assistance made by the Company (by itself or through Lee's International), on a standalone and on an aggregated basis, does not exceed 5%. Therefore, in accordance with Rule 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules, the Extended Shareholder Loan is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements and is exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements of the Listing Rules.