Lefroy Exploration : Financial Report For the Half Year Ended 31 December 2018

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

FINANCIAL REPORT

For the half year ended 31 December 2018

Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands IBC No 29457

Australian Registered Body Number 052 123 930

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED AND CONTROLLED ENTITIES

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Corporate Directory ............................................................................................................................................................ 1 Directors' report ............................................................................................................................................................ 2 Half-Year Financial report Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income .................................................................................................................................................. 10 Consolidated statement of financial position .................................................................................................................................................. 11 Consolidated statement of changes in equity .................................................................................................................................................. 12 Consolidated statement of cash flows .................................................................................................................................................. 13 Notes to the financial statements .................................................................................................................................................. 14 - 20 Directors' declaration ............................................................................................................................................................ 21 Independent auditor's review report ............................................................................................................................................................ 22

Australian Company Number and Australian Business Number

ARBN: 052 123 930

ABN: 71 052 123 930

Email info@lefroyex.com

Internet Address http://lefroyex.com

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report together with the financial report of Lefroy Exploration Limited (the "Company") and its controlled entities (the "Group"), for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 and independent review report thereon. This financial report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.

Directors names

The names of the directors in office at any time during or since the end of the half year are:

Gordon Galt (Non-executive Chairman)

Michael Davies (Non- executive Director)

James Beecher (Non-executive Director) - Resigned 3 August 2018

Geoffrey Pigott (Non-executive Director)

Wade Johnson (Managing Director)

The directors have been in office since the start of the half year to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.

Results and Review of operations

During the 6 months ended 31 December 2018, the Company continued and focussed its gold exploration at the Lefroy Gold Project 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. Exploration activities here were accelerated in two packages, with work being initiated by Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) at Western Lefroy and the Company at Eastern Lefroy.

The key exploration highlights during the six months were: -

• Reverse circulation (RC) and aircore (AC) drilling was focussed at the Lucky Strike, Havelock and Lucky Strike Extended prospects all within 5km's of Silver Lake Resource's Randalls processing plant within the Eastern Lefroy Project

• At Lucky Strike, two phases of RC drilling further enhanced the gold system within Banded Iron Formation (BIF) host rocks with the discovery of a new shallow oxide gold zone

• Significant multiple shallow oxide gold intersections were returned from the Lucky Strike drilling program including: - o 3m at 3.48g/t Au from 39m in LEFR075 o 8m at 4.96g/t Au from 27m in LEFR079 o 8m at 3.46g/t Au from 48m in LEFR087 o 2m at 6.22g/t Au from 32m in LEFR088



DIRECTORS' REPORT

• AC drilling at Havelock, south of Lucky Strike, defined a new gold mineralised trend within BIF that has a 3000m strike length and is open. Encouraging gold intersections returned included 7m at 0.59g/t Au from 24m in LEFA370

• At Hang Glider Hill results from an auger drilling program defined an anomalous gold trend over 2000m of strike in the north west region of the Eastern Lefroy gold project.

• Extensive airborne and ground based geophysical surveys were commenced on the Western Lefroy project managed by Gold Fields Limited

• At the Lake Johnston project, the results from a detailed ground gravity survey defined a large ovoid-shaped gravity high, interpreted to represent a buried mafic intrusion located at Mt Day

The loss of the Group for the half year after providing for income tax amounted to $435 thousand (Dec 2017: loss $344 thousand).

Exploration Overview

Lefroy Gold Project

The Lefroy Gold Project ("LGP"), located 50kms to the south east of Kalgoorlie, is the Company's flagship project, with multiple advanced gold target areas developed from appraisal and evaluation of exploration completed by others over the past 25 years.

The Lefroy Gold Project is wholly owned by the Company. The commanding, semi-contiguous, granted land package covers 598km2 immediately east of the world class St Ives Gold camp, operated by Gold Fields' and south of the high-grade Mt Monger gold centre operated by Silver Lake Resources Limited (ASX:SLR). Four gold processing operations are strategically located within 50km of the project and provide commercial options for processing any gold discovered.

The LGP is referenced in two packages i.e.

• Eastern Lefroy covering 226km2 of wholly owned tenements including Lucky Strike, Red Dale, Hang

Glider Hill, Havelock and other sub-projects along the Mt Monger fault, and

• Western Lefroy JV tenements covering 372km2 adjoining the Gold Fields tenements that make up the St Ives mining operation. These tenements are included in the Joint Venture agreement with Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields"). Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the LEX tenements by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date,7June 2018.

Exploration by the Company in Eastern Lefroy during the six months to 31 December 2018 was focused on the Lucky Strike exploration hub located within 5km of Silver Lake Resources' (ASX: SLR) Randalls processing plant (Figure 1). This involved reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Lucky Strike and early stage aircore (AC) programs evaluating the Capstan, Havelock and Lucky Strike Extended prospects.

Exploration was also initiated at the Hang Glider Hill prospect with an auger drilling program covering approximately 2000m of strike. The Company acquired during the six months an additional four tenements nearby and along the Mt Monger Fault in the Hang Glider Hill region to add value to the LGP portfolio.