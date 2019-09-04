Legacy Healthcare : Continues to Grow in Chicagoland; Adds Two Facilities

Bella Terra Streamwood and Bella Terra Wheeling have joined Legacy Healthcare’s portfolio of homes in the Chicagoland area. This transaction continues Legacy’s trajectory for 2019 bringing its total to 49 strong in Illinois, South Dakota, Montana and Utah.

“Legacy Healthcare has earned a reputation for innovation, service and clinical sophistication in the skilled nursing field and these properties already have a strong foundation and reputation,” says Shai Berdugo, COO of Legacy Healthcare. “This acquisition continues our growth north and west giving us more access to partnerships with major hospital networks, new communities, and healthcare providers,” continues Berdugo.

Legacy is committed to maintaining and investing in current staff to expand necessary service lines. Bella Terra Streamwood (214 beds) and Bella Terra Wheeling (215 beds) join Bella Terra Morton Gove as the second and third locations for Bella Terra in the Chicagoland area.

Bella Terra Streamwood Bella Terra Wheeling 815 Irving Park Rd 730 W Hintz Rd Streamwood, IL 60107 Wheeling, IL 60090

Legacy Healthcare is a leading provider of outstanding residential health care consulting services. At Legacy, we have proven our ability to sustain strong growth while maintaining the highest standards of care and providing exceptional clinical outcomes. We are proud of the facilities we manage, the dedicated healthcare professionals on our team and our unmatched reputation within our industry as an organization that is leading a transformation in the way we look at short- and long-term care. Headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, Legacy currently services 49 facilities across 4 states.

