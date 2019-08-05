Lefroy Exploration : Further Results Reinforce LLT06 Prospect in Lake Lefroy

ASX RELEASE-6 August 2019 Further Results Reinforce LLT06 Gold Prospect in Lake Lefroy Validated results have been received from JV partner Gold Fields for an additional 69 aircore drill holes drilled within the Western Lefroy Project on Lake Lefroy. The results are as at 31 July 2019. The wide spaced drilling is an extensive foundation aircore drilling program which aims to obtain geological and geochemical information beneath the surface of Lake Lefroy. Gold Fields has now drilled 738 air core holes totaling 39,158 metres since the drilling commenced in January 2019. Assay results for 589 holes have now been received. Compilation and interrogation of the data is underway to support targeted deeper drilling

The new results further support and broaden the LLT06 gold anomaly discovered by LEX in 2017. LLT06 is located adjacent to the interpreted regional scale Woolibar Fault. Significant items are:

Multiple early stage gold intersections that continue to enhance the LLT06 Prospect include: - 6m @ 2.05g/t Au from 78m in SAL1519 2m @ 0.73g/t Au from 88m in SAL1542 6m @ 1.53g/t Au from 88m In SAL1533

The recent results have expanded the footprint of the LLT06 anomaly to cover 1400m by 2100m The intersection in SAL1519 is 200m to the west of hole KD81533 that intersected 8m @ 1.95g/t Au from 94m. The 200m gap is undrilled LEX identified the LLT06 target from geophysical data with early stage drilling intersecting 4m @ 2.39g/t Au from 88m in LEFA113

ASX Announcement 6 August 2019 Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) ("Gold Fields") has provided the fourth export of validated drill results from a major aircore (AC) drilling program on the Company's tenements over Lake Lefroy (Figure 1). The program commenced in late January 2019 and is part of the $25million Farm-In and Joint Venture (JV) agreement between Lefroy and Gold Fields that commenced in June 2018. The tenements form part of the Western Lefroy tenement JV package that cover 372km2 adjoining the St Ives gold camp (Figure 1). Western Lefroy is part of the wholly owned greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km south east of Kalgoorlie. The Company maintains exploration at the non-JV Eastern Lefroy. . Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project tenement package highlighting the Gold Fields Farm in & JV Western Lefroy package, proximity to Gold Fields St Ives and the non-JV eastern Lefroy Project. Refer to inset for drill program detail. Program Background Gold Fields commenced the major full field aircore (AC) drilling program in late January 2019 (refer: LEX ASX release 31 January 2019). The original program involved completing approximately 350 vertical holes spaced 200m apart on traverses 1km apart to cover most of the tenure in Lake Lefroy using a specialised lake drilling rig. This has been well exceeded. The program was designed to yield foundation geological and geochemical information that is in the process of being interrogated in conjunction with the geophysical data to deliver specific drill targets for deeper drill testing and hence termed foundation drilling. Gold Fields provides monthly validated data exports to the Company.

ASX Announcement 6 August 2019 Since commencement of drilling, 738 vertical air core holes totaling 39,158m have been completed. Assay results have now been received and validated for a total of 589 holes. Results for the initial 520 holes were reported by the Company in ASX releases dated 15 April 2019, 29 May 2019, 11 June 2019 and 8 July 2019. This announcement refers to results from the additional 69 holes and is dated 31 July 2019. The AC drilling is a reconnaissance exploration technique, searching for both geochemical anomalies and geology from the bedrock or top of fresh rock (TOFR) beneath the lake surface clays and oxidised rocks that comprise the regolith. The wide spacing of the drill holes is designed to conduct effective first pass reconnaissance to screen large areas. The results from these holes provides geological and geochemical vectors for infill drilling at specific anomalies. The depth of the regolith and TOFR at Western Lefroy is highly variable, ranging from 5m to 138m vertical and averaging 53m. The variability in the depth to TOFR is also controlled by the distribution and thickness of palaeochannels (ancient river channels - termed transported cover) that mask the underlying older bedrock. The interface between the palaeochannel material and bedrock can have a variable thickness of pebble gravels and or sand that can be gold mineralised. The gold in the gravels and or sands is derived from the weathering and erosion of a primary gold source. The tenor of gold in the channel gravels and sands can be used as a vector to locate the primary source in the bedrock. The recent results from composite samples (Table 1) continue to expand the footprint and strengthen the LLT06 gold prospect identified by the Company during its 2017 lake drilling campaign (Figure 2). The results are predominantly from an infill drill phase with line spacing to a nominal 500m and hole spacings to 200m along strike of earlier anomalous gold results. Significantly, multiple gold intersections were recorded within or adjacent to the LLT06 gold prospect that reinforce this as another key gold mineralised regolith anomaly (Figure 2). Significant intersections from the recent program include: 6m @ 2.05g/t Au from 78m in SAL1519

