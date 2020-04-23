Leeward Renewable Energy Completes Financing for Mountain Breeze Wind Farm Construction

Financing Closed for the 170 Megawatt (MW) Wind Farm in Weld County, Colorado

Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC (“Leeward”) today announced the closing of $162.9 million construction financing and tax equity commitment for its Mountain Breeze Wind Farm (“Mountain Breeze”) located in Weld County, Colorado. Citi provided the project’s construction financing.

Leeward developed the Mountain Breeze Wind Farm and will own and operate the project for the long-term. The 170 MW project will utilize GE 2.3 and 2.82 wind turbine generators, installing 62 machines at the site. Mountain Breeze received unanimous approval from Weld County for the build of the project and has received positive support from the project landowners and members within the community. Construction of Mountain Breeze is currently underway.

Leeward entered into a long-term power purchase agreement with Xcel Energy Colorado to provide clean energy generated by the project. Through the construction phase of Mountain Breeze, the project creates approximately 250 jobs and will increase its contribution to Weld County in the form of property tax payments.

“The financing of this wind farm marks an important milestone for Leeward,” said Jason Allen, Leeward Renewable Energy Interim CEO. “The continued investment from our financial partners allows us to provide our customers with a sustainable and clean energy alternative. Mountain Breeze is a great asset to our expanding renewable energy portfolio and will create significant benefits for our customers and Weld County.”

The project is scheduled for completion in December 2020.

About Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC

Leeward Renewable Energy is a leading US-based independent power company with a current operating portfolio of approximately 1.7 gigawatts (GW) of wind generation over 19 projects in nine states that use proven, best-in-class technology. Leeward also has under construction an additional 395.2 MW of wind generation projects, and a development pipeline of over 1 GW wind, solar and energy storage projects that provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. Leeward is owned by OMERS Infrastructure, the infrastructure arm of one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans. For more information about Leeward, visit www.leewardenergy.com.

