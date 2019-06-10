Lefroy Exploration : Drilling Extends the Zanex Gold Trend in Lake Lefroy

ASX RELEASE-11 June 2019 Drilling by Gold Fields Extends the Zanex Gold Trend in Lake Lefroy Further validated results have been received from JV partner Gold Fields for an additional 148 aircore drill holes drilled on Lake Lefroy within the Western Lefroy Project. The results are as at 31 May 2019. The continuing wide spaced drilling is part of an extensive foundation aircore drilling program which aims to obtain geological and geochemical information beneath the lake surface for integration with existing geophysical data. Gold Fields has drilled 476 air core holes totaling 24,562metres since drilling commenced in January 2019. Results from 421 holes have now been received.

The recent results significantly enhance and extend the strike of the Zanex gold trend discovered by LEX in 2017 under the sediments of Lake Lefroy. Zanex is located adjacent to the interpreted position of the regional scale Woolibar Fault. Significant items are:

Multiple strong shallow gold intersections along strike of the Zanex Prospect that include, 9m @ 2.73g/t Au from 32m to end of hole in KD81399 Including 2m @ 8.78g/t Au from 36m 8m @ 1.56g/t Au from 36m In KD81377 8m @ 0.55g/t Au from 32m in KD81366

The recent results when combined with earlier drilling by Gold Fields and LEX have quadrupled the strike length of the Zanex gold trend to 4km and is open Importantly the stronger and shallower gold intersections occur in the northernmost strike position at Zanex where it is open to the north within ground held under the Western Lefroy JV The Zanex prospect was identified by LEX during the 2017 Lake Lefroy drilling program and recorded significant gold intersections including 17m @ 2.14g/t Au from 40m to the end of hole in LEFA047

ASX Announcement 11 June 2019 Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields") has provided the third export of validated drill results from a major aircore (AC) drilling program on the Company's tenements over Lake Lefroy (Figure 1). The program commenced in late January 2019 and is part of the $25million Farm-In and Joint Venture (JV) agreement between Lefroy and Gold Fields. The tenements form part of the Western Lefroy tenement JV package that cover 372km2 adjoining the St Ives gold camp (Figure 1). Western Lefroy is part of the wholly owned greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km south east of Kalgoorlie. . Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project tenement package highlighting the Gold Fields Farm in & JV Western Lefroy package, proximity to Gold Fields St Ives and the non-JV eastern Lefroy Project. Refer to inset for drill program detail. Program Background Gold Fields commenced the major full field aircore (AC) drilling program in late January 2019 (refer: LEX ASX release 31 January 2019). The original program involved completing approximately 350 vertical holes spaced 200m apart on traverses 1km apart to cover most of the tenure in Lake Lefroy using a specialised lake drilling rig (Figure 3). This has been exceeded and drilling is continuing. The program is designed to yield foundation geological and geochemical information that will be interrogated in conjunction with the geophysical data to deliver specific drill targets for deeper drill testing and hence termed foundation drilling. Gold Fields provides monthly validated data exports to the Company.

ASX Announcement 11 June 2019 Since commencement of drilling, 476 vertical air core holes totaling 24,652m have been completed. Assay results have been received and validated for a total of 421 holes. Results for the initial 273 holes were reported by the Company on 15 April 2019 and 29 May 2019. This announcement refers to results from the additional 148 holes and is dated 31 May 2019. The AC drilling is a reconnaissance technique, searching for both geochemical anomalies and geology from the bedrock or top of fresh rock (TOFR) beneath the lake surface clays and oxidised rocks that comprise the regolith. The depth of the regolith and TOFR is highly variable, ranging from 6m to 138m vertical and averaging 51m. The variability in the depth to TOFR is also controlled by the distribution and thickness of palaeochannels (ancient river channels) that mask the underlying older bedrock (termed transported cover). The interface between the palaeochannel material and bedrock can have a variable thickness of pebble gravels and or sand that can be mineralised. The gold bearing gravels and sands can be used as a vector to locate the primary source in the bedrock. The recent results from composite samples (Table 1) have further extended the footprint and strike of the gold prospects (e.g. Zanex, LLT04, LLT06) identified by the Company during its 2017 lake drilling campaign and also continue to enhance new trends such as the Eastern Shoreline trend (Figure 2). The results are predominantly from an infill drill phase with line spacing to a nominal 500m and hole spacings to 100m along strike of earlier anomalous gold results. Figure 2 Inset Map highlighting drill holes completed in Lake Lefroy coloured by maximum gold value and the location of the Zanex and Eastern Shoreline trends, with key gold intersections. (refer to inset Figure 3 for Zanex drilling detail)

