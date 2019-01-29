LegalShield : Announces New Highs in Memberships and App Downloads

Attributes Growing Popularity of Monthly Subscription Service to Customer Satisfaction Levels and Innovative Technology and Features

LegalShield, one of North America's leading providers of affordable legal plans for individuals, families and small businesses, announced record-breaking levels for both its memberships and downloads for its app. The company’s membership grew to more than 1,756,000 at the end of 2018 and more than 1.5 million LegalShield apps have been downloaded.

“We are delighted by our strong membership growth and the popularity of our mobile app,” said Dave Coffey, Senior Vice President Chief Digital Officer at LegalShield. “We continue to invest in proprietary technology to make legal services affordable, easy, and accessible for everyone. We also partner with our dedicated network of law firms in the U.S. and Canada to improve customer service with training and technology. As a result, our legal network’s net promoter score (NPS) of 55 hit an all-time high, and rivals some of the most respected consumer brands. Our NPS is more than twice the legal services average.”

LegalShield recently updated its app with new innovative mobile features: users can snap a photo of a speeding ticket and send it directly to their provider law firm to start the dispute process, fill out and send a questionnaire to have a will prepared, and complete questionnaires to start prenuptial agreements, and uncontested divorce and personal bankruptcy.

The highly rated LegalShield mobile app is available for iOS and Android devices to download for free, giving every smartphone user direct access to a qualified, local law firm in the palm of their hand.

LegalShield’s app has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 on the iOS App store and 4.7 stars out of 5 on the Google Playstore. The LegalShield mobile apps are available in English and Spanish and to U.S. and Canadian (in four provinces) citizens.

LegalShield also offers Spanish-language legal plans to serve a market of more than 58 million Latinos in the United States. Through its new provider network of U.S. law firms, LegalShield en Español taps into the largest network of Latino and Spanish-speaking lawyers in the country, providing members with all of the same benefits and services as the personal legal plan.

About LegalShield

A pioneer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is North America’s leading provider of legal safeguards and one of the leading providers of identity theft protection, for individuals, families and small businesses. The 46-year-old company protects nearly 5 million U.S. and Canadian consumers and small businesses. IDShield provides identity theft protection to one million individuals. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. And 34,000 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to qualified law firms and their attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in family matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues. Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself websites, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and four provinces in Canada that members can engage at a fraction of typical law firm hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of Licensed Private Investigators to restore a member’s identity.

