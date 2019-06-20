LegalShield : Executive Vice President Darnell Self Speaks at Conference of Western Attorneys General on Direct Selling

LegalShield, the leading provider of affordable legal plans and the IDShield identity theft solution for individuals, families and small businesses, announced that Executive Vice President of Network and Business Development Darnell Self spoke this week at the 2019 Annual Meeting of the Conference of Western Attorneys General “CWAG”. The meeting is being held at The Bacara Ritz Carlton in Santa Barbara, CA on June 17 – 20.

Self, who is also CEO of Self Defined, Inc., spoke on the “Regulatory Efforts and Environments in Direct Sales and E-Commerce” panel, moderated by the Arkansas Attorney General. He was joined by Nathan Blake, Deputy Attorney General of Iowa; Peter Marinello, Vice President of National Council of Better Business Bureau; and Dave Merriman, Executive Vice President of ACN, Inc.

The panel discussed the more than 18 million Americans who are entrepreneurs in the direct selling arena and the industry’s new self-regulatory program and the need for governmental oversight.

Darnell Self, who has more than 300,000 independent sales associates on his team in LegalShield, discussed direct sales and its impact on entrepreneurs. “I love the direct selling industry and that it allows entrepreneurs who are willing to work to achieve big and small dreams.” Self stated, “It’s important to talk about the failures of people who have tried direct sales. It gives people authenticity and helps them see that success in direct sales requires some effort.”

When asked what could help the industry, Self mentioned two things. “First, you must have a real product,” Self said. “Companies with real products empower people to become entrepreneurs. LegalShield offers legal and identity protection subscription services that provide access to justice and protection for a low monthly fee. Our mission is to ensure that the ideal of “Justice for All” is a reality for the many, not just the privileged few. LegalShield bridges the gap for millions of people to protect themselves and their families.”

Second, Self added that regulators should look at the gold standard companies to see what executives and field leaders are doing. “The industry should use a gold standard company to teach other businesses how to get ahead of problems with products and advertising. LegalShield is MLM perfected, offering real products to support a viable business opportunity. If more companies conducted business like LegalShield, they would focus on training, coaching and educating; then the industry would be self-regulating.”

The Conference of Western Attorneys General is a bipartisan group whose primary function is to provide a forum for chief legal officers of member states and jurisdictions to cultivate knowledge, cooperate on concerns and coordinate actions that improve the quality of legal services.

About LegalShield

A disrupter in the legal services industry, LegalShield provides equal access to equal justice through its mobile app. More than 1.8 million households are protected by LegalShield. IDShield’s identity theft solution for individuals and families has more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than 141,000 businesses. In addition, 39,500 companies offer LegalShield and IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.

Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself online services, LegalShield has dedicated law firms in 50 states and 4 provinces in Canada that members can access at a fraction of typical law firm hourly rates.

IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of Licensed Private Investigators to restore a member’s identity.

