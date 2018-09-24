Leg Elevation Pillow May Help in Dealing with Restless Leg Syndrome

Healthy Avenue, the premium healthcare brand based in Australia, is now highlighting the possible benefits of using leg elevation pillow for people suffering from restless leg syndrome as a part of their new campaign on the uses of elevation pillows

AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / Healthy Avenue, the premium healthcare brand based in Australia, is now highlighting the possible benefits of using leg elevation pillow for people suffering from restless leg syndrome.

According to Grant Williamson, spokesperson at Healthy Avenue, "Ordinary leg pillows for sleeping are painfully hard, extremely large, and downright uncomfortable. Leg rest pillows are made with polyurethane foam that gives it a perfect, shape-holding firmness. Carefully engineered for the optimum height, it promotes fast recovery and provides lasting comfort too. This is great news for people suffering from Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS), which is a disorder of the nervous system that urges the sufferer to move their legs without reason."

RLS is also considered to be a sleep disorder since this syndrome causes the most problem for the patient when they're trying to fall asleep. The disorder usually consists of an unstoppable need to move the legs, with the intensity of the need increasing the longer the position is maintained. One way through which the problem can be dealt with is by using a wedge pillow for the legs while going to sleep.

These pillows gently elevate the leg at a 45-degree angle, thus providing the leg with proper positioning that can lead to a more comfortable night of sleep. The sculpted channels of the pillow further ensure that the legs stay in place, even while one is deep in sleep. By keeping the legs in place, it soothes the nerves in the legs and prevents compression, reducing the chances of RLS occurring by a lot.

Williamson continues, "Post surgery pillows are designed for maximum comfort, with a versatile foam wedge pillow that can make insomnia a thing of the past. It is the perfect option for people looking for a good night's rest, as they improve blood circulation for people suffering from leg swelling relief, help with recovery from surgeries, and alleviate the pain of people suffering from lower back pain."

