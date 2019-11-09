Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Legacy Healthcare : Wins Six AHCA Awards Along With Director of Nursing and Certified Dietary Manager of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 11:04pm EST

Legacy Healthcare’s west division recently won six out of eight coveted AHCA 2019 Bronze Commitment to Quality Awards in South Dakota for Avantara Armour; Avantara Saint Cloud, Avantara Milbank; Avantara Pierre; Avantara Redfield and Avantara, Watertown. Furthermore, Avantara Watertown’s employees Linda Ramsey won for Certified Dietary Manager of the Year and Krista Beauchamp for Director of Nursing of the Year.

The AHCA/NCAL (National Quality Award Program) honors nursing care providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care in the long-term and post-acute care industry.

“We are proud that our recent acquisitions in South Dakota has set the stage for future awards,” says Connie Ortega, VP of Operations for Legacy Healthcare. “Their hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence is unwavering and aligns with Legacy Healthcare’s reputation for innovation, service and clinical sophistication in the skilled nursing field.”

On July 1 Legacy Healthcare assumed operations for 15 skilled nursing facilities stretching from Rapid City to Sioux Falls, the largest acquisition by Legacy to date. On September 15, Legacy began operations in two additional skilled nursing facilities, bringing their total operating facilities to 17 statewide and 52 facilities across four states. Legacy’s strong presence has already been felt across the state as they’ve begun investing in clinical best practices, staffing and community initiatives – a promise Legacy made after the acquisition in early July.

Legacy Healthcare is a leading provider of outstanding residential health care consulting services. At Legacy, we have proven our ability to sustain strong growth while maintaining the highest standards of care and providing exceptional clinical outcomes. We are proud of the facilities we manage, the dedicated healthcare professionals on our team and our unmatched reputation within our industry as an organization that is leading a transformation in the way we look at short- and long-term care. Headquartered in Skokie, Illinois, Legacy currently services 49 facilities across 4 states.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:10pMETLIFE : Wins ACORD Leadership Awards
BU
11:04pLEGACY HEALTHCARE : Wins Six AHCA Awards Along With Director of Nursing and Certified Dietary Manager of the Year
BU
10:14pEXCLUSIVE : Failed Exxon talks left Petrobras stranded for auctions - sources
RE
10:11pWith discounts galore and Taylor Swift, Alibaba eyes another record Singles' Day
RE
09:53pBANK OF JAPAN : Highlights of Japan-related events scheduled for Nov. 11-17
AQ
09:14pEXXON MOBIL : Saudi Aramco's IPO prospectus doesn't reveal how much it plans to sell
AQ
08:45pSALESFORCE COM : Amplify Your Dreamforce Journey With Quest!
PU
08:42pSaudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
RE
08:42pIPO prospectus lays out main risks to Aramco's operations
RE
08:35pROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against Novartis AG – NVS
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Failed Exxon talks left Petrobras stranded for auctions - sources
2Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size
3Mirati Therapeutics Presents Data From Ongoing Clinical Trials Of Sitravatinib In Combination With Nivoluma..
4Goldman faces probe after entrepreneur slams Apple Card algorithm in tweets
5Saudi Aramco prospectus flags risks, gives few details on IPO size

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group