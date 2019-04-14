Lefroy Exploration : Drilling Extends Two Gold Trends Under Lake Lefroy

ASX RELEASE-15 April 2019 Drilling Extends Two Trends of Gold Mineralisation Under Lake Lefroy •Validated results have been received from JV partner Gold Fields for the initial 132 aircore drill holes drilled on Lake Lefroy within the Western Lefroy Project. •The wide spaced drilling is part of an extensive foundation aircore drilling program that is still in progress. Current drilling aims to obtain geological and geochemical information beneath the lake surface for integration with geophysical data. •The initial results are from 132 vertical air core holes totaling 6613m. Results from a further 73 holes totaling 4086m are pending. •Results have reinforced and extended the strike of the two gold trends identified under the sediments of Lake Lefroy which were discovered by LEX in its 2017 lake drilling campaign. Significant items are oA significant intersection of 34m @0.44g/t Au from 32m was recorded in hole KD81294 which is located 2000m along strike to the north of the Zanex Prospect, oThe Zanex trend is now 3km in length and along the interpreted Woolibar Fault. The results further reinforce the idea that this is a new, gold mineralised, structural corridor oThe Eastern Shoreline, where the gold in regolith footprint at the LLT04 and LLT06 prospects have also been extended and are open Commenting on the results, Lefroy Exploration Limited Managing Director, Wade Johnson said "this is a very pleasing start to the Lake drilling campaign by Gold Fields on Western Lefroy that is delivering encouraging results from a wide spaced and relatively shallow geochemical focused drilling program. The tenor and footprint of the gold anomalism when considered against the discovery history of the growing Invincible gold deposit where the average end of hole air core grade was less than 100ppb gold from the early holes cannot be ignored. We are delighted to have Gold Fields as our JV partner. We are looking forward to the next round of drill results" ASX Code: LEX Australian Registered Office E: info@lefroyex.com T: +61 8 9321 0984 Shares on Issue: 81.0M Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue ARBN: 052 123 930 Market Capitalisation: $16.2m West Perth, 6005 www.lefroyex.com

ASX Announcement 15 April 2019 Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields") has provided the first validated drill results from a major aircore (AC) drilling program on the Company's tenements over Lake Lefroy (Figure 1). The program commenced in late January 2019 and is part of the $25million Farm-In and Joint Venture (JV) agreement between Lefroy and Gold Fields. The tenements form part of the Western Lefroy tenement JV package that cover 372km2 adjoining the St Ives gold camp (Figure 1). Western Lefroy is part of the wholly owned greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km south east of Kalgoorlie. . Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project tenement package highlighting the Gold Fields Farm in & JV Western Lefroy package, proximity to Gold Fields St Ives and the non-JV eastern Lefroy Project. Refer to inset for drill program Program Background Gold Fields commenced the major full field aircore (AC) drilling program in late January 2019 (refer: LEX ASX release 31 January 2019). The program involves completing approximately 250 vertical holes spaced 200m apart on traverses 1km apart to cover most of the tenure in Lake Lefroy using a specialised lake drilling rig (Figure 3) This program is designed to yield foundation geological and geochemical information that will be interrogated in conjunction with the geophysical data, to deliver specific drill targets for deeper drill testing and hence termed foundation drilling.

ASX Announcement 15 April 2019 The initial validated drill data has been provided by Gold Fields as at 31 March 2019. The data contains the assay results for 132 vertical AC holes totaling 6613m, but also collar and geological information for an additional 73 holes totaling 4086m. Assay results are pending. The AC drilling is a reconnaissance technique, searching for both geochemical anomalies and geology from the bedrock or top of fresh rock (TOFR) beneath the lake surface clays and oxidised rock that comprise the regolith. The depth of the regolith and TOFR is highly variable, ranging from 15m to 138m vertical and averaging 50m. The variability in the depth to TOFR is also controlled by the distribution and thickness of palaeochannels (ancient river channels) that mask the underlying older bedrock. The interface between the palaeochannel material and bedrock can have a variable thickness of pebble gravels and or sand that can be mineralized. The gold bearing gravels and sands can be used as a vector to locate the primary source in the bedrock. The recent results (Table 1) from composite samples have further extended the footprint and strike of the gold prospects (e.g. Zanex, LLT04, LLT06) identified by the Company during its 2017 lake drilling campaign. The best result from the recent program is 34m at 0.44g/t Au from 32m in KD81294 located 2000m along strike to the north of Zanex (Figure 2). The strike length of the Zanex trend has been extended to 3000m and is open. The Zanex Prospect is adjacent to the interpreted regional scale Woolibar Fault. This fault is to the east of and parallel to the Boulder Lefroy and Speedway Faults which have a primary influence on gold deposits at the St Ives gold camp. The Woolibar Fault extends for approximately 15km within Lake Lefroy (Figure 2). Wide spaced drilling near the LLT04 and LLT06 prospects has also extended the footprint of the gold in regolith signature at both localities with each having an approximate 500m lateral extent. New regolith gold anomalies have also been identified to the west of LLT04 along a linear trend that has a strike of 3000m to the north east of LLT06. This is referred to as the Eastern Shoreline (Figure 2). The results are considered significant given the early stage wide spaced nature of the program and when placed in the context of stripped regolith profile (i.e. masked by transported cover), where the magnitude of an anomaly can be subdued, and the discovery history of the Invincible Gold Deposit 13km to the south west in Lake Lefroy. The Invincible and Invincible South gold discoveries at St Ives were generated from subtle gold anomalies from aircore drilling that lay dormant in the database for many years, because of the low tenor gold results and small geochemical footprint, and when considered with respect to a classical supergene model (Woodcock, et al, 2015).

ASX Announcement 15 April 2019 Figure 2 Inset Map highlighting drill holes completed in Lake Lefroy coloured by maximum gold value and the location of the Zanex and Eastern Shoreline trends Ongoing Work Program The lake aircore drilling remains in progress and is expected to continue into Q2'19. Monthly validated drill data exports will be provided by Gold Fields with the next information expected at the end of April 2019. Detailed compilation and assessment of all results will be placed in context upon completion of the program. The Company will report monthly summary updates as validated data is provided by Gold Fields. Compilation and interrogation of recently acquired geophysical data (gravity, magnetics) with the foundation drill data is ongoing and will provide base for advancing the geological interpretation and target generation for deeper drilling.

ASX Announcement 15 April 2019 Background to the Western Lefroy JV The Western Lefroy tenement package is a Joint Venture with Gold Fields that commenced on 7 June 2018 (ASX: LEX 7 June 2018). Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the Western Lefroy tenements by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date. This includes a minimum expenditure requirement of $4 million within 2 years before Gold Fields can elect to withdraw. Gold Fields is a South African based gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa with a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2million ounces. Mining assets in Australia include a 100% interest in St Ives, Agnew and Granny Smith in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia with a combined annual production of 935koz. Gold Fields also has a 50% interest in the Gruyere Project with Gold Road Resources (ASX: GOR) also in the Eastern Goldfields. Gold Fields commenced exploration on Western Lefroy in July 2018 involving multi-disciplinary ground and airborne geophysical surveys (gravity and magnetics) primarily located on or near Lake Lefroy. This extensive detailed magnetic survey program is still in progress. These surveys will build upon the data collected by the Company in 2017 and deliver a foundation detailed geophysical dataset to be used for target identification and focused drilling. To complement this foundation geophysical data, Gold fields commenced a large full field aircore drill program on Lake Lefroy within the Western Lefroy JV tenements in January 2019. Figure 3 Specialised lake aircore drill rig on Lake Lefroy (Photo courtesy of Gold Fields)

