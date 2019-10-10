Legacy Global Development in Talks with Major Hotel Brands to Operate Resort at Its Orchid Bay, Belize Property

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Oct 10, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Global Development, the developer of the luxurious Orchid Bay, Belize community, today announced that they are talking with major hotel brands to be Orchid Bay's new hotel operator.



Radisson, Ramada and Hilton are the only three branded hotels/resorts currently operating in the country of Belize. Marriott has announced that they will open a resort and residences project in Ambergris Caye in 2021. Legacy's partnership will mark the fifth major hotel brand to operate a property Belize.



"Our impending deal with one of the biggest hotel brands in the world, is poised to make Orchid Bay the number one resort town in Belize," said Chris Williams, CEO of Legacy Global Development. "We believe bringing in the right brand partner is crucial to the long-term success of Orchid Bay, as well as the success of Belize tourism overall. Although it's too soon to reveal which hotel brand it will be, stay tuned as the announcement will make headlines soon."



This deal will result in offering first-class, luxury hotel accommodations for visitors to Belize and for guests and residents of Orchid Bay. It will bring more amenities to the property, increase tourism, and also bring in more revenue to invest in future developments at Orchid Bay.



Located in northern Belize and developed by Legacy Global Development, Orchid Bay is a gated, master-planned community situated on a 114-acre site in the Bay of Chetumal. It combines North American comforts with a spectacular Caribbean setting. The development was influenced by innovations in community design that reveal small-town accessibility, connectivity, and convenience - all with respect to the natural environment. The master plan calls for a series of canals and basins for easy navigation around the community, first-world infrastructure, and 10 percent green space set aside.



Buyers at Orchid Bay have many types of homes to choose from, including Beachfront Condominiums, Beach Villas, and Bungalows. On-site amenities include the Tradewinds Beach Club and Restaurant, and under development is a 13,000-square foot new beach club with a 2,000 square foot swimming pool, a gym, restaurant, bar, lounging decks, hammocks, day-beds, and private beach access. An on-site grocery store and medical clinic are also projected to open in the future. Orchid Bay offers many activities and tours for its residents and guests, all with easy access to the best of Belize.



To learn more about the Orchid Bay, Belize visit https://orchidbaybelize.com - or call (877) 959-9646 or email hello@legacyglobaldevelopment.com.



News Source: Legacy Global Development

Related link: https://legacyglobaldevelopment.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/legacy-global-development-in-talks-with-major-hotel-brands-to-operate-resort-at-its-orchid-bay-belize-property/