Lefroy Exploration : High Grade Results Expand Lucky Strike Footprint

ASX Announcement

6 March 2019

LEFROY EXPLORATION LIMITED

A Western Australian Focused Gold Explorer

High Grade Results Expand

Lucky Strike Footprint

Highlights

• A 24-hole RC drill program has been completed at Lucky Strike and has intersected further multiple shallow zones of BIF hosted gold mineralisation

• Significant shallow oxide gold intersections include: o 8m at 3.02g/t Au from 21m in LEFR107 incl. 2m at 10.2g/t from 21m o 1m at 10.5g/t Au from 12m in LEFR108 o 10m at 1.46g/t Au from 19m in LEFR116 o 16m at 2.53g/t Au from 44m in LEFR119

• Significant primary zone gold intersections from the lower BIF unit include: o 12m at 1.94g/t Au from 93m in LEFR109 o 9m at 4.45g/t Au from 110m (to EOH) in LEFR120

• Gold mineralisation is now confirmed in multiple sub parallel BIF units over a 300m strike length that is open along strike and at depth and indicates that the current discovery is part of a larger system

• The intersection in LEFR120 is a newly recognised zone hosted by sulphide altered BIF and which is open along strike to the south east and at depth

• Diamond drilling is scheduled to commence in late March to evaluate the depth potential of the system

Managing Director, Wade Johnson, commented

"The evolution of the Lucky Strike BIF hosted gold system continues to advance each time we conduct an RC drill program. We are excited by the recent results, and especially when they are placed in a regional context, they demonstrate the emergence of a larger regolith gold anomaly along the trend. The results will be integrated into the 3D model which will facilitate planning of the next phase of drilling involving deeper EIS co-funded diamond drilling which will commence later this month"

6 March 2019

The Board of Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("Lefroy" or "the Company") is pleased to announce results from a recent program of reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Lucky Strike, within the Eastern Lefroy tenement package (Figure 1). Eastern Lefroy is part of the greater Lefroy Gold Project (LGP) located 50km to the south east of Kalgoorlie.

Lucky Strike is approximately 5km to the northwest of the high-grade Lucky Bay open pit, mined by Silver Lake Resources (ASX: SLR) during 2015, and is 5km south west of the Randalls Processing Plant operated by SLR (Figure 2).

The Lucky Strike Trend was identified as a prospective structural corridor, adjacent to the regional Mt Monger Fault, after integration of previous exploration with detailed ground gravity data. Gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike is hosted within Banded Iron Formations (BIF). The area near Lucky Strike is a continued high priority exploration focus for the Company, with gold systems identified at Havelock, Neon and Erinmore (Figure 2) highlighting district scale gold prospectivity.

Figure 1 Lefroy Gold Project showing the Eastern and Western Lefroy and the location of Lucky Strike relative to the Hang Glider Hill gold prospect. Refer to Figure 2 for inset map of the Lucky Strike area.

The Company completed a twenty-four (24) hole reverse circulation(RC) drilling program ("program") totaling 2227m at Lucky Strike in February to evaluate three key target areas: -

a) Strike and down dip extensions to the shallow oxide hanging wall BIF;

b) Strike and down dip extensions to the sulphide altered lower BIF;

c) Footwall target zone-testing for additional BIF horizons between the lower BIF and the interpreted contact with the underlying basalt.

6 March 2019

The results from the program (Table 1) continue to support and enhance the system. Gold mineralisation has been delineated in the BIF package over a 300m strike length (Figure 3), and remains open along strike and at depth. New zones of both shallow oxide and primary sulphide altered BIF continue to extend the system and further develop the evolving geological model. Importantly, integrating results from earlier wide spaced air core drilling along strike now demonstrates the 300m zone is part of a larger gold system that extends over a 700m strike length.

The RC drilling program successfully evaluated the three key target areas, with two that require further follow up and a third providing confirmation to support the geological model. The geology of the Lucky Strike prospect is interpreted by the Company to be a series of sub-parallel south dipping BIF units of variable thickness separated by beds of black shale (refer Figure 4). The footwall to this sequence is chlorite-biotite altered high Mg basalt (Figure 4), with the contact having been intersected in hole LEFR099.

The stratigraphy is cross cut by the northerly trending Pipe Fault that maybe a secondary control on gold mineralisation. The recent results further highlight and enhance the previously unexplored 150m of strike in the north western sector of Lucky Strike, west of the Pipe Fault, where multiple stacked BIF units have the potential to enhance the system (Figure 3).

