Legal Tech Solutions Leader, Mitratech Advances Client Co-innovation at Interact 2019

09/03/2019 | 06:01am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leader in legal management solutions, Mitratech, is pleased to announce TeamConnect 6.2 and new enhancements to the TAP Co-Innovation Center in conjunction with the company’s annual customer event Interact 2019.

Mitratech is helping to build a strong, focused community of users with the expansion of the TAP Co-innovation Center, a secure forum where the entire worldwide TAP user community shares use cases, workflow designs, and ideas for employing TAP. TAP Workflow Automation empowers Mitratech customers to automate nearly any repetitive manual legal, compliance or risk process, enhancing their agility and responsiveness, improving performance and compliance, and accelerating ROI.

“Our customers are helping to drive the advancement of the TAP user community by securely sharing workflow concepts and use cases,” said Jason Parkman, CEO. “In fact, this was already happening organically within the TAP user community, and with our new forum, and our users inspired us to formally promote online sharing of workflow designs among our community.”

With the concept of a  “workflow use cases cloud”  everyone involved in the process is allowed to have a hand in moving Legal Ops forward by continuously sharing, adapting, and refining their work with each other.

The new TAP Co-innovation Center features include: 

  • The ability to create shared use cases that are stored in a password-protected repository
  • Customers will have the ability to contact each other or our Client Success Team to facilitate sharing
  • Workflows can be shared at customer discretion through TAP’s simple one-click import and export feature.
  • Mitratech Gold Standard Workflows are available as downloadable templates

Some of the many examples of workflows include legal matter intake, contract requests, self-service NDA’s,  and conflict of interest reporting.

Additionally, In order to take advantage of the business intelligence potential delivered by Mitratech’s market-leading Enterprise Legal Management platform, TeamConnect 6.2 now includes out of the box dashboards capabilities that enable users to surface and analyze the data collected across their single source of truth for legal operations.

The dashboards provide customers with a fantastic starting point for relevant data interaction which delivers meaningful insights to legal groups and teams including: 

  • General Counsel Dashboard - displays how individual matters are performing against the overall budget.
  • Matter Dashboard - shows the overall workload and allocation of opened matters.
  • Matter Financials - allows users to track matters against their specific budgets.
  • Matter Invoices Breakdown -  allows users to track and breakdown cost per matter based on fees, expenses, timekeepers, and vendors.
  • Spend Summary - illustrates a company’s outside spending and pairs the information with invoice data.

“Mitratech is continually looking for ways to better serve our users, and the latest version of TeamConnect will bring a new era of data insights and intelligence to our users and increase the value of the product they use to manage all aspects of their legal operations,” said Kirk Sadler, TeamConnect product manager. “Our new General Counsel dashboard will be especially helpful in creating visibility around legal spend forecasting for the department.” 

For more information about Mitratech’s annual Interact Conference: https://interact.mitratech.com/ 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
