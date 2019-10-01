Lefroy Exploration : Results of Meeting

1 October 2019

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) ("the Company") wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule

3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of shareholders held today have been passed on a show of hands.

The Company announces the following proxy results for each resolution:

No. Resolution For Against Abstain Discretionary 1 Ratification of Placement of 5,961,765 Shares 18,250,197 10,000 0 815,807 2 Ratification of Placement of 11,638,235 Shares 18,250,197 10,000 0 815,807 3 Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr Gordon 34,327,560 10,000 7,673,154 815,807 Galt (or nominee) 4 Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr Wade 34,139,002 10,000 7,861,712 815,807 Johnson (or nominee) 5 Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr Michael 36,200,714 10,000 5,800,000 815,807 Davies (or nominee) 6 Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr 34,294,048 10,000 7,706,666 815,807 Geoffrey Pigott (or nominee) 7 Reapproval of Share Plan 30,359,182 10,000 11,641,532 815,807 8 Approval of Issue of ESP Shares Under the Share Plan 30,354,182 10,000 11,641,532 820,807 to Mr Wade Johnson (or nominee) 9 Approval of Issue of ESP Shares Under the Share Plan 30,359,182 10,000 9,579,820 815,807 to Mr Geoffrey Pigott (or nominee)

