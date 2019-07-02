Lefroy Exploration : Drilling Supports Large Mineralised Trend at Lucky Strike

ASX Announcement 3 July 2019 LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED A Western Australian Focused Gold Explorer ASX Code: LEX Shares on Issue: 81.5m Current Share Price: 21.5c Market Capitalisation: $17.5m Board of Directors Chairman Gordon Galt Non-Executive Directors Michael Davies Geoffrey Pigott Managing Director Wade Johnson Flagship Exploration Project Lefroy Gold Project Growth Exploration Project Lake Johnston Project Australian Registered Office Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue West Perth, 6005 info@lefroyex.com +61 8 9321 0984 ARBN: 052 123 930 www.lefroyex.com Drilling Supports Large Mineralised Structural Trend at Lucky Strike Highlights A six-hole RC drill program at Lucky Strike has extended the strike of the deeply oxidised BIF hosted gold mineralisation. Holes were designed to validate and extend the intersections of 17m @3.58g/t Au in hole LEFR132 (hole LEFR137) and 9m @4.45gpt in hole 120 (hole LEFR138) then step out 80m along strike from LEFR132

Significant oxide gold intersections included : 21m @ 2.93g/t Au from 139m in LEFR137 incl. 8m @ 5.12 g/t Au from 143m 6m at @2.85g/t Au from 98m in LEFR138 incl. 1m @ 10.7 g/t Au from 99m 4m at 1.17g/t Au from 109m in LEFR133

The intersections in LEFR137 and LEFR138 confirmed the tenor of mineralisation and strong oxidation of the BIF in those locations

The results from the four holes on the 80m step out confirmed the strike extension of a deeply oxidized, gold-mineralised BIF

gold-mineralised BIF The deeply oxidised BIF unit correlates with a linear gravity low now interpreted as defining a major structural trend that can be traced over a 3000m strike length to the south east

Significant gold intersections from previous wide spaced aircore drilling along the trend suggest Lucky Strike is part of a larger gold system

Planning of a broad scoping step out RC drilling program to evaluate the trend is underway 1 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 3 July 2019

ASX Announcement 3 July 2019 The Board of Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from a recent program of reverse circulation (RC) at Lucky Strike, within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package (Figure 1). Eastern Lefroy is part of the greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. Lucky Strike and its strike extensions are wholly within the recently granted (12 April 2019) Mining Lease M25/366 (Figure 1). Lucky Strike is located approximately 35km north east of Gold Fields St Ives processing plant and 5km south west of the Randalls Processing Plant operated by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR). Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike is hosted within multiple north west trending Banded Iron Formation (BIF) units. Lucky Strike is approximately 5km along strike to the northwest of the high-grade Lucky Bay open pit, mined by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) during 2015. The gold mineralisation at Lucky Bay is also hosted within BIF. The Lucky Strike Trend was identified as a prospective structural corridor, adjacent to the regional scale Mt Monger Fault (Figure 1), after integration of previous exploration with detailed ground gravity data. Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike was discovered by the Company in 2017 from air core drilling. The area near Lucky Strike is a continued high priority exploration focus for the Company, with gold anomalies identified at Havelock, Neon and Erinmore highlighting district scale gold prospectivity. . Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project showing Eastern and Western Lefroy and the location of Lucky Strike relative to the Hang Glider Hill gold prospect. The Lucky Strike Mining Lease M25/366 is also highlighted. Refer to Figure 2 for detailed map of the Lucky Strike drill area. 2 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 3 July 2019

ASX Announcement 3 July 2019 The Company completed a drilling program comprising six (6) reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totaling 1182m at Lucky Strike in June (Figure 2). The step out program was specifically aimed to evaluate the along strike and down plunge extent of the strong gold mineralisation hosted by Banded Iron Formation (BIF) intersected in hole LEFR 132 in May 2019. A standout gold mineralised zone was intersected in hole LEFR132, i.e. 17m at 3.58g/t Au from 129m including 2m at 11.8g/t Au from 132m This interval is hosted within highly oxidised and quartz veined BIF. The intersection is interpreted as being the 100m down plunge extension of the high grade mineralisation intersected in hole LEFR120 (Figure 2). Importantly, the intersection in LEFR132 is one of the strongest gold intercepts at Lucky Strike (+60gram metres) and the association with the deep oxidation to approximately 150m vertical is unusual when compared to the core of Lucky Strike. Figure 2 Lucky Strike geology and drill hole plan view highlighting key recent and earlier drill intersections. Note position of hole LEFR132 &137 to right side of the Figure. To evaluate the strike extent of the mineralisation in LEFR132, a single new 80m step out section comprising four (4) 40m spaced holes (LEFR133,134,135, & 136) were completed (Figures 2 & 3). A further two holes were drilled to validate and evaluate the extent of the mineralisation adjacent to holes LEFR120 and 132. 3 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 3 July 2019

