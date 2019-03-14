Leeds Bradford International Airport : Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Puts Summer 20 On Sale from Leeds Bradford Airport

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays Puts Summer 20 On Sale from Leeds Bradford

Airport

- More capacity from Leeds Bradford Airport means another summer of growth for Yorkshire's leading airline and tour operator, as UK Government confirms flights will continue as before

- Almost 2 MILLION seats going on sale to meet demand

- Even more choice and flexibility to most popular hotspots

- 49 destinations on sale from Leeds Bradford Airport for Summer 20

14th March 2019: On the back of the welcome news that UK airlines will be able to continue to operate flights between the UK and the EU, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is bringing even more good news to holidaymakers in Yorkshire, thanks to the announcement of an expanded Summer 20 programme from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Yorkshire's leading airline and tour operator is putting flights and holidays on sale to 49 destinations from Leeds Bradford Airport for Summer 20. The addition of more than 50,000 extra seats means that nearly 2 MILLION seats are going on sale, more than ever before.

The programme gives holidaymakers more choice and flexibility when choosing flights and holidays to their favourite sun and city destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands next summer. With daily, double-daily and even three flights daily to the most popular sun and city destinations, key highlights for Summer 20 include:

 Over 200 weekly flights departing during peak periods.

 Canary Islands - more services to Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote mean up to 21 weekly services, including eight to Tenerife.

 More choice and flexibility to the most popular sunshine hotspots. Daily, double-daily and three flights daily flights to Malaga, Alicante, Faro, Palma (Majorca) and Ibiza.

 Turkey - more services and seats on sale in response to continued demand for holidays to Antalya (now daily services), Bodrum (now twice weekly services), Dalaman (six weekly services) and Izmir (weekly service every Wednesday).

 Greece - additional service to Crete (Heraklion) means five services every week, in addition to great choice and flexibility to Crete (Chania) (weekly service), Corfu (three weekly services), Kefalonia (two weekly services), Kos (three weekly services), Rhodes (three weekly services), Halkidiki (two weekly services) and Zante (three weekly services).

 Cyprus - four weekly services to both Larnaca and Paphos.

 Italy - Pisa (two weekly services), Verona (weekly Wednesday service), Rome (two weekly services), Naples (two weekly services) and Venice (two weekly services).

 Croatia - additional service to Dubrovnik means three weekly services, as well as Split (three weekly services) and Pula (two weekly services).

 Bourgas (Bulgaria) - popularity of new for Summer 19 destination means two weekly services.

Today's announcement comes in response to continued demand for great value package holidays from holidaymakers across the region. With more services and frequencies, they are spoilt for choice when it comes to where and when they would like to getaway, with more flexible durations available.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: "The UK Government has confirmed that flights to our EU holiday destinations will continue just as last year, providing assurance that, whatever the outcome of Brexit, holidaymakers can continue to book holidays with confidence. On the back of that we are delighted to be announcing even more good news, thanks to this exciting summer programme from Leeds Bradford Airport. With 49 fantastic destinations on sale and more seats on sale than ever, we are once again demonstrating our commitment to the base and our customers. With more choice and flexibility for customers and independent travel agents to choose from with our award winning airline and tour operator, we are confident that this summer programme will be a huge hit with local holidaymakers."

David Laws, CEO at Leeds Bradford Airport: "We are delighted to see Jet2.com and

Jet2holidays continue to go from strength to strength at Leeds Bradford Airport with the release of this exciting summer 2020 programme, which will offer Yorkshire's travelling public more seats than ever from their local airport. By summer 2020, our new terminal extension should be well underway and nearing completion, offering passengers a first class experience as we continue to create an airport that Yorkshire can be proud of."

Earlier this year, the award-winning airline Jet2.com took delivery of the last of 34 brand new Boeing 737-800 aircraft, taking its fleet size to 100. The company continues to win a number of awards for its VIP customer service, with Jet2holidays customers having a choice of thousands of 2-5 star hotels, Jet2.com flights, an industry leading 22kg baggage allowance and airport transfers included, all for a low £60 per person deposit.

For further information and to book, please visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

About Jet2.com

1. Jet2.com is a leading leisure airline providing friendly low fares to over 70 exciting sun, city and ski destinations across Europe. It operates from nine UK airports: Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle.

2. Jet2.com prides itself on offering award winning customer service, friendly flight times, allocated seating and a generous 22kg baggage allowance.

3. Jet2.com is the 3rd largest registered airline in the UK and in Summer 19 it will operate a fleet of 100 aircraft.

4. In September 2016, Jet2.com took delivery of a brand new Boeing 737-800 aircraft. This was the first of 34 new

aircraft to be delivered, the last of which was delivered in January 2019.

