LegalShield : Announces New Highs in Memberships and App Downloads

LegalShield, one of North America's leading providers of affordable
legal plans for individuals, families and small businesses, announced
record-breaking levels for both its memberships and downloads for its
app. The company’s membership grew to more than 1,756,000 at the end of
2018 and more than 1.5 million LegalShield apps have been downloaded.
“We are delighted by our strong membership growth and the popularity of
our mobile app,” said Dave Coffey, Senior Vice President Chief Digital
Officer at LegalShield. “We continue to invest in proprietary technology
to make legal services affordable, easy, and accessible for everyone. We
also partner with our dedicated network of law firms in the U.S. and
Canada to improve customer service with training and technology. As a
result, our legal network’s net promoter score (NPS) of 55 hit an
all-time high, and rivals some of the most respected consumer brands.
Our NPS is more than twice the legal services average.”
LegalShield recently updated its app with new innovative mobile
features: users can snap a photo of a speeding ticket and send it
directly to their provider law firm to start the dispute process, fill
out and send a questionnaire to have a will prepared, and complete
questionnaires to start prenuptial agreements, and uncontested divorce
and personal bankruptcy.
The highly rated LegalShield mobile app is available for iOS and Android
devices to download for free, giving every smartphone user direct access
to a qualified, local law firm in the palm of their hand.
LegalShield’s app has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 on the iOS App
store and 4.7 stars out of 5 on the Google Playstore. The LegalShield
mobile apps are available in English and Spanish and to U.S. and
Canadian (in four provinces) citizens.
LegalShield also offers Spanish-language legal plans to serve a market
of more than 58 million Latinos in the United States. Through its new
provider network of U.S. law firms, LegalShield en Español taps into the
largest network of Latino and Spanish-speaking lawyers in the country,
providing members with all of the same benefits and services as the
personal legal plan.
About LegalShield
A pioneer in the democratization of affordable access to legal
protection, LegalShield is North America’s leading provider of legal
safeguards and one of the leading providers of identity theft
protection, for individuals, families and small businesses. The
46-year-old company protects nearly 5 million U.S. and Canadian
consumers and small businesses. IDShield provides identity theft
protection to one million individuals. LegalShield and IDShield serve
more than 141,000 businesses. And 34,000 companies offer LegalShield and
IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and
identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.
LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to qualified law firms and
their attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in family
matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer
protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues.
Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself websites, LegalShield has
dedicated law firms in 50 states and four provinces in Canada that
members can engage at a fraction of typical law firm hourly rates.
IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is
the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of Licensed
Private Investigators to restore a member’s identity.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005577/en/