ASX Announcement 3 July 2019 Each of the four holes on the step section intersected a deeply oxidised sequence of shale, black shale and strongly oxidised BIF beneath approximately 12m of transported cover. The deepest oxidation, to approximately 150m from surface, is confined to the BIF that creates a trough or depression in the profile of the top of fresh rock. The confined weathering of the BIF is interpreted to represent an oxidation channel down a structure or alteration zone that is open along strike. Significant results returned (Table1) from the BIF on this drill section include: - 4m at 1.17g/t Au from 109m in LEFR133

2m at 1.97g/t Au from 163m in LEFR135

5m at 0.73g/t Au from 169m in LEFR135

8m at 0.83g/t Au from 212m in LEFR136 The results from the step out drilling further confirm the mineralised nature of the deeply oxidised BIF unit that the Company now interprets as a major structure that is open along strike. The main BIF intersected in the two 80m step out sections has a consistent width, geometry and geology, but variable tenor of gold mineralisation. The BIF package at Lucky Strike has now been confirmed over 460m of strike (refer Figures 2 & 3). Figure 3 Lucky Strike Schematic Long Section highlighting pierce points of drill holes, key gold intersections and interpreted plunge of gold system with depth to top of fresh rock ( TOFR) increasing to the south east. 4 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 3 July 2019

ASX Announcement 3 July 2019 In addition to the step out section two RC holes were drilled to evaluate the dip continuity of the significant gold mineralisation in previous holes LEFR120 and LEFR132. Hole LEFR 137 designed to test 20m down dip of the strong oxide mineralisation in LEFR132. LEFR137 intersected further strong oxide gold mineralisation hosted by BIF of: - 21m at 2.93g/t Au from 139m including 8m at 5.12g/t Au from 143m However, the trace of the hole deviated, and the position of the intersection is within 10m of the intersection in LEFR132 and has effectively twinned the intersection in LEFR132. The intersection in LEFR137 confirms the mineralisation, further supports the geological interpretation and is open down dip. The mineralised intervals in LEFR132, 135, 136 and 137 are hosted within highly oxidised and quartz veined BIF. These intersections are interpreted by the Company as being part of the down plunge extension of the high grade mineralisation in LEFR120 (Figure 3). This south easterly trend and plunge direction is supported by the considerable deepening of the Top of Fresh Rock (TOFR) interpreted to be caused by alteration and deformation of a single BIF unit coincident with a major structure that is open along strike to the south east (Figure 4). Discussion and Next Steps The results from the most recent phases of RC drilling that involved step out drilling provide support for the interpretation that Lucky Strike is part of a larger mineralised structural trend. The two step out drill sections that evaluated 160m of strike at the south east part of Lucky Strike intersected a very deep oxidation trough within BIF with associated gold mineralisation that is dissimilar to the main part of Lucky Strike. The earlier drilled part of Lucky Strike contains multiple BIF units and relatively shallow depth to fresh rock (refer Figure 3) Integration and assessment of the recent drilling with the Company's detailed gravity data has revealed a strong correlation between the deep oxidation and a linear gravity low (Figure 4). The gravity low is mapping low density or light rocks interpreted to represent deep oxidation. The deep oxidation along a linear trend is interpreted to represent weathering along a major fault or structure (refer Figure 4) that has a 3000m strike length (refer Figure 4). The 3000m trend was evaluated by wide spaced (160m line spacing) air core drilling in 2017 that intersected several significant gold results, including 11m at 3.53g/t Au from 60m in LEFA136, that lie along or coincident with the gravity low trend. The Company now interprets Lucky Strike to be part of a larger gold mineralised structure that has limited deeper effective RC drilling along its strike length. Planning of the next stage of RC drilling is underway and will involve multiple 80m step out drill sections to the south east at Lucky Strike and initial deep RC drill evaluation of the air core anomalies at Lucky Strike Extended and Lucky Hit. This drilling is anticipated to commence in August 2019. 5 | P a g e ASX Announcement, 3 July 2019

