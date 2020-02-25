Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Selects Alfresco to Modernise and Manage 3+ Million Patient Records

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 03:01am EST

Alfresco enables the NHS Trust to drastically improve information sharing efficiency

Alfresco Software, an open source content, process and governance management software company, has announced that one of Europe’s largest teaching hospitals, Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, chose the Alfresco Digital Business Platform to create an innovative enterprise content management solution to modernise its 3+ million patient records. This project was a significant undertaking as the Trust employs over 17,000 staff and treats over 1.6 million patients each year across seven hospitals and 175 medical facilities. Working with Alfresco, the NHS Trust’s success is paving the way for other hospitals across the UK to become paperless “digital hospitals.”

The Trust needed an open source-based solution that would integrate with its existing medical record solution, as well as with a digitally shared care record initiative that allows clinical staff to view healthcare information across multiple care providers and between different systems in real-time. Using Alfresco the Trust has managed to completely overhaul its records management system and has begun converting its massive volume of paper records into digital format. The Trust simply scans the information into Alfresco and then destroys the paper document, eliminating the need to store documents for years on end.

“Alfresco has been absolutely pivotal for us in dealing with our paper records,” said Rob Child, Programme Head of Digital Health Programmes, The Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. “It fits in with our paperless strategy of trying to get everything converted to digital. We can scan information into Alfresco and then destroy the paper document.”

“Out of the hospital’s 17,000 clinical and operational staff, some 10,000 will interact with the Alfresco platform,” said Jay Bhatt, Chief Executive Officer, Alfresco. “We are pleased to see the direct impact of our technology on the NHS and to be able to make the work of medical professionals that much easier, so they can focus on what they do best, caring for those who need medical attention.”

The Trust partnered with SynApps Solutions to design a process flow within the Alfresco Digital Business Platform to track and manage content, making information easily searchable. They are also working to improve the process of creating online medical leaflets that includes a template that asks questions enabling clinical teams to collaborate together to design a truly patient centred leaflet.

“It’s very exciting to have a product like this that can help us get content out and share it easily. We’re talking now with different departments about their processes to see if they can also be digitized. We want one platform to help solve all of our business problems. Anytime a problem is presented, we ask – can Alfresco do that? If it can, then that’s the way we want to go,” continued Child.

Later this year, the Trust expects to start uploading all of its 10 TB of data and scanning its extensive warehouse full of paper records into Alfresco, making the platform its primary patient record repository. This is the largest NHS organization in the UK to use this technology and become fully digitized.

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. (“Alfresco”) is a commercial, open source software company that builds and markets a cloud-native, process, content and governance intensive Digital Business Platform. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and is used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco is used by more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Delta Dental, Liberty Mutual, LexisNexis, Pitney Bowes, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, NASA, RBC Capital Markets and the US Navy Department. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and operations in Atlanta, GA., Maidenhead and London, UK, and Sydney, Australia. For more information about Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:16aAmazon Opens Cashierless Supermarket in Latest Push to Sell Food
DJ
03:15aAMTD INTERNATIONAL : Completes the US IPO of Lizhi
PU
03:15aARCONA PROPERTY FUND : N.V. completes acquisition of Boyana
PU
03:15aCOCA COLA AMATIL : Welcomes Circular Economy for Victoria
PU
03:15aTERNA ENERGY : Announcement regarding the procedure for the return of capital to the shareholders
PU
03:15aNATIONAL BANK : Currency rates of NBP
AQ
03:15aPETROFAC : Segmental performance & financial review
PU
03:15aPAK PETROLEUM : China ship concludes offshore marine research surveys
AQ
03:15aNETSOL TECHNOLOGIES : Descon, Abacus, Netsol win in Memorial Cricket
AQ
03:15aSOLO OIL : Tanzania Operations Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus..
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
4GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
5ANA HOLDINGS INC. : Japan's ANA orders 15 more Boeing 787 Dreamliners worth $5 billion at list prices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group