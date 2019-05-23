Lee Pharmaceutical : DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN A SUBSIDIARY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited

李 氏 大 藥 廠 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 950)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

DEEMED DISPOSAL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN A SUBSIDIARY

THE SUBSCRIPTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 23 May 2019 (after trading hours), the Target Company, the Company, Lee's International, Wealthy Chance, the HK Subsidiary, the WFOE and the Investors entered into the Subscription Agreement, pursuant to which the Investors agreed to subscribe for and purchase, and the Company agreed to issue and sell, the Subscription Shares at the Consideration of US$50,000,000 pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Subscription Agreement.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

On a fully-diluted and as-converted basis, the Series A Preferred Shares to be issued pursuant to the Transaction Documents represent approximately 45.525% of the equity share capital of the Target Company. Correspondingly, assuming conversion in full of those Series A Preferred Shares, the Company's indirect interest in the Target Company will decrease to approximately 50.117% and the Target Company will remain as an indirect subsidiary of the Company. As such, the transactions contemplated under the Transaction Documents constitute a deemed disposal of the Target Company under Rule 14.29 of the Listing Rules.

As the discretion to exercise the Redemption Right under the Series A Preferred Shares belongs solely to the Investors, the Redemption Right is being considered as an option granted to the Investors under Rule 14.74(1) of the Listing Rules and classified as if it had been fully exercised at the time of the grant. Accordingly, the grant to and exercise by the Investors of the Redemption Right are regarded as a deemed acquisition by the Company in the Target Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.