2m @ 0.73g/t Au from 88m in SAL1542

6m @ 1.53g/t Au from 88m In SAL1533 These results further support and expand upon a prior intersection of 8m @1.95g/t Au from 94m in KD81533, that included 2m @7.29g/t Au from 100m (refer LEX ASX release 8 July 2019). Hole SAL1519 is located 200m to the west of KD81533, the are between remains undrilled. Importantly, the high-grade interval (2m @7.29g/t Au) in KD81533 occurs within pyrite altered siltstone (bedrock), that confirms buried primary mineralisation beneath the transported cover at LLT06. This is further supported by the gold intersection in SAL1486, also occurring in bedrock, located approximately 400m to the north of KD81533.

ASX Announcement 6 August 2019 Figure 2 Map highlighting drill holes completed in Lake Lefroy coloured by maximum gold value and the location of Zanex, LLTO6 and Eastern Shoreline, with key gold intersections relative to the Woolibar Fault. The recent results when combined with prior Gold Fields and LEX drill results at LLT06 define a broad regolith hosted gold anomaly that has dimensions of approximately 2100m east west by 1400m north south. The drill spacing is a nominal 400m between lines and 200m between vertical holes that is considered wide spaced early stage. Results are pending for holes drilled at the southern end of Lake Lefroy and also initial drilling at Lake Randall. The large gold anomaly at LLT06, combined with the 4km long Zanex trend located approximately 10km to the north west (Figure 2), continues to demonstrate the growing gold prospectivity of this large previously untested are under Lake Lefroy. Ongoing Work Program The majority of the foundation lake aircore drilling program has been completed. Monthly validated drill data exports will be provided by Gold Fields with the next information expected at the end of August 2019. Compilation and interrogation of recently acquired geophysical data (gravity, magnetics) with the foundation drill data is ongoing and will provide base for advancing the geological interpretation and target generation for deeper RC and or diamond drilling.

ASX Announcement 6 August 2019 Background to the Western Lefroy JV The Western Lefroy tenement package is a Joint Venture with Gold Fields which commenced on 7 June 2018 (ASX: LEX 7 June 2018). Gold Fields can earn up to a 70% interest in the Western Lefroy tenements by spending up to a total of $25million on exploration activities within 6 years of the commencement date. This includes a minimum expenditure requirement of $4 million within 2 years before Gold Fields can elect to withdraw. Gold Fields is a South African based gold producer with seven operating mines in Australia, Ghana, Peru and South Africa with a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2million ounces. Mining assets in Australia include a 100% interest in St Ives, Agnew and Granny Smith in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia with a combined annual production of 935koz. Gold Fields also has a 50% interest in the Gruyere Project with Gold Road Resources (ASX: GOR) also in the Eastern Goldfields. Gold Fields commenced exploration on Western Lefroy in July 2018 involving multi-disciplinary ground and airborne geophysical surveys (gravity and magnetics) primarily located on or near Lake Lefroy. This extensive detailed magnetic survey program is complete. These surveys will build upon the data collected by the Company in 2017 and deliver a foundation detailed geophysical dataset to be used for target identification and focused RC and diamond drilling. To complement this foundation geophysical data, Gold fields commenced a large full field aircore drill program on Lake Lefroy within the Western Lefroy JV tenements in late January 2019.

