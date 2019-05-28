Lefroy Exploration : Drilling Continues to Deliver Gold Mineralisation Under Lake Lefroy

ASX RELEASE-29 May 2019 Drilling Continues to Deliver Gold Mineralisation Under Lake Lefroy Validated results have been received from JV partner Gold Fields for an additional 141 aircore drill holes drilled on Lake Lefroy within the Western Lefroy Project. The results are as at 30 April 2019 The continuing wide spaced drilling is part of an extensive foundation aircore drilling program which aims to obtain geological and geochemical information beneath the lake surface for integration with existing geophysical data. Gold Fields has drilled 329 air core holes totaling 16,929metres since drilling commenced in January 2019. Results from 273 holes have now been received.

Results continue to reinforce and extend the strike of the two gold trends identified which were discovered by LEX under the sediments of Lake Lefroy, and also outline new emerging anomalies. Significant items are:

An encouraging intersection of 5m @0.60g/t Au from 50m in hole KD81485 which is 500m along strike to the south of the Zanex Prospect,

A significant intersection of 6m @0.92g/t Au from 80m in KD81318 located approximately 2000m south of the LLT06 prospect, A significant bedrock intersection of 10m @0.32g/t Au from 24m in KD81334, including 2m @0.6g/t Au from 28m The extension of the Eastern Shoreline trend, where the gold in regolith footprint now has a strike of 5000m

ASX Announcement 29 May 2019 Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields") has provided the second export of validated drill results from a major aircore (AC) drilling program on the Company's tenements over Lake Lefroy (Figure 1). The program commenced in late January 2019 and is part of the $25million Farm-In and Joint Venture (JV) agreement between Lefroy and Gold Fields. The tenements form part of the Western Lefroy tenement JV package that cover 372km2 adjoining the St Ives gold camp (Figure 1). Western Lefroy is part of the wholly owned greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km south east of Kalgoorlie. . Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project tenement package highlighting the Gold Fields Farm in & JV Western Lefroy package, proximity to Gold Fields St Ives and the non-JV eastern Lefroy Project. Refer to inset for drill program Program Background Gold Fields commenced the major full field aircore (AC) drilling program in late January 2019 (refer: LEX ASX release 31 January 2019). The program involves completing approximately 350 vertical holes spaced 200m apart on traverses 1km apart to cover most of the tenure in Lake Lefroy using a specialised lake drilling rig (Figure 3). The program is designed to yield foundation geological and geochemical information that will be interrogated in conjunction with the geophysical data to deliver specific drill targets for deeper drill testing and hence termed foundation drilling. Gold Fields provides monthly validated data exports to the Company.

