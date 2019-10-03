Legal Tech Leaders Converge at iManage Legal Innovation and Technology Leadership Summit

CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that over 50 CIOs, knowledge management and innovation leaders attended its biennial Legal Innovation and Technology Leadership Summit (LITLS) in Boston to discuss innovative solutions for strategic issues confronted by today's large global law firms.



Designed in collaboration with an advisory board of IT, knowledge management and innovation leaders from firms such as Allen & Overy, Mayer Brown, Reed Smith, Skadden and Weil. LITLS is different than traditional events because it brings together a unique audience of Global 100 law leaders and focuses on providing a hands-on forum for deep discussions about select issues, fueling the conversation with fresh industry research and then peer-to-peer learning and idea exchange to explore these topics more deeply and intensively.

This year, attendees explored:

What new skills will law firms need to develop or hire to address upcoming challenges such as productization of legal services, new ways of working with clients and the use of advanced technologies?

How will technology platforms need to evolve and change to enable firms to be more agile and address today's and tomorrow’s industry challenges?

How will firms address productization of legal services and what form will legal products and services take as they become more technology enabled and automated?

How will clients in law firms collaborate more efficiently to deliver greater value in the future?

This year's event featured market research developed by Janders Dean, an independent, industry-leading knowledge management innovation consultancy, and then proceeded with attendees participating in an all-day Design Jam exercise that helped the knowledge management, innovation and IT professionals explore the nature of the problem and brainstorm possible solutions.

On day 2, seven potential solutions to address the four different areas were presented by the participants and the group voted solutions in the area of productization and skills development as the most relevant solutions to their practices. Participants emerged better understanding the complexities of some of these problems and how their peers have been addressing elements of them, along with a blueprint of how to go forward in several other areas.

“LITLS represents a great opportunity to bring together legal technology, knowledge and innovation leaders – a truly diverse group and a great example of the power of inclusive working,” said Haig Tyler, Chief Information Officer, Herbert Smith Freehills, who attended this year’s event. “Technology is a transformational enabler of change, but it was great to spend time at LITLS focusing on the business opportunities and challenges that technology opens up. And to do so in such an innovative way!"

“For over 18 years legal leaders have convened at LITLS to explore strategic issues of interest to large law firms,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “This year we broke new ground in bringing together leaders across three key areas – Knowledge Management, Information Technology and Innovation – because the problems that big law firms face require a multidisciplinary approach. I think the attendees particularly valued hearing the perspectives of their peers from other disciplines, creating an even greater platform for learning and common understanding. At iManage, we view our role as helping the industry transform to meet new challenges and LITLS this year was an even better platform to explore these issues.”

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.