Lefroy Exploration : Results of Meeting
10/01/2019 | 04:03am BST
1 October 2019
The Manager
Company Announcements Office
ASX Limited
Level 6, 20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear sir/madam
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) ("the Company") wishes to advise pursuant to Listing Rule
3.13.2 that all resolutions presented at the General Meeting of shareholders held today have been passed on a show of hands.
The Company announces the following proxy results for each resolution:
No.
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Discretionary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Ratification of Placement of 5,961,765 Shares
|
18,250,197
|
10,000
|
0
|
815,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Ratification of Placement of 11,638,235 Shares
|
18,250,197
|
10,000
|
0
|
815,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr Gordon
|
34,327,560
|
10,000
|
7,673,154
|
815,807
|
|
Galt (or nominee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr Wade
|
34,139,002
|
10,000
|
7,861,712
|
815,807
|
|
Johnson (or nominee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr Michael
|
36,200,714
|
10,000
|
5,800,000
|
815,807
|
|
Davies (or nominee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6
|
Approval of Issue of Shares Via Placement to Mr
|
34,294,048
|
10,000
|
7,706,666
|
815,807
|
|
Geoffrey Pigott (or nominee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7
|
Reapproval of Share Plan
|
30,359,182
|
10,000
|
11,641,532
|
815,807
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
|
Approval of Issue of ESP Shares Under the Share Plan
|
30,354,182
|
10,000
|
11,641,532
|
820,807
|
|
to Mr Wade Johnson (or nominee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9
|
Approval of Issue of ESP Shares Under the Share Plan
|
30,359,182
|
10,000
|
9,579,820
|
815,807
|
|
to Mr Geoffrey Pigott (or nominee)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yours sincerely
Susan Hunter
Company Secretary
