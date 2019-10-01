Log in
Lefroy Exploration : Results of Meeting

10/01/2019

1 October 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

Level 6, 20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear sir/madam

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) ("the Company") wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule

3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of shareholders held today have been passed on a show of hands.

The Company announces the following proxy results for each resolution:

No.

Resolution

For

Against

Abstain

Discretionary

1

Ratification of Placement of 5,961,765 Shares

18,250,197

10,000

0

815,807

2

Ratification of Placement of 11,638,235 Shares

18,250,197

10,000

0

815,807

3

Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr Gordon

34,327,560

10,000

7,673,154

815,807

Galt (or nominee)

4

Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr Wade

34,139,002

10,000

7,861,712

815,807

Johnson (or nominee)

5

Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr Michael

36,200,714

10,000

5,800,000

815,807

Davies (or nominee)

6

Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr

34,294,048

10,000

7,706,666

815,807

Geoffrey Pigott (or nominee)

7

Reapproval of Share Plan

30,359,182

10,000

11,641,532

815,807

8

Approval of Issue of ESP Shares Under the Share Plan

30,354,182

10,000

11,641,532

820,807

to Mr Wade Johnson (or nominee)

9

Approval of Issue of ESP Shares Under the Share Plan

30,359,182

10,000

9,579,820

815,807

to Mr Geoffrey Pigott (or nominee)

Yours sincerely

Susan Hunter

Company Secretary

ASX Code: LEX

Australian Registered Office

E: info@lefroyex.com

T: +61 8 9321 0984

Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue

ARBN: 052 123 930

West Perth, 6005

www.lefroyex.com

Disclaimer

Lefroy Exploration Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 03:02:08 UTC
