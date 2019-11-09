Legacy Healthcare : Wins Six AHCA Awards Along With Director of Nursing and Certified Dietary Manager of the Year

Legacy Healthcare’s west division recently won six out of eight coveted AHCA 2019 Bronze Commitment to Quality Awards in South Dakota for Avantara Armour; Avantara Saint Cloud, Avantara Milbank; Avantara Pierre; Avantara Redfield and Avantara, Watertown. Furthermore, Avantara Watertown’s employees Linda Ramsey won for Certified Dietary Manager of the Year and Krista Beauchamp for Director of Nursing of the Year.

The AHCA/NCAL (National Quality Award Program) honors nursing care providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care in the long-term and post-acute care industry.

“We are proud that our recent acquisitions in South Dakota has set the stage for future awards,” says Connie Ortega, VP of Operations for Legacy Healthcare. “Their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence is unwavering and aligns with Legacy Healthcare’s reputation for innovation, service and clinical sophistication in the skilled nursing field.”

On July 1 Legacy Healthcare assumed operations for 15 skilled nursing facilities stretching from Rapid City to Sioux Falls, the largest acquisition by Legacy to date. On September 15, Legacy began operations in two additional skilled nursing facilities, bringing their total operating facilities to 17 statewide and 52 facilities across four states. Legacy’s strong presence has already been felt across the state as they’ve begun investing in clinical best practices, staffing and community initiatives – a promise Legacy made after the acquisition in early July.