5. Jet2.com was named Travel Brand of the Year 2018 at the Which? awards, and Jet2.com was also awarded by Which? with their prestigious 'Recommended Provider' status in its annual Airline Survey for two consecutive years (December 2016 and 2017). Jet2.com has been awarded Best Airline - UK and Best Low-Cost Airline - Europe for two consecutive years in the TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards for airlines. In the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice awards, the airline was also awarded Best Economy Class - Europe and was recognised as one of the 'Top 10 Airlines in the World', coming 7th in the prestigious list. The airline has also won UK's Most Loved Airline as voted for by users of Skytrax, Best Short Haul Airline at the Globe Travel Awards (2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019), Airline of the Year at the Glasgow Airport Awards (2016), Best Holiday Airline at the Scottish Passenger Agents Association Awards for seven consecutive years (2011-2018), Best Airline at the Graftas (2016), Best Airline at the Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards (2018), Best Airline Europe & North Africa at the Selling Travel Awards (2018), and Best Airline at the Group Leisure Awards (2012, 2013, 2014, 2016).

6. In 2017, Jet2.com was the only UK airline to be awarded 5-Stars for On-Time Performance by OAG, the world's leading air travel intelligence company. In January 2018, the benchmark UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI), produced bi-annually by the Institute of Customer Service, named Jet2.com 29th out of almost 250 companies for customer service. This makes Jet2.com the highest ranked airline for customer satisfaction in the study. In March 2018, Jet2.com was awarded with a Trusted Provider Award by Feefo, for providing customers with an exceptional booking experience both online and through its UK call centre.

7. It is a subsidiary of Dart Group PLC, an aviation services and distribution group.

8. For further information visit www.jet2.com

About Jet2holidays

1. Jet2holidays is the UK's second largest tour operator and provides great value package holidays you can trust to more than 500 resorts across the Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Europe.

2. Jet2holidays wraps everything up in one great package. Customers have a choice of thousands of 2-5 star hotels, with Jet2.com flights, an industry leading 22kg baggage allowance and airport transfers included.

3. Infants go free on all holidays and all holidays can be secured with a low £60 per person deposit.

4. With a UK based call centre, and the option to book online or over the phone, Jet2holidays customers also benefit from 24 hour assistance in resort.

5. Jet2holidays is ATOL protected and is a subsidiary of Dart Group PLC, an aviation services and distribution group.

6. Jet2holidays has won a range of awards, with the most recent ones including: Travel Brand of the Year 2018 at the Which? Awards, as well as Best Short Haul Operator (2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019), Favourite Short Haul Operator (2018), Best Trade Sales Team (2019) and Best Trade Friendly Brand (2018) at the Travel Weekly Globe Awards. Jet2holidays has also won Best Short Haul Operator (2018) at The Sun Travel Awards, Best Overall Operator (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) and Best Mainstream Short Haul Tour Operator (2015-2018) at the Scottish Passenger Agents' Association Awards, Best Package Tour Operator and Best Internet Booking System (2015, 2016, 2017 & 2018) and Best Sales Support to the Northern Ireland Travel Trade (2015 & 2016) at the Northern Ireland Travel & Tourism Awards, Best Family Holiday Operator (2018) & Best Short Haul Operator (2017) at the Travel Bulletin Star Awards, Best Tour Operator at the Graftas (2016, 2017 & 2018), Best Tour Operator Europe & North Africa at the Selling Travel Awards (2017 & 2018), Best Group Tour Operator - Short Haul at the Group Leisure & Travel Awards (2018), Best Trade Team at The Travel Network Group Conference (2017), and Leisure Sales Team of the Year (2017 & 2018) at the Advantage Travel Partnership's Big Celebration Lunch.

7. In January 2018, the benchmark UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI), produced bi-annually by the Institute of Customer Service, named Jet2holidays 9th out of almost 250 companies for customer service. This makes Jet2holidays the highest ranked tour operator for customer satisfaction in the study. In March 2018, Jet2holidays was awarded with a Gold Trusted Provider Award by Feefo, for providing customers with an exceptional booking experience both online and through its UK call centre.

8. For further information visit www.jet2holidays.com.Independent travel agents can visit the dedicated trade site trade.jet2holidays.com

About Jet2CityBreaks

1. Jet2CityBreaks is Jet2holidays' dedicated city breaks product launched in May 2015.

2. In 2016, Jet2CityBreaks was awarded Best European Short Break Provider at the Scottish Passenger Agents' Association Awards.

3. Jet2CityBreaks provides Jet2.com flights and handpicked hotels in more than 26 of Europe's most popular cities, all secured with a low £60 per person deposit.

4.

All Jet2CityBreaks are ATOL protected.

About Jet2Villas

1. Jet2Villas is Jet2holidays' dedicated villa holiday offering launched in May 2017.

2. Jet2Villas offers the freedom of a villa holiday with the full package - a £60pp deposit, as well as 22kg baggage, 10kg hand luggage and great flight times as well as car hire included as standard.