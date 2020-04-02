Lefa mine builds new social facilities for local communities

Conakry, Guinea, 2 April 2020 - Lefa mine, one of the largest gold producing mines in Guinea, has finished the construction of new social facilities in Lero, its host village, which will benefit all its local communities.

In 2019, five local education facilities were renovated including the high school in Lero and four primary schools. In addition to new equipment for the schools, two classrooms were constructed for the primary school in Mainou village and two houses for teachers in Solabe village. Lefa also provided school kits for more than 3,700 children.

Lero's Health Clinic has equally undergone significant renovations, including a new reception area and other improved facilities for its staff and patients. Moreover, a new supermarket and gym has opened at Club Jacob, a leisure center, which hosts conferences and benefits from an array of top sporting and catering facilities.

Since 2009, Lefa's financial investment in the development and ongoing support of Lero's Clinic and Club Jacob has almost reached US$0.7 million.

Further to this, in 2019, Lefa completed the construction of five bridges in Lero, as well as a new headquarters for the Commissary of the Police and the Gendarmerie.

The Lefa mine annually sends 3 pilgrims from local community to Mecca for hajj and constructs water wells.

'We are continuing to support the education of children in the Lefa community through investing in educational infrastructure and monthly premiums to 77 community teachers. Our support of Lero's Clinic and Club Jacob helps to establish a more efficient health system alongside promoting physical activity and well-being. All our efforts are in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, but more important is that they are guided by the needs of the local people. Over the last 10 years, Lefa has invested, with support of Nordgold, almost US$13 million in the local communities, and we will continue to offer both support and investment,' said Me Camara Ibrahima Kadiatou, Deputy General Director.

About Nordgold

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with over 8,000 people operating a portfolio of ten mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas. Since its foundation in 2007, Nordgold has established a global reputation as a leading developer of tier one gold mining assets with a proven commitment to community engagement, sustainability, efficiency and operating in an environmentally responsible manner. Since 2013, Nordgold has successfully constructed three gold mines, including two in Burkina Faso (Bouly and Bissa) and most recently, the Gross mine in Russia.

