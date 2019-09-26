Lefroy Exploration : Drilling Delivers Impressive Drill Results at Lucky Strike

ASX Announcement 27 September 2019 LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED A Western Australian Focused Gold Explorer ASX Code: LEX Shares on Issue: 99.0m Current Share Price: 18.5c Market Capitalisation: $18.3m Board of Directors Chairman Gordon Galt Non-Executive Directors Michael Davies Geoffrey Pigott Managing Director Wade Johnson Flagship Exploration Project Lefroy Gold Project Growth Exploration Project Lake Johnston Project Australian Registered Office Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue West Perth, 6005 info@lefroyex.com +61 8 9321 0984 ARBN: 052 123 930 www.lefroyex.com Step Out Drilling Delivers Impressive Results at Lucky Strike Highlights twenty-seven-hole RC drill program at Lucky Strike has returned multiple high-grade gold intersections and extended the deeply oxidised, BIF hosted gold mineralisation a further 320m along strike to the south east. The step out drilling was designed to further evaluate the strike and plunge extensions of a deeply oxidized, gold- mineralised Banded Iron Formation (BIF) along the Lucky Strike Trend

Significant shallow oxide gold intersections included : 18m @ 6.57g/t Au from 68m in LEFR140 incl. 4m @ 21.9g/t Au from 77m 12m at @2.97g/t Au from 147m in LEFR146 incl. 2m @ 8.58g/t Au from 151m 22m at 2.49g/t Au from 63m in LEFR152 Incl. 2m @ 15.2g/t from 65m

The high-grade results are from three wide spaced drill sections that evaluated 320m of strike at Lucky Strike

high-grade results are from three wide spaced drill sections that evaluated 320m of strike at Lucky Strike The intersection in LEFR140 is the highest gram meter intersection at Lucky Strike to date and supports the existence of a new south east plunging lode within the BIF hosted mineralisation, which is open

The deeply oxidised BIF unit correlates with a linear gravity low interpreted as defining a major structural trend that can be traced over a 3000m strike length

Planning of additional RC drilling to evaluate the trend is underway and drilling is expected to commence in October 1 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 27 September 2019

ASX Announcement 27 September 2019 The Board of Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from a recent program of reverse circulation (RC) at Lucky Strike, within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package (Figure 1). Eastern Lefroy is part of the greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. Lucky Strike and its strike extensions are wholly within the recently granted (12 April 2019) Mining Lease M25/366 (Figure 1). Lucky Strike is located approximately 35km north east of Gold Fields St Ives processing plant and 5km south west of the Randalls Processing Plant operated by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR). Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike is hosted within multiple north west trending Banded Iron Formation (BIF) units. Lucky Strike is approximately 5km along strike to the northwest of the high-grade Lucky Bay open pit, mined by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) during 2015. The gold mineralisation at Lucky Bay is also hosted within BIF. The Lucky Strike Trend was identified as a prospective structural corridor, adjacent to the regional scale Mt Monger Fault (Figure 1), after integration of previous exploration with detailed ground gravity data. Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike was discovered by the Company in 2017 from wide spaced air core drilling. The area near Lucky Strike is a continued high priority exploration focus for the Company, with gold anomalies identified at Havelock, Neon, Capstan and Erinmore highlighting district scale gold prospectivity. . Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy and the location of Lucky Strike relative to the Hang Glider Hill gold prospect. Mining Lease M25/366 is also highlighted. Refer to Figure 2 for detailed map of the Lucky Strike drill area. 2 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 27 September 2019

ASX Announcement 27 September 2019 Drill Program The drill program was primarily aimed to further evaluate the strike and plunge potential of the strong gold mineralisation (21m @2.93g/t Au from 139m) intersected in hole LEFR137 in June 2019 (LEX:ASX release 3 July 2019) and hosted by BIF. The program design, was also a proof of concept to evaluate a linear gravity anomaly (gravity low) that was interpreted by the Company to represent a package of deeply oxidised sedimentary rocks (including BIF), buried beneath up to 15m of transported cover (Figures 3 & 4). The program consisted of 27 holes for 4274m of drilling on three step out drill sections to test an additional 320m of strike to the south east at Lucky Strike, and three initial 80m spaced drill sections evaluating air core gold anomalies at Lucky Strike Extended (Figure 2 & 6). The angled holes were spaced at nominal 40m centres on each of the six drill sections completed, and ranged in depth from 84m to 259m. Figure 2 Geology and Drill hole plan along the Lucky Strike Trend. Drill sections represented as A, B, C, D, E and F. Refer to Figure 4 for drill section A-A' 3 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 27 September 2019