ASX Announcement 11 June 2019 Significantly, multiple shallow strong gold intersections were recorded along strike of the Zanex gold prospect that reinforce this a key gold mineralised trend (Figure 3). Significant intersections from the recent program include: 9m @ 2.73g/t Au from 32m in KD81399 (to end of hole) Including 2m @ 8.78g/t Au from 36m

8m @ 1.56g/t Au from 36m in KD81377

8m @ 0.55g/t Au from 32m in KD81366

2m @ 0.94g/t Au from 48m in KD81469 These results are further supported by a prior Gold Fields intersection of 34m @0.44g/t Au from 32m in KD81294 also along the trend. The combined Gold Fields and LEX drill results define a 4000m long northerly gold mineralised trend that is sub parallel and adjacent to the Woolibar Fault that is open (Figure 3). The recent drilling has quadrupled the strike extent of the Zanex trend last drill tested by the Company in early 2018. The higher tenor and broader intervals of gold mineralisation are from the northern most part of the trend that is open and strikes onto ground held under the Western Lefroy JV. The results of the combined phases of air core drilling provide further support to the Zanex trend developing into a major gold mineralised corridor proximal and parallel to the interpreted position of the Woolibar Fault. Figure 2 Inset Map highlighting drill holes completed along the Zanex trend. The recent gold intersections are in the white boxes, earlier Gold Fields drill intersections in black and LEX in blue.

ASX Announcement 11 June 2019 Zanex Background The Zanex Prospect is the most advanced of a number of gold prospects identified by the Company from aircore drilling during 2017 in Lake Lefroy (Figure 2). The prospects were initially identified by a geophysical based targeting exercise completed in December 2016. This also identified, and is reinforced by interpretation of gravity data, a north westerly trending structure termed the Woolibar Fault. The fault is to the east of and parallel to the Boulder Lefroy and Speedway Faults, which have a primary influence on gold deposits at the St Ives gold camp. The Invincible gold mine at St Ives is situated along the Speedway Fault. The Woolibar Fault extends for approximately 15km in a south easterly direction within Lake Lefroy and the Company believes this may be a structure analogous to the Boulder Lefroy and Speedway Faults. The Zanex gold anomaly, defined by air core drilling during 2017, has established a north westerly trending sequence of strongly altered and deformed, high Mg basalt, that is intruded by porphyry and open along strike. The best intersection for this air core drilling was 17m at 2.14 g/t Au from 40m to the end of hole in LEFA047. In January 2018 the Company completed three (3) precollared angled diamond holes totaling 573m to test for a primary mineralised zone beneath the oxidised rock (saprolite), transported cover and more recent lake sediments over a 380m strike. Holes depths ranged from 156m to 210m. The drilling intersected a variably deformed favourable geological sequence of basalt, metasediments and ultramafic intruded by multiple felsic porphyry dykes that has significantly advanced the geological model. A strong deformation zone was intersected at the metasediment-ultramafic contact with associated subtle (0.05-0.20g/t Au) primary gold mineralisation within LEFD003. Whilst no significant gold intersections were recorded the program has successfully advanced the geological model and confirmed the structural trend that supports the Woolibar Fault concept Ongoing Work Program The lake aircore drilling remains in progress and is expected to continue in Q2/19. Monthly validated drill data exports will be provided by Gold Fields with the next information expected at the end of June 2019. Detailed compilation and assessment of all results will be placed in context upon completion of the program. The Company will continue to report monthly summary updates as validated data is provided by Gold Fields. Compilation and interrogation of recently acquired geophysical data (gravity, magnetics) with the foundation drill data is ongoing and will provide base for advancing the geological interpretation and target generation for deeper drilling.

