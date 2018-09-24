Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Leg Elevation Pillow May Help in Dealing with Restless Leg Syndrome

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 06:21am CEST

Healthy Avenue, the premium healthcare brand based in Australia, is now highlighting the possible benefits of using leg elevation pillow for people suffering from restless leg syndrome as a part of their new campaign on the uses of elevation pillows

AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2018 / Healthy Avenue, the premium healthcare brand based in Australia, is now highlighting the possible benefits of using leg elevation pillow for people suffering from restless leg syndrome.

According to Grant Williamson, spokesperson at Healthy Avenue, "Ordinary leg pillows for sleeping are painfully hard, extremely large, and downright uncomfortable. Leg rest pillows are made with polyurethane foam that gives it a perfect, shape-holding firmness. Carefully engineered for the optimum height, it promotes fast recovery and provides lasting comfort too. This is great news for people suffering from Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS), which is a disorder of the nervous system that urges the sufferer to move their legs without reason."

RLS is also considered to be a sleep disorder since this syndrome causes the most problem for the patient when they're trying to fall asleep. The disorder usually consists of an unstoppable need to move the legs, with the intensity of the need increasing the longer the position is maintained. One way through which the problem can be dealt with is by using a wedge pillow for the legs while going to sleep.

These pillows gently elevate the leg at a 45-degree angle, thus providing the leg with proper positioning that can lead to a more comfortable night of sleep. The sculpted channels of the pillow further ensure that the legs stay in place, even while one is deep in sleep. By keeping the legs in place, it soothes the nerves in the legs and prevents compression, reducing the chances of RLS occurring by a lot.

Williamson continues, "Post surgery pillows are designed for maximum comfort, with a versatile foam wedge pillow that can make insomnia a thing of the past. It is the perfect option for people looking for a good night's rest, as they improve blood circulation for people suffering from leg swelling relief, help with recovery from surgeries, and alleviate the pain of people suffering from lower back pain."

Contact Info:
Name: Grant Williamson
Email: sales@healthyavenue.club
Phone: +61 405106200
Organization: Healthy Avenue

SOURCE: Healthy Avenue


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:44aVIB VERMOEGEN : launches major new development project at Interpark by fully letting the first construction phase
PU
06:40aMANCHESTER UNITED : Sanchez spark still missing for Manchester United
AQ
06:39aVARD : Dealings Disclosure Announcement
PU
06:39aBINGO : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION (in PDF)
PU
06:29aWANJIA : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:29aWANJIA : Form of proxy for extraordinary general meeting
PU
06:27aCasino Group Says It Was Contacted by Carrefour for a Combination
DJ
06:24aYOMA STRATEGIC : Enters Heavy Equipment Rental Sector In Myanmar
PU
06:21aLeg Elevation Pillow May Help in Dealing with Restless Leg Syndrome
AC
06:19aMERCATOR : update on oil blocks
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
2HANG SENG : Asian shares wobble as China cancels trade talks with U.S.; oil rallies
3SK HYNIX INC : Asian firms shuffle production around the region as China tariffs hit
4BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : is in late-stage talks to buy Randgold Resources- source
5DELL REVISITS IPO OPTION AMID TRACKING STOCK DEAL PUSHBACK: sources
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.