Lefroy Exploration : Appendix 4G and 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
09/27/2019 | 05:13am EDT
Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31
Appendix 4G
Key to Disclosures
Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations
Name of entity:
Lefroy Exploration Limited
ABN / ARBN:
Financial year ended:
052 123 930
30 June 2019
Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3
These pages of our annual report:
This URL on our website:
http://lefroyex.com/corporate-governance/
The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 27 September 2019 and has been approved by the board.
The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located.
Date: 27 September 2019
Signed:
Print name: Susan Patricia Hunter (Company Secretary)
ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
period above. We have disclosed …
PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4
A listed entity should disclose:
the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and
those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.
A listed entity should:
undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and
provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director.
A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment.
The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board.
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
A listed entity should:
have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress in achieving them;
disclose that policy or a summary of it; and
disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either:
the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or
if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act.
A listed entity should:
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.
A listed entity should:
have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and
disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process.
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …
the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with paragraph (a):
and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: at http://lefroyex.com/corporate-governance/
and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them:
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
period above. We have disclosed …
PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE
|
We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4
2.1 The board of a listed entity should:
have a nomination committee which:
has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and
is chaired by an independent director,
the charter of the committee;
the members of the committee; and
as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or
if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.
2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.
… our board skills matrix:
at http://lefroyex.com/corporate-governance/
Corporate Governance Council recommendation
We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the
period above. We have disclosed …
|
2.3
|
A listed entity should disclose:
… the names of the directors considered by the board to be
|
|
|
|
the names of the directors considered by the board to be
|
independent directors:
|
independent directors;
|
|
relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board
|
… and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b):
|
is of the opinion that it does not compromise the
|
position, association or relationship in question and an
|
|
|
explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and
|
|
|
(c)
|
the length of service of each director.
|
|
|
service of each Director.
|
|
|
A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent
|
|
|
|
The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent
|
2.6
|
|
A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors
|
… the fact that we follow this recommendation:
|
and provide appropriate professional development opportunities
|
PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY
3.1
|
A listed entity should:
|
… our code of conduct or a summary of it:
|
|
have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives
|
