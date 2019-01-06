Lefroy Exploration : High Grade Results Continue to Enhance Lucky Strike

ASX Announcement

7 January 2019

High Grade Results Continue to Enhance Lucky Strike

Gold explorer, Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce highly encouraging assay results from a recent 10-hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the 100% owned Lucky Strike prospect, within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package (Figure 1) located 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie. These new results are from 1m samples of anomalous gold zones originally determined from the 4m composite samples reported on 3 December 2018.

• Multiple significant shallow oxide gold intersections in an upper BIF unit include: - o 8m at 3.46g/t Au from 48m in LEFR087 incl. 2m at 5.08g/t from 49m o 2m at 6.22g/t Au from 32m in LEFR088 o 6m at 1.03g/t Au from 36m in LEFR089 o 4m at 2.95g/t Au from 20m in LEFR090 o 7m at 1.5g/t Au from 20m in LEFR093 incl.1m at 6.66g/t Au from 23m



Significant primary zone gold intersections returned from the lower BIF unit include: -

o 12m at 2.37g/t Au from 96m in LEFR098 incl. 3m at 6.35g/t Au from 101m

o 4m at 1.72g/t Au from 104m in LEFR088

Gold mineralisation within the oxide and primary zones remains open along strike and down dip

Further RC and or diamond drilling is scheduled to commence in February

Managing Director, Wade Johnson, commented

"Lucky Strike continues to deliver robust shallow and primary gold intersections that continue to enhance and grow the exciting BIF hosted gold system. We are eager to get the next phase of drilling underway to follow up the recent results, expand the system with the aim of being able to delineate an inferred resource, especially in the oxide zone."

About the Lucky Strike Prospect

Lucky Strike is approximately 5km to the northwest of the high-grade Lucky Bay open pit, mined by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) during 2015, and is 5km south west of the Randalls Processing Plant operated by SLR (Figure 2). Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike is hosted within a Banded Iron Formation (BIF). The recently announced (ASX: LEX 26 November 2018) Havelock Trend, also BIF hosted mineralisation, is 1.2km to the south.

Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project showing the Eastern and Western Lefroy and the location of Lucky Strike relative to the recently generated Hang Glider Hill gold prospect. Refer to Figure 2 for inset map of the Lucky Strike Hub.

The Company completed a ten (10) hole step out RC drilling program ("program") at Lucky Strike to primarily evaluate the along strike and down dip extension of a new upper BIF unit in November 2018 (refer ASX release 3 December 2018). The results reported from that program were based upon 4m composited samples, i.e. four 1m drill intervals are composited to form one 4m sample. Those results are considered an initial indication of the mineralised interval.

Collection and analysis of individual 1m samples from anomalous gold intervals based on the 4m composite samples was completed in December 2018 (Table 1)

These results further support and enhance the oxide upper BIF gold mineralisation that is open along strike and at depth. This upper BIF combined with those intersected in prior drilling programs is interpreted by the Company to be a series of sub-parallel south dipping units of variable thickness separated by beds of black shale (refer Figures 4 & 5).

This rock package is interpreted to be cross cut by the Pipe Fault that may have a secondary control on gold mineralisation. The recent results further highlight and enhance a previously unexplored 150m of strike in the north western sector of Lucky Strike, west of the Pipe Fault, where the multiple stacked BIF units have the potential to enhance the system (Figure 3).

Significant shallow results from the upper BIF unit from this program include

• 8m @3.46g/t Au from 48m in LEFR087

• 2m @6.22g/t Au from 32m in LEFR088

• 6m @1.03g/t Au from 36m in LEFR089

• 4m @2.95g/t Au from 20m in LEFR090

• 3m @1.38g/t Au from 51m in LEFR090

• 7m @1.50g/t Au from 20m in LEFR093

Shallow oxide gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike is hosted within four key BIF units separated by shale. The BIF's currently form a broad 140m wide package that extends to approximately 250m of strike. The limits of the package are yet to determined. A key component of the next drilling phase will be to explore the untested area below the lower BIF. The package is oxidised to a depth from surface of approximately 60m, but this depth is variable between the alternating BIF-Shale units.

Figure 2 Location of Lucky Strike along the Lucky Strike Trend relative to the new Havelock BIF Trend superimposed on a grey scale geophysical image and proximity to the Randalls Processing Facility (SLR) infrastructure. The key Lucky Strike trend gold intersections are also highlighted (refer to Figure 3 for detailed inset map and recent drilling).

In addition to the focus on the shallow oxide BIF position, two holes were extended to evaluate the entire BIF package and ultimately test the lower BIF. Both holes successfully confirmed a new zone of gold mineralisation at depth in the lower BIF Unit that is open along strike and down dip.

The significant result from this program recorded 12m @2.37g/t Au from 96m in LEFR098, including 3m @6.35g/t from 101m (Figure 5) hosted by sulphide altered BIF that is open. This is an improvement over the previously reported 12m @1.91g/t Au from 96m in LEFR098 based upon the 4m composite sampling.

Figure 3 Lucky Strike geology and drill hole plan view highlighting key recent (oxide and primary) and earlier drill intersections. The opportunity to extend the system is shown by the yellow open symbols (refer to Figures 4 & 5 for drill sections 2 and 4).

The 1m results continue to enhance and deliver robust, broad gold intersections from the sections drilled (Table 1), and further support the developing geological model of a semi-coherent plunging high-grade component to the multiple BIF units that forms a broad 140m thick package. Importantly, the recent results further enhance the oxide gold mineralisation in another new hanging wall BIF (refer LEFR090 & LEFR087) unit that is open along strike and at depth.

Figure 4-Lucky Strike Drill section Line2

Figure 5-Lucky Strike Drill section Line4

Next Steps

The Company continues to develop and refine the geological model at Lucky Strike to provide further drill targets. Delivery of a robust 3D model of the multiple BIF units and gold mineralisation to be integrated with inversion models of the detailed ground gravity and magnetic data is underway. The results and interpretation of this model will form the basis for planning further RC drilling targeting extensions to the new oxide position and to the primary zone.

This program is scheduled to commence in February.

