Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lefroy Exploration : Appendix 3B and s708A(5)(e) Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12,

04/03/13

Name of entity

Lefroy Exploration Limited

ARBN

052 123 930

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares.

17,600,000 fully paid ordinary shares.

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Fully paid ordinary shares.

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  • Issue price or consideration
  • Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes - fully paid ordinary shares.

$0.20 per share.

Issue of shares in a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors to raise $3.52 million (before costs) as announced to ASX on 15 August 2019. The proceeds of the placement will be used to accelerate exploration at the Company's 100% owned Eastern Lefroy Gold Project and for general working capital purposes.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

3 December 2018

6c

Number

of

+securities

issued

11,638,235 fully paid ordinary shares.

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

6d

Number

of

+securities

issued

5,961,765 fully paid ordinary shares.

with security

holder approval

under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

Issue price - $0.20

Announcement date - 15 August 2019 Issue date - 23 August 2019

15 day VWAP 23/8/19 - $0.214

75% of the 15 day VWAP 23/8/19 - $0.16

Source - CommSec

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

ASX Listing Rule 7.1 - Nil.

ASX Listing Rule 7.1A - 2,133,725.

7

+Issue dates

23 August 2019.

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by

ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in

rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a

pro rata entitlement issue must comply with

the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

and +class

Number

+Class

8

Number

of

all

99,059,900

Fully

paid ordinary

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

shares

(ASX code:

(including the +securities in

LEX)

section 2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Number

  • Number and +class of all 1,000,000
    +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in
    section 2 if applicable)

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

N/A

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

+Class

Unlisted options

exercisable at $0.40

on or before 14/10/21.

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval N/A required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  7. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  8. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
  9. If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  10. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  11. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  12. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?
  13. How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 08:47:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aDONEGAL INVESTMENT : Announcement 23/08/2019
PU
05:23aSHOPRITE : LiquorShop extends its low price promise to customers with the opening o...
PU
05:20aSAF-HOLLAND S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05:18aDeutsche Bank to transfer up to 800 to BNP in prime brokerage deal
RE
05:18aAVIC INTERNATIONAL HK : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)
PU
05:18aAVIC INTERNATIONAL HK : CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, MEMBER OF THE REMUNERATION COMMITTEE, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MEMBER OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE (in PDF)
PU
05:14aJapan's SMFG to buy British asset manager to bolster fee-based revenue
RE
05:13aPVH : Signs Fashion Pact, Joins Industry Peers to Create More... — 08.23.19
PU
05:08aEEX AUCTION NEWS : German Auction
PU
05:05aMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility
4SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
5LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group