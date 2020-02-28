Log in
Left Field Printing : DATE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

02/28/2020 | 04:04am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEFT FIELD PRINTING GROUP LIMITED

澳獅環球集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1540)

DATE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Left Field Printing Group Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the Board will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, 13 March 2020 at 26/F, 625 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, whereat the Board will, among other matters, approve the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 31 December 2019 and consider the recommendation for payment of a final dividend, if applicable.

By Order of the Board

Left Field Printing Group Limited

Richard Francis Celarc

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Richard Francis Celarc, Mr. Lau Chuk Kin and Ms. Tang Tsz Ying as executive directors; Mr. Paul Antony Young as non-executive director; Mr. Chan David Yik Keung, Mr. David Ho and Mr. Tsui King Chung David as independent non-executive directors.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Left Field Printing Group Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 09:03:15 UTC
