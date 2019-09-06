Log in
Lee Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Honoured with "Most Innovative Small And Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical Enterprises Award in The Asia Pacific Region 2019" By Clarivate Analytics

09/06/2019 | 07:37am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited

李 氏 大 藥 廠 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 950)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

HONOURED WITH "MOST INNOVATIVE

SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED PHARMACEUTICAL

ENTERPRISES AWARD IN THE ASIA PACIFIC REGION 2019"

BY CLARIVATE ANALYTICS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 29 August 2019, the Company has been ranked number one in the "Most Innovative Small and Medium-sized Pharmaceutical Enterprises Award in the Asia Pacific Region 2019" by Clarivate Analytics, a digital health intelligence solution provider. The Group believes that this award is granted in recognition of its leading position on innovation and commitment to the research and development of new drugs to address unmet medical needs.

Companies honoured with the "Most Innovative Small and Medium - sized Pharmaceutical Enterprises Award in the Asia Pacific Region 2019" were evaluated in accordance with various criteria including, but not limited to, the number of pipeline assets under development and products launched. The Group will continue to uphold the developing of innovative drugs in order to broaden the Group's growth opportunity with an objective to create the optimal returns to investors.

1

According to CortellisTM, this is the first such analysis to focus exclusively on Asia Pacific Region with a methodology designed specifically for the pharmaceutical industry and for less mature markets. Unlike other studies of innovation, the results for Asia Pacific Region presented here are not overshadowed by findings on a global scale, nor have the measures of innovation been retrofitted to the region. The analysis was performed on data collected through first quarter of 2019, and confined the research to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products, considering ancillary innovation in drug delivery, devices and diagnostics as out of scope.

By order of the Board

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited

Lee Siu Fong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

  • For identification purpose only

A s a t t h e d a t e o f t h i s a n n o u n c e m e n t , M s . L e e S i u F o n g ( C h a i r m a n ) , Ms. Leelalertsuphakun Wanee and Dr. Li Xiaoyi are executive directors of the Company, Mr. Simon Miles Ball is a non-executive director of the Company, Dr. Chan Yau Ching, Bob, Mr. Lam Yat Cheong and Dr. Tsim Wah Keung, Karl are independent non-executive directors of the Company.

2

Disclaimer

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 11:36:03 UTC