Significant shallow oxide results from the upper BIF unit from this program include;

• 8m @3.02g/t Au from 21m in LEFR107

• 1m @10.5g/t Au from 12m in LEFR108

• 4m @2.74g/t Au from 18m in LEFR108

• 16m @0.90g/t Au from 38m in LEFR110

• 13m @0.93g/t Au from 20m in LEFR111

• 10m @1.46g/t Au from 19m in LEFR116

Several RC holes also successfully evaluated oxide mineralisation in the lower BIF unit with significant results as follows: -

• 16m @2.53g/t Au from 44m in LEFR119 incl. 6m @5.78g/t Au from 44m

• 8m @1.77g/t Au from 20m in LEFR121

The intersection in LEFR119 (Figure 4) is adjacent to a fold closure within the BIF unit. This thickening of the BIF unit provides an important structural position that has a recurrent theme at Lucky Strike.

Shallow oxide gold mineralisation at Lucky Strike is hosted within four key BIF units separated by shale. The BIF's currently form a broad 140m wide package that currently is proven to extend over approximately 300m of strike. The limits of the package are yet to determined.

The Company's current interpretation suggests that the BIF package is a tightly folded single BIF unit. The folding is interpreted to have a control on gold mineralisation and may assist to explain the variable continuity and distribution of gold intersections.

The package is oxidised to a depth from surface of approximately 70m, but this depth is variable between the alternating BIF-Shale units.

6 March 2019

Figure 2 Location of Lucky Strike along the Lucky Strike Trend relative to the Havelock BIF Trend, and Neon prospect superimposed on a grey scale geophysical image and proximity to the Randalls Processing Facility (SLR) infrastructure. The key Lucky Strike trend gold intersections are also highlighted (refer to Figure 3&4 for detailed inset map and recent drilling).

In addition to the focus on the shallow oxide BIF position, and in the course of evaluating the upper BIF units, five holes (LEFR102,106,109,110 &112) were extended to evaluate the entire BIF package and ultimately test the lower BIF. Two holes successfully confirmed a new zone of gold mineralisation at depth in the lower BIF that is open along strike and down dip.

The significant result from this program recorded 12m @1.94g/t Au from 93m in LEFR109, including 4m @3.20g/t from 98m hosted by sulphide altered BIF that is open.

RC hole (LEFR120) evaluated a geophysical target and the extension of the BIF package at the most south eastern extent of the system (Figure 3). The hole intersected a thick BIF unit and terminated in sulphide altered BIF with a significant intersection of 9m @4.45g/t Au from 110m to end of hole (EOH), including 4m @7.71g/t Au from 115m. This is a new and exciting development at Lucky Strike, an intersection that is open along strike and at depth.

Significantly,130m along strike to the south east of LEFR120, a previous aircore hole (LEFA229) drilled by the Company in 2017 intersected 4m @0.46g/t Au from 88m (Figure 4) in an oxidised magnetic rock that included minor pyritic quartz veining. The Company now interprets this intersection to be an extension of Lucky Strike BIF package and demonstrates the growing scale of the system.

ASX Announcement

6 March 2019

Figure 3 Lucky Strike geology and drill hole plan view highlighting key recent and earlier drill intersections. Note LEFA 229 to right side of Figure. The opportunity to extend the system is shown by the yellow open symbols (refer to Figure 4 for drill section 9).

The results from the recent program continue to enhance and deliver robust, broad gold intersections from the sections drilled, and further support the developing geological model of a semi-coherent plunging high-grade component to the folded multiple BIF units. Importantly, the recent results also continue to enhance and extend the shallow oxide gold mineralisation to the west of the Pipe Fault.

Lucky Strike has been drilled on a regular 20mx20m grid pattern, with BIF hosted gold mineralisation intersected over a 300m strike length and to approximately 100m vertical. Approximately 70m vertical depth is oxidised. The Company considers much of the mineralisation discovered to date to be hosted in the oxide zone or regolith. When combined with previous wide spaced air core drill holes along strike (eg LEFA229) it demonstrates the extent of a broad system, that is considered as a large geochemical gold anomaly.

The deeper drilling completed has generated variably distributed high-grade gold mineralisation associated with sulphide replacement of the BIF.

The Company interprets that the mineralisation discovered to date (both oxide and primary) from the RC drilling to be a large geochemical anomaly (700m strike length) that represents a deeper primary zone along the trend.

