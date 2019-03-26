Lefroy Exploration : Exploration Update-Western and Eastern Lefroy

ASX RELEASE-27 March 2019

Exploration Update

Western and Eastern Lefroy

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to update shareholders on exploration activities either underway or planned near term at its Lefroy Gold Project (LGP or Project), 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. The LGP, which spans approximately 598km2, is referenced in two packages i.e.

•Eastern Lefroy covering 226km2 of wholly owned tenements (Figure 1) that includes the Lucky Strike, Havelock, Hang Glider, and other prospects along the Mt Monger fault, and

•Western Lefroy JV tenements covering 372km2 adjoining the St Ives gold camp (Figure 1) that are subject to a $25million Farm-In and Joint Venture (JV) agreement between Lefroy and Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields")

Eastern Lefroy (Non-JV 100% LEX)

The Company completed a 24-hole RC drill program at Lucky Strike (Figure 1) in February 2019. The drilling intersected further multiple shallow zones of BIF hosted gold mineralisation and also discovered an exciting, newly recognised, sulphide altered BIF position in hole LEFR120 (9m at 4.45g/t Au from 110m (to EOH)). The program confirmed gold mineralisation in multiple sub parallel BIF units over a 300m strike length which remains open along strike and at depth suggesting that the current discovery is part of a larger system.

Preparations are underway to shortly commence a diamond and RC drill program. The diamond drilling will involve 2-3 deep (300-350m) RC pre-collared diamond holes to evaluate the Lucky Strike system approximately 200m vertical from surface. These holes will be co-funded with a $100,000 grant through the WA State Government's Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) (refer LEX:ASX release 2 June 2018)

The RC drilling will focus on the south east strike extension to the primary mineralisation in LEFR120, but also strike extensions to the shallow oxide mineralisation in the north west limits of the system.

Western Lefroy (Farm-In and JV: Goldfields earning 70%)

Gold Fields commenced a large full field aircore drilling program on Lake Lefroy (Figure 1) on 31 January 2019 to compliment the extensive geophysical survey programs that commenced in August 2018. The foundation drilling program is well underway, and by early March 2019, 157 vertical aircore holes totaling 8,125m had been completed. The drilling program is expected to continue into June.

The Company is expecting to receive the first validated drilling database extract from Gold Fields at the end of March 2019 and will provide a comprehensive update to shareholders on the results shortly thereafter.

In addition to the drilling, approximately 13,000 gravity points and 7,750-line Kms of aeromagnetic data had been collected as at 10 March and these geophysical programs are nearing completion. Integration of the detailed geophysics and aircore drilling will advance the geological model of the area and provide targets for deeper drilling later in the year.