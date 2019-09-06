Lee Pharmaceutical : Voluntary Announcement - Honoured with "Most Innovative Small And Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical Enterprises Award in The Asia Pacific Region 2019" By Clarivate Analytics

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited

李 氏 大 藥 廠 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 950)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT -

HONOURED WITH "MOST INNOVATIVE

SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED PHARMACEUTICAL

ENTERPRISES AWARD IN THE ASIA PACIFIC REGION 2019"

BY CLARIVATE ANALYTICS

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries as the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce that, on 29 August 2019, the Company has been ranked number one in the "Most Innovative Small and Medium-sized Pharmaceutical Enterprises Award in the Asia Pacific Region 2019" by Clarivate Analytics, a digital health intelligence solution provider. The Group believes that this award is granted in recognition of its leading position on innovation and commitment to the research and development of new drugs to address unmet medical needs.

Companies honoured with the "Most Innovative Small and Medium - sized Pharmaceutical Enterprises Award in the Asia Pacific Region 2019" were evaluated in accordance with various criteria including, but not limited to, the number of pipeline assets under development and products launched. The Group will continue to uphold the developing of innovative drugs in order to broaden the Group's growth opportunity with an objective to create the optimal returns to investors.