Lee Spirer Named Chief Executive Officer of CIBT Global, Inc.

CIBT Global, Inc. (“CIBT” or the “Company”), the leading global provider of mobility services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Spirer as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 11, 2020. He succeeds John Donoghue, President and CEO, who becomes Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Spirer joins CIBT after a highly successful tenure with Navigant, Inc. (“Navigant”). He served most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth and Transformation Officer, and prior to that served as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the operating businesses, business development, strategy, acquisitions and innovation, advanced technology and India operations. Under his leadership, Spirer established Navigant as a leading management consulting services provider across multiple verticals, expanded into technology-enabled managed services, and played a crucial role in Navigant’s successful sale to Veritas Capital-backed Guidehouse. Previously, Spirer has also held senior management roles at Kroll, Dun & Bradstreet Corp and IBM.

He said of his appointment: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join the accomplished CIBT team. CIBT has tremendous growth potential and will continue to deliver best-in-class client and customer experience, while also expanding its market leadership across global corporate services. I look forward to working alongside the talented individuals at CIBT and in partnership with Kohlberg and CITIC Capital to realize the Company’s full growth potential.”

John Donoghue commented: “After working closely with our Board over the last several months to identify the right individual to lead our business for the next stage of our evolution, and I am delighted to welcome Lee Spirer to the CIBT family as our next Chief Executive Officer. Lee’s breadth of experience in leading and growing business services platforms into world-class enterprises positions him well for his new role at the Company, and I look forward to continuing to work with CIBT as Chairman to help support the Company’s next phase of growth.”

Jonathan Ward, Operating Partner of Kohlberg, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors of CIBT, I want to sincerely thank John Donoghue for his distinguished service to the Company as CEO, and also welcome Lee Spirer to CIBT. We are excited to partner with Lee as we continue to build on CIBT’s foundation as the best-in-class provider of global mobility services to our clients and end consumers.”

About CIBT

CIBT, headquartered in McLean Virginia, is the leading global provider of mobility services including visa, passport, and immigration documentation. Through operations in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Oceania, CIBT serves multinational corporations, global travel management companies, tour and cruise operators, government agencies, and individual travelers. CIBT assists over one million individuals annually to obtain visas, passports, work permits, and related documents required for global mobility. CIBT’s services simplify the time consuming and complicated process of obtaining required travel documents and work authorizations, while providing an accurate and compliant service for corporate customers. For more information, please visit www.cibtvisas.com.

About Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C.

Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized eight private equity funds, through which it has raised $7.5 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 30-year history, Kohlberg has completed 80 platform investments and over 192 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $15 billion. For more information, please visit.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005237/en/