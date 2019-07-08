Log in
Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of Array BioPharma Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – ARRY

07/08/2019 | 10:19pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Array BioPharma Inc. (“Array” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ARRY) to Pfizer Inc. (“Pfizer”) is fair to Array shareholders. On behalf of Array shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are an Array shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Array Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

On June 17, 2019, Array and Pfizer announced that they had entered into a merger agreement whereby Pfizer would commence a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Array common stock for $48.00 per share. The tender offer is set to expire on July 26, 2019.

The Array merger investigation concerns whether Array and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Array shareholders; (2) determine whether Pfizer is underpaying for Array; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Array shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are an Array shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/array-biopharma-inc-arry-pfizer-merger-stock/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
