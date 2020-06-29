LegalShield : Appoints Cameron Scott as First-Ever Chief Marketing Officer

LegalShield, the world’s leading provider of affordable legal and privacy protection plans, announced the appointment of marketing veteran Cameron Scott as Chief Marketing Officer, effective today. He will join the company’s Executive Leadership team and report to CEO Jeff Bell.

Mr. Scott is the first CMO in LegalShield’s history. Within his new role, Mr. Scott will lead all aspects of LegalShield’s global marketing strategy and execution, including brand and performance marketing, community engagement, product marketing, advertising and customer lifecycle management. He will also work closely with technology and business teams to ensure that innovation within product roadmaps meets customer needs.

“Cameron is a respected marketing leader who will accelerate LegalShield’s just cause – to provide equal access to justice for all,” Mr. Bell said. “We know consumer needs are changing faster than ever, and we have made strong progress over the past several years to advance our position as the leading provider of legal and identity theft protection. Cameron has a proven track record of building global brands over the last 25 years, making him a natural addition to our leadership team. It is an honor to have him join us.”

Mr. Scott commented: “Today, more than ever, people need equal access to justice, privacy and security. No company does more for that cause than LegalShield and I cannot think of a better next step than to join its mission. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this remarkable team to accelerate the company’s growth and look forward to working closely with Jeff and all my new colleagues.”

Prior to joining LegalShield, Mr. Scott was the Chief Brand Officer at GoDaddy where he spent eight years helping to redefine the company’s brand, leading corporate advertising, creative, sponsorships, social and communications; driving business strategy; and helping to reposition how the company took new products and services to market. Before that, Mr. Scott held a variety of senior marketing and strategy roles at Microsoft, Yahoo! and AT&T Wireless, where he was at the forefront of innovation. He played a key role during this time in many of the digital tools and services that are now ubiquitous, including digital communications, online advertising, and development of massive-scale service platforms which have collectively become known today as “the cloud.”

About LegalShield and IDShield

A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s largest providers of online legal subscription plans covering more than 4.4 million people. Its IDShield identity theft solution for individuals and families has more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. In addition, over 40,000 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month. For more information about LegalShield, visit: https://www.legalshield.com/ or for more information about IDShield, visit: https://www.idshield.com/

