Legal AI Firm McCarthyFinch Goes to War in Law at TechCrunch Disrupt SF Battlefield

Legal AI technology innovator McCarthyFinch was on the TechCrunch
Disrupt SF Battlefield today at Moscone Center West, one of the 20
chosen companies out of a thousand to compete and be recognized as the
world’s best early-stage startup. McCarthyFinch showed off its
AI-powered platform: a virtual lawyer that can be trained and plugged
into any legal process, from financial compliance to contract automation.
“Our AI platform learns up to 100 times faster than traditional AI,
using far smaller data sets,” said Nick Whitehouse, CEO and co-founder
of McCarthyFinch. “Most importantly, its results are entirely
explainable, defensible and trustworthy.”
To help expedite the rollout of its technology, McCarthyFinch also
announced new partnerships with Accenture and Deloitte today. Deloitte
will integrate McCarthyFinch services into its own technology. Accenture
is engaging with McCarthyFinch on a number of government projects
beginning in Australasia.
Some of the legal processes the platform called Author can be trained
and plugged into include:
-
Settlement Insight: Helps legal teams negotiate the best
settlement for their clients or companies by extracting settlement
values from 35,000 agreements across the U.S. It then groups these
values by court, state and other parameters to create comparable
databases.
-
Contract Favorability Review: Breaks down a contract into
different clauses and sections, analyzing each part and identifying
whether it’s in a client’s favor or not. It also identifies missing or
added clauses and text to speed up everyday document review.
-
M&A Insight: Reads through public and private mergers and
acquisitions to create an insight report for advising clients,
negotiating transactions and attracting new clients. At one firm, this
reduced junior legal effort by 99 percent.
-
Court Decision Classification: The AI platform was put to the
test classifying court decisions against a team of legaltech workers.
While it took the human team six weeks and an undisclosed cost to
classify five decisions with 91 percent accuracy, it took the AI
platform only two hours and no cost to classify eight decisions with
94 percent accuracy.
-
Tax Determination: Revolutionizes legal research for government
tax decisions, turning a multi-week process into one that only takes
minutes. Author does this by taking latent information from physical
documents and turning it into a research interface.
-
Transactional Contract Automation: Author automatically
approves contracts when they conform to existing laws and company
policies, providing review tools and insights for the in-house teams
only when the contract needs a second look. This reduces in-house
legal workload, ultimately allowing revenue to be brought in faster.
-
Legal Triage: Author determines the value of clients by acting
as a web interface for public legal questions. In an experiment where
Author fielded questions before passing them along to lawyers, time
spent to resolve these questions reduced by 43 percent. The firm
helped twice as many clients for the same cost and effort while
resolving low-value questions with little interaction.
-
Financial Advice Compliance: Author highlights where
inappropriate or incomplete financial advice has been given by
comparing the goals of a client with the financial products they’ve
been sold.
The AI platform reads, writes, problem solves and reasons like a lawyer,
understanding tiny differences in language that make all the difference
in the legal world. “Our AI platform is designed to read pages like a
human, not a machine,” said Whitehouse. “It looks beyond statistical
patterns and instead interprets the meanings behind the words.”
About McCarthyFinch
McCarthyFinch is a pioneer in automating and improving the legal
process. Formed as a joint venture between leading law firm
MinterEllisonRuddWatts and Goat Ventures, a strategic boutique VC firm,
McCarthyFinch was founded with the chief goal of utilizing AI and legal
technology to boost the productivity of in-house legal teams and make
the law more accessible to non-lawyers. Since its formation in 2017,
McCarthyFinch has brought together lawyers and data scientists to
address the deepest needs of the legal professions, and create solutions
that can be deployed rapidly. For more information, visit McCarthyFinch.com
and follow McCarthyFinch on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
