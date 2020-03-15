Left Field Printing : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

LEFT FIELD PRINTING GROUP LIMITED

澳獅環球集團有限公司*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1540)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON POTENTIAL IMPACTS OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board") of Left Field Printing Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to provide an update on the potential impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on the Company.

The Company was informed that Mr. Lau Chuk Kin ("Mr. Lau"), an executive director of the Company, had been tested positive for COVID-19 on 13 March 2020. He is currently in a stable condition under medical treatment in a hospital in Hong Kong. The Company's head office in Hong Kong has undertaken a thorough cleaning and sanitisation by a professional firm and the Company is working closely with the Centre for Health Protection to ensure our staff and business partners who have had contact with Mr. Lau are advised accordingly.

Since the major business operations of the Group are carried out in Australia, it is not expected that there will be material disruption to the Group's operations as a result of the aforesaid incident. The Company will closely monitor the situation and provide further update as and when necessary.