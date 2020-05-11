Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lee Spirer Named Chief Executive Officer of CIBT Global, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 07:32am EDT

CIBT Global, Inc. (“CIBT” or the “Company”), the leading global provider of mobility services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee Spirer as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 11, 2020. He succeeds John Donoghue, President and CEO, who becomes Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Spirer joins CIBT after a highly successful tenure with Navigant, Inc. (“Navigant”). He served most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Growth and Transformation Officer, and prior to that served as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, overseeing the operating businesses, business development, strategy, acquisitions and innovation, advanced technology and India operations. Under his leadership, Spirer established Navigant as a leading management consulting services provider across multiple verticals, expanded into technology-enabled managed services, and played a crucial role in Navigant’s successful sale to Veritas Capital-backed Guidehouse. Previously, Spirer has also held senior management roles at Kroll, Dun & Bradstreet Corp and IBM.

He said of his appointment: “I am excited to have the opportunity to join the accomplished CIBT team. CIBT has tremendous growth potential and will continue to deliver best-in-class client and customer experience, while also expanding its market leadership across global corporate services. I look forward to working alongside the talented individuals at CIBT and in partnership with Kohlberg and CITIC Capital to realize the Company’s full growth potential.”

John Donoghue commented: “After working closely with our Board over the last several months to identify the right individual to lead our business for the next stage of our evolution, and I am delighted to welcome Lee Spirer to the CIBT family as our next Chief Executive Officer. Lee’s breadth of experience in leading and growing business services platforms into world-class enterprises positions him well for his new role at the Company, and I look forward to continuing to work with CIBT as Chairman to help support the Company’s next phase of growth.”

Jonathan Ward, Operating Partner of Kohlberg, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors of CIBT, I want to sincerely thank John Donoghue for his distinguished service to the Company as CEO, and also welcome Lee Spirer to CIBT. We are excited to partner with Lee as we continue to build on CIBT’s foundation as the best-in-class provider of global mobility services to our clients and end consumers.”

About CIBT
CIBT, headquartered in McLean Virginia, is the leading global provider of mobility services including visa, passport, and immigration documentation. Through operations in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Oceania, CIBT serves multinational corporations, global travel management companies, tour and cruise operators, government agencies, and individual travelers. CIBT assists over one million individuals annually to obtain visas, passports, work permits, and related documents required for global mobility. CIBT’s services simplify the time consuming and complicated process of obtaining required travel documents and work authorizations, while providing an accurate and compliant service for corporate customers. For more information, please visit www.cibtvisas.com.

About Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C.
Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm headquartered in New York. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized eight private equity funds, through which it has raised $7.5 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 30-year history, Kohlberg has completed 80 platform investments and over 192 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $15 billion. For more information, please visit.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:08aALLAKOS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:08aMAGELLAN HEALTH INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:08aMagic to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on May 26, 2020
AQ
08:08aPUMA SE : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08:08aLisa Detanna Ranked to Barron's “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” List
BU
08:08aFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : FIS Cuts the Wait for New Credit and Debit Cardholders to Access Accounts
BU
08:08aHEWLETT PACKARD : Aruba Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Enterprise Cyberattack Protection
BU
08:08aDECIBEL THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)
BU
08:07aAXA MANSARD INSURANCE : Firm Offers Free Healthcare Services to Customers
AQ
08:07aCLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3Qantas pauses plane deliveries from Airbus, Boeing due to virus
4PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17
5HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group