ASX Announcement 29 May 2019 Since commencement of drilling, 329 vertical air core holes totaling 16,926m have been completed. Assay results have been received and validated for a total of 273 holes. Results for the initial 132 holes were reported by the Company on 15 April 2019. This announcement refers to results from the additional 141 holes and is dated 30 April 2019. The AC drilling is a reconnaissance technique, searching for both geochemical anomalies and geology from the bedrock or top of fresh rock (TOFR) beneath the lake surface clays and oxidised rocks that comprise the regolith. The depth of the regolith and TOFR is highly variable, ranging from 15m to 138m vertical and averaging 50m. The variability in the depth to TOFR is also controlled by the distribution and thickness of palaeochannels (ancient river channels) that mask the underlying older bedrock (termed transported cover). The interface between the palaeochannel material and bedrock can have a variable thickness of pebble gravels and or sand that can be mineralised. The gold bearing gravels and sands can be used as a vector to locate the primary source in the bedrock. The recent results from composite samples (Table 1) have further extended the footprint and strike of the gold prospects (e.g. Zanex, LLT04, LLT06) identified by the Company during its 2017 lake drilling campaign and have, also outlined new trends such as the Eastern Shoreline trend. The best result from the recent program is 6m at 0.92g/t Au from 80m in KD81318 located approximately 2000m south of the LLT06 prospect (Figure 2). The intersection is at or near the transported cover-bedrock interface and is interpreted to represent gold within transported gravels and sands that is derived from a primary bedrock source. A strong, shallow bedrock (saprolite) gold intersection of 10m at 0.32g/t Au from 24m in KD81334 highlights a developing, albeit subtle tenor, gold trend over 3000m to the north west of the LLT04 prospect. The intersection includes 2m @0.6g/t Au from 28m and is considered very encouraging by the Company given it is recorded in shallow bedrock. Additional gold intersections continue to be reported from the Zanex trend and reinforce this as a key gold mineralised trend. The Zanex Prospect is adjacent to the interpreted regional scale Woolibar Fault. This fault is to the east of and parallel to the Boulder Lefroy and Speedway Faults which have a primary influence on gold deposits at the St Ives gold camp. The Woolibar Fault extends for approximately 15km within Lake Lefroy (Figure 2). Wide spaced drilling south and east of the LLT06 prospect continues to extend the footprint of the gold in regolith signature to the south west and east. The developing Eastern Shoreline trend (Figure 2) now has a strike length, based on maximum gold in hole, of 5000m and sub parallels the regional geology. The results from the 273 holes are considered significant given the early stage, wide-spaced nature of the program, and when placed in the context of both the stripped regolith profile (i.e. masked by transported cover) where the magnitude of an anomaly can be subdued, and the discovery history of the Invincible Gold Deposit 13km to the south west in Lake Lefroy.

ASX Announcement 29 May 2019 The Invincible and Invincible South gold discoveries at St Ives were generated from subtle gold anomalies from aircore drilling that lay dormant in the database for many years because of the low tenor gold results and small geochemical footprint. They were considered with respect to a classical supergene model (Woodcock, et al, 2015) and this led to the discoveries made. Figure 2 Inset Map highlighting drill holes completed in Lake Lefroy coloured by maximum gold value and the location of the Zanex and Eastern Shoreline trends, with key gold intersections. Ongoing Work Program The lake aircore drilling remains in progress and is expected to continue in Q2/19. Monthly validated drill data exports will be provided by Gold Fields with the next information expected at the end of May 2019. Detailed compilation and assessment of all results will be placed in context upon completion of the program. The Company will continue to report monthly summary updates as validated data is provided by Gold Fields. Compilation and interrogation of recently acquired geophysical data (gravity, magnetics) with the foundation drill data is ongoing and will provide base for advancing the geological interpretation and target generation for deeper drilling.

ASX Announcement 29 May 2019 Background to the Western Lefroy JV The Western Lefroy tenement package is a Joint Venture with Gold Fields which commenced on 7 June 2018 (ASX: LEX 7 June 2018). Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the Western Lefroy tenements by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date. This includes a minimum expenditure requirement of $4 million within 2 years before Gold Fields can elect to withdraw. Gold Fields is a South African based gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa with a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2million ounces. Mining assets in Australia include a 100% interest in St Ives, Agnew and Granny Smith in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia with a combined annual production of 935koz. Gold Fields also has a 50% interest in the Gruyere Project with Gold Road Resources (ASX: GOR) also in the Eastern Goldfields. Gold Fields commenced exploration on Western Lefroy in July 2018 involving multi-disciplinary ground and airborne geophysical surveys (gravity and magnetics) primarily located on or near Lake Lefroy. This extensive detailed magnetic survey program is complete. These surveys will build upon the data collected by the Company in 2017 and deliver a foundation detailed geophysical dataset to be used for target identification and focused RC and diamond drilling. To complement this foundation geophysical data, Gold fields commenced a large full field aircore drill program on Lake Lefroy within the Western Lefroy JV tenements in late January 2019. Figure 3 Specialised lake aircore drill rig on Lake Lefroy (Photo courtesy of Gold Fields)

