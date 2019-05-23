|
Lee Pharmaceutical : DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN A SUBSIDIARY
05/23/2019 | 07:38am EDT
Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited
李 氏 大 藥 廠 控 股 有 限 公 司 *
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 950)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN A SUBSIDIARY
THE SUBSCRIPTION
The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 May 2019 (after trading hours), the Target Company, the Company, Lee's International, Wealthy Chance, the HK Subsidiary, the WFOE and the Investors entered into the Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which the Investors agreed to subscribe for and purchase, and the Company agreed to issue and sell, the Subscription Shares at the Consideration of US$50,000,000 pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
On a fully-diluted and as-converted basis, the Series A Preferred Shares to be issued pursuant to the Transaction Documents represent approximately 45.525% of the equity share capital of the Target Company. Correspondingly, assuming conversion in full of those Series A Preferred Shares, the Company's indirect interest in the Target Company will decrease to approximately 50.117% and the Target Company will remain as an indirect subsidiary of the Company. As such, the transactions contemplated under the Transaction Documents constitute a deemed disposal of the Target Company under Rule 14.29 of the Listing Rules.
As the discretion to exercise the Redemption Right under the Series A Preferred Shares belongs solely to the Investors, the Redemption Right is being considered as an option granted to the Investors under Rule 14.74(1) of the Listing Rules and classified as if it had been fully exercised at the time of the grant. Accordingly, the grant to and exercise by the Investors of the Redemption Right are regarded as a deemed acquisition by the Company in the Target Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the transactions contemplated under the Transaction Documents are more than 5% but less than 25%, the transactions contemplated under the Transaction Documents constitute discloseable transactions of the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules, and are subject to the notification and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
THE SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT
The key terms of the Subscription Agreement are as follows:
|
Date:
|
23 May 2019 (after trading hours)
|
Parties:
|
(1)
|
The Target Company;
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
the Company;
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Lee's International;
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Wealthy Chance;
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
the HK Subsidiary;
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
the WFOE; and
|
|
|
|
(7)
|
the Investors.
|
|
|
|
To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of
|
|
the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries,
|
|
each of Wealthy Chance, the Investors and their
|
|
respective ultimate beneficial owners, are Independent
|
|
Third Parties.
|
|
|
Number of Series A
|
The Investors agree to subscribe for an aggregate of
|
Preferred Shares:
|
334,280 Series A Preferred Shares in the following
|
|
manner:
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Series A Preferred
|
|
Investor
|
Shares to be subscribed
|
|
First Investor
|
167,140
|
|
Second Investor
|
66,856
|
|
Third Investor
|
66,856
|
|
Fourth Investor
|
33,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
334,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue Price:
|
US$149.5752064 per Subscription Share, which was
|
|
determined after arm's length negotiation between the
|
|
parties to the Subscription Agreement on normal
|
|
commercial terms with reference to, among other
|
|
things, the stage of developments and the market
|
|
potential of the pipeline assets of the Target Group
|
|
Companies
|
|
|
|
Consideration payable
|
US$50,000,000 which shall be paid by the Investors by
|
by the Investors:
|
wire transfer of immediately available funds in United
|
|
States dollars at the Closing in the following manner:
|
|
|
Consideration
|
|
Investor
|
|
|
payable
|
|
|
|
|
(US$)
|
|
First Investor
|
25,000,000
|
|
Second Investor
|
10,000,000
|
|
Third Investor
|
10,000,000
|
|
Fourth Investor
|
5,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
50,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Conditions precedent:
|
The obligations of the parties to the Subscription
|
|
Agreement at the Closing are subject to the fulfilment
|
|
or waiver, at or before the Closing, of the following,
|
|
among others, conditions:
|
|
|
-
each of the representations and warranties under the Subscription Agreement being correct, true, complete and not misleading in all material respect;
-
each of the parties to the Subscription Agreement having performed and complied with, in all material respects, all of its obligations and
c o n d i t i o n s c o n t a i n e d i n t h e T r a n s a c t i o n Documents;
-
since the date of the Subscription Agreement and up until and including the Closing, there being no material adverse effect;
-
no provision of any applicable laws prohibiting
t h e c o n s u m m a t i o n o f a n y t r a n s a c t i o n s contemplated by the Transaction Documents, and all consents of or notification to any competent governmental authority or any other person that are required to be obtained by any Target Group Company or other Warrantor in connection with t h e c o n s u m m a t i o n o f t h e t r a n s a c t i o n s contemplated by the Transaction Documents, including necessary board and shareholder approvals of the Target Group Companies, shall have been duly obtained and effective;
-
all applicable requirements under the Listing Rules for the consummation of the transactions under the Subscription Agreement having been complied with;
-
all corporate and other proceedings in connection with the transactions to be completed at the Closing and all documents incident thereto with respect to the Transaction Documents and the transactions contemplated thereby having been completed;
-
the Revised Target M&A having been adopted by all necessary actions of the members of the Target Company upon Closing, and the Revised Target M&A having been duly filed with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs of the BVI;
-
the Transaction Documents being executed by the Target Company;
-
the Target Company having taken all necessary corporate actions such that as of the Closing the board of directors of the Target Company shall be authorised to have 4 members, which members shall consist of: (i) 1 individual designated by the First Investor; (ii) 1 individual designated by the Second Investor; and (iii) 2 individuals designated by Lee's International;
-
the Company and the Key Holders having procured the entry of an amended and restated TTA by and among Zhaoke GZ, Zhaoke Hefei and the WFOE, pursuant to which, Zhaoke GZ, Zhaoke Hefei and the WFOE shall amend and
r e s t a t e t h e T T A t o r e f l e c t ( i ) a d d i t i o n a l information of the products being transferred under the TTA; and (ii) that Zhaoke GZ has assigned the relevant patents to the WFOE;
-
the Company and the Key Holders having procured (i) the submission of all the applications to the NIPA in connection with the assignment of the Other Patents from Zhaoke Hefei and Zhaoke GZ to the WFOE; and (ii) the grant by each of Zhaoke Hefei and Zhaoke GZ to the WFOE an exclusive, irrevocable, transferable, unlimited, sublicensable (through multiple tiers), royalty free, fully-paid up license to the Other Patents, with the term of such license being on a patent-by-patent or patent application-by-patent application basis, from the date of the execution thereof to the NIPA's approval for the application
f o r a s s i g n m e n t o f s u c h p a t e n t o r p a t e n t application, which was provided in the amended and restated TTA;
-
the Company and the Key Holders having procured the entry of a trademark license agreement by and between Zhaoke Hefei and the
WFOE for the WFOE to use the trademarks "Zhaoke" or "兆科" in the PRC and Hong Kong;
