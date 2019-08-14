Lefroy Exploration : Raises $3.8M to Advance Gold Exploration

ASX RELEASE

15 August 2019

Lefroy Exploration Raises $3.8 million to

Advance Gold Exploration

Highlights

LEX has received firm commitments to raise over $3.8 million (before costs) in an oversubscribed share placement to institutional and sophisticated investors.

Largest shareholder Gold Fields has supported the raising by acquiring approximately 3.45 million shares in the placement to maintain its position at 18.12% of LEX after completion of the Placement.

LEX is now well funded to advance exploration, with drilling programs to be undertaken in the near future at the Lucky Strike and Hang Glider Hill prospects within the Eastern Lefroy Gold Project.

Placement

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX: LEX) ("LEX" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that it has received firm commitments to raise over $3.8 million (before issue costs) through an oversubscribed placement to institutional and sophisticated investors ("Placement"). The Placement will result in the issue of a total of 19,026,845 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.20 per share. New shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with the Company's existing fully paid ordinary shares.

The Placement issue price is equal to the immediate last closing share price of $0.20 and an 8.1% discount to the 10-day VWAP. The proceeds of the Placement will be used to accelerate exploration at the Company's 100% owned Eastern Lefroy Gold Project and for general working capital purposes.

The Company's largest shareholder (18.12% holding), St Ives Gold Mining Company Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE/JSE: GFI), participated in the placement by taking a pro rata allocation, equal to 3.45 million shares to maintain its holding. Gold Fields will continue to hold 18.12% of LEX after completion of the Placement. The balance of the Placement was taken up by new institutions and sophisticated investors as well as existing shareholders.

The Company advises that the Directors of the Company have committed to participate in the Placement for a total of $285,369. Issue of shares to the Directors will be subject to shareholder approval at the Company's next General Meeting of Shareholders.

LEX Chairman, Mr Gordon Galt stated, "We are grateful for the ongoing support of existing shareholders, including Gold Fields and the Company's Directors, and are very pleased to welcome a number of new shareholders to our register. We are now in a strong financial position to accelerate exploration activities at the Eastern Lefroy Gold Project, including the highly prospective Lucky Strike Trend, and to complete initial drilling at Hang Glider Hill. These programs, together with the continued exploration activity in the western portion of the Lefroy Gold Project through our JV with Gold Fields, means there will be substantial drilling activity and news flow going forward."