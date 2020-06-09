Log in
Legal Operations Leader Peter Eilhauer Joins Epiq Brings Data and Spend Analytics Expertise to Firm

06/09/2020 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, today announced that legal operations and spend management consultant Peter Eilhauer has come on board as the managing director for legal operations.

Eilhauer brings years of experience in legal operations strategy. He joins Epiq from Elevate, where he worked as managing director and group chief operating officer. In this role, he helped create the company’s legal operations business and focused on spend analytics, process improvement, and automation.

As the market leader in eDiscovery, Epiq has deep expertise in helping law firms and legal teams transform their operations. Last month, Ziad Mantoura joined as senior vice president and general manager for legal and consulting solutions from Axiom. Eilhauer will report to Mantoura and lead the company’s newly created legal operations solutions service line. Both Mantoura and Eilhauer are part of Epiq’s largest business, legal solutions.

“Market forces have accelerated the need for digital transformation for legal teams worldwide,” said Roger Pilc, president and general manager for legal solutions at Epiq. “We have built an outstanding team to help clients put the right processes, analytics, and technology in place to not just survive, but to outgrow their peers in a fast-changing world.”

Prior to Elevate, Eilhauer led vendor management and spend analytics at insurance company QBE. He also worked at Huron Consulting Group where he managed legal sourcing and technology strategy.

“Now, more than ever, legal departments will be asked to operate as more efficient and data-driven businesses. To begin this type of operation, while managing spend effectively, legal departments will need to apply technology-enabled solutions using the best technologies available,” said Peter Eilhauer. “The strong leadership team at Epiq, their heritage in client service, and vision to partner with top tech providers is exciting to me. I look forward to helping the legal operations teams connect the dots in the legal ecosystem to deliver best in class solutions.”

Eilhauer will be based in Chicago.

For more information on legal operations services or to schedule a complimentary 30-minute consultation, contact us here.

About Epiq
Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact
Catherine Ostheimer
Epiq
+1 203 921 9700
costheimer@epiqglobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/988b2484-e629-4a7a-84b7-26a9c5e6b45e 

Primary Logo

Peter Eilhauer, Managing Director for Legal Operations Solutions

“The strong leadership team at Epiq, their heritage in client service, and their vision to partner with top tech providers is exciting to me. I look forward to helping the legal operations teams connect the dots in the legal ecosystem to deliver best in class solutions.” - Peter Eilhauer