ASX Announcement 27 September 2019 At Lucky Strike, the holes intersected and confirmed a deeply weathered (oxidised) metasedimentary sequence of rocks including BIF, wedged between a hanging wall andesite and footwall basalt (Figures 2 & 4). The metasediment package is preferentially oxidised, particularly the BIF, down to 200m vertically from surface (Figure 4). The confined weathering of the BIF is interpreted to represent an oxidation channel down a structure or alteration zone that is open along strike. The results from the RC drilling program (Table 1) confirm that the Lucky Strike gold mineralisation extends a further 320m along strike and remains open. A strong gold intersection was returned from each of the three wide spaced sections drilled highlighting the discovery of two new ore positions or lodes. Significant results returned (Table1) from include: - 18m @ 6.57g/t Au from 68m in LEFR140 incl. 4m @ 21.9g/t Au from 77m 12m at @2.97g/t Au from 147m in LEFR146 incl. 2m @ 8.58g/t Au from 151m 22m at 2.49g/t Au from 63m in LEFR152 Incl. 2m @ 15.2g/t from 65m 8m at 1.15g/t Au from 146m in LEFR153 The shallow high-grade intersection in LEFR140 is within an interpreted strongly oxidised BIF unit (Figure 4 & 5) that represents the near surface position of a new plunging lode. This lode and the plunge geometry are further supported by the intersection in LEFR146, also in oxide BIF (Figure 5) and is open. The plunge orientation of this new lode is consistent with that observed from drilling in the main area of Lucky Strike (refer long section). The oxide intersection in LEFR152 is interpreted to represent another new lode position at Lucky Strike that occurs at or near the contact of the hanging wall andesite and the metasediments. The hole was designed to 200m depth to evaluate the main BIF unit but was abandoned at 115m within oxide clays. The mineralisation in LEFR152 is open along strike to the south east and down dip and offers a new exploration opportunity at Lucky Strike. It is important to note that the new high grade mineralisation intersected in holes LEFR140, 146 and 152 is masked beneath approximately 15m of transported cover which remained unrecognised in previous (2017) wide spaced (80m by 160m) aircore drilling by the Company. The discovery of this new mineralisation was guided by the coincidence of the deepening level of oxidation to the south east of Lucky Strike and the linear gravity anomaly (Figure 6). Gold mineralisation in the BIF-metasediment package at Lucky Strike now has a strike length of 780m and remains open to the south east (Figure 2 & 3). 4 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 27 September 2019

ASX Announcement 27 September 2019 Figure 3 Lucky Strike Schematic Long Section highlighting pierce points of drill holes, key gold intersections and interpreted plunge of gold system with depth to top of fresh rock (TOFR) increasing to the south east. Discussion and Next Steps The results from the recent phase of step out RC drilling provide further support for the interpretation that Lucky Strike is part of a larger mineralised structural trend. The three step out drill sections that evaluated 320m of strike at the south east part of Lucky Strike intersected a very deep oxidation trough within BIF with associated gold mineralisation that is dissimilar to the main part of Lucky Strike. The earlier drilled part of Lucky Strike contains multiple BIF units and relatively shallow depth to fresh rock (refer long section Figure 3). The deep oxidation along a linear trend is interpreted to represent weathering along a major fault or structure (refer Figure 6) that has a 3000m strike length (refer Figure 4 & 6) that is highlighted by the linear gravity low trend. The 3000m trend was evaluated by wide spaced (160m line spacing) air core drilling in 2017 that intersected several significant gold results, including 11m at 3.53g/t Au from 60m in LEFA136, which lie along or are coincident with the linear gravity low trend (Figure 6). The new drill data reinforces the Company's view that Lucky Strike is part of a larger gold mineralised structure that has limited deeper effective RC drilling along its strike length. Planning of the next stage of RC drilling is underway and will include closer spaced drilling around the shallow oxide gold mineralisation in LEFR140 and LEFR152. This drilling is anticipated to commence in October 2019. 5 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 27 September 2019

