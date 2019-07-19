|
Lee Pharmaceutical : CONNECTED TRANSACTION - PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited
李 氏 大 藥 廠 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 950)
On 19 July 2019, Lee's International, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and PPI entered into the Supplemental Agreement, pursuant to which Lee's International and PPI agree that the Shareholder Loan (in the aggregate principal sum of HK$25,056,000) shall be renewed for an extended term from 19 July 2019 to 18 July 2020.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
GL Partners is a substantial shareholder of the Company and therefore, a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules as at the date of this announcement.
At the same time, Lee's International and GL Partners are both shareholders of PPI, while GL Partners, being a connected person of the Company, is entitled to exercise or control the exercise of 10% or more of the voting power at any general meeting of PPI. Therefore PPI is a commonly held entity falling within the meaning of Rule 14A.27 of the Listing Rules. Therefore, the Extended Shareholder Loan made by Lee's International to PPI under the Supplemental Agreement constitutes a connected transaction of the Company pursuant to Rule 14A.26 of the Listing Rules.
The highest applicable percentage ratio under the Listing Rules for the Extended Shareholder Loan and Previous Financial Assistance made by the Company (by itself or through Lee's International), on a standalone and on an aggregated basis, does not exceed 5%. Therefore, in accordance with Rule 14A.76(2) of the Listing Rules, the Extended Shareholder Loan is only subject to the reporting and announcement requirements and is exempt from the circular (including independent financial advice) and shareholders' approval requirements of the Listing Rules.
The Supplemental Agreement
Date
19 July 2019
Parties
-
Lee's International, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, as lender; and
-
PPI, as borrower.
PPI is a commonly held entity falling within the meaning of Rule 14A.27 of the Listing Rules.
Subject matter
Pursuant to the Supplemental Agreement, Lee's International and PPI agree to renew the Shareholder Loan (in the aggregate principal sum of HK$25,056,000) for an extended term from 19 July 2019 to 18 July 2020.
Principal amount of the Extended Shareholder Loan
HK$25,056,000
Interest rate
Interest on the Extended Shareholder Loan shall accrue at 4% per annum, which is determined with reference to the prevailing interest rate in the market.
Interest on the Extended Shareholder Loan shall accrue and be calculated for the period commencing from 19 July 2019 up to (but excluding) the Repayment Date.
Extended term
Subject to early repayment as provided under the Supplemental Agreement, the term of the Extended Shareholder Loan shall be commencing from 19 July 2019 and expiring on 18 July 2020.
Repayment schedule
PPI shall repay the Extended Shareholder Loan together with the interest accrued on the Repayment Date.
PPI shall have the right to make early repayment of the Extended Shareholder Loan, together with the interest accrued at any time during the abovementioned extended term for the Extended Shareholder Loan by giving the Written Notice to Lee's International. PPI shall specify in the Written Notice the date when the early repayment of the Extended Shareholder Loan shall be made.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE EXTENDED SHAREHOLDER LOAN PPI is in the course of expanding its business operation in producing, developing and in promoting the sale of medical devices. To ensure such steady growth will be backed by ample financial resources, PPI needs the funding as obtained under the Extended Shareholder Loan. Therefore, after arm's length negotiation between PPI and Lee's International (being a shareholder of PPI), Lee's International agrees to advance the Extended Shareholder Loan for an extended term from 19 July 2019 to 18 July 2020 in order to support the sustained development of PPI and to allow PPI a higher degree of flexibility in its cash flow. The Extended Shareholder Loan would be utilisd for PPI's general working capital and the provision of financial assistance will generate additional profit attributable to the Shareholders.
The Directors (including the independent non-executive Directors) considered that the terms of the Supplemental Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, which have been entered into after arm's length negotiation between Lee's International and PPI, are not in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group but are on normal commercial terms and the terms therein are fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.
Dr. Li Xiaoyi, an executive Director and a substantial shareholder of the Company, is directly and indirectly (through Swift Power) interested in the issued share capital of PPI, and in view of such interests, he is considered to have an interest in the transaction contemplated under the Supplemental Agreement, and is required to abstain, or has abstained, from voting on the relevant Board resolutions to approve the Supplemental Agreement. Save for the above, no Director has a material interest in the transactions contemplated under the Supplemental Agreement, and none of them is required to abstain or has abstained from, voting on the relevant Board resolutions to approve the Supplemental Agreement.
INFORMATION OF PPI
PPI was incorporated in the British Virgin Islands on 6 August 2009, and is currently carrying on the business of, inter alia, producing, developing and sale of Zingo and the platform together with the accompanying powder intra-dermal injection system, and other medical devices such as the developing of continuous glucose monitoring system.
GENERAL INFORMATION OF THE GROUP
The Group is a research-driven and market-oriented biopharmaceutical company focused on the PRC market. Through its operating subsidiary in the PRC, the Group develops, manufactures and markets proprietary pharmaceutical products in the PRC. It has established a sale and distribution network for pharmaceuticals covering most provinces and cities in the PRC, marketing both self-developed products and licensed products from abroad. The principal business activity of Lee's International is investment holding.
DEFINITIONS
In this announcement, the following expressions have the following meanings unless the context requires otherwise:
|
"Board"
|
board of Directors
|
"Company"
|
Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited, a company
|
|
incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability
|
|
with its issued shares listed on the Main Board of the
|
|
Stock Exchange
|
"connected person"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
"connected transaction"
|
has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules
|
"Director(s)"
|
director(s) of the Company
|
"Extended Shareholder
|
the shareholder loan in the aggregate amount of
|
Loan"
|
HK$25,056,000 advanced by Lee's International to PPI
|
|
under the Supplemental Agreement
|
"GL Partners"
|
GL Partners Capital Management Limited
|
"Group"
|
the Company and its subsidiaries
|
"Guarantee"
|
t h e g u a r a n t e e ( w i t h t h e g u a r a n t e e d a m o u n t o f
|
|
HK$48,000,000) given by the Company in favour of
|
|
Nanyang Commercial Bank, Limited in respect of the
|
|
revolving loan facility of up to HK$8,000,000, the
|
|
demand loan facility of up to HK$40,000,000 and
|
|
overdraft facility of up to HK$4,000,000 pursuant to the
|
|
terms of the facility letter issued by Nanyang Commercial
|
|
Bank, Limited to PPI dated 5 March 2019, which was
|
|
agreed and accepted by PPI (as borrower) and the
|
|
Company (as guarantor) on 14 March 2019, provided that
|
|
the total outstanding balance of the overdraft facility and
|
|
revolving loan facility shall not at any time exceed
|
|
HK$8,000,000
|
"HK$"
|
Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong
|
"Hong Kong"
|
Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC
|
"Lee's International"
|
Lee's Pharmaceutical International Limited, a company
|
|
with limited liability and incorporated under the laws of
|
|
the British Virgin Islands, and a wholly owned subsidiary
|
|
of the Company
|
"Listing Rules"
|
Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock
|
|
Exchange
|
"PPI"
|
Powder Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a company with
|
|
limited liability and incorporated under the laws of the
|
|
British Virgin Islands
|
"PRC"
|
People's Republic of China, and for the purpose of this
|
|
announcement shall not include Hong Kong, Macau
|
|
Special Administrative Region of the PRC and Taiwan
