LegalShield : Law Index Shows Real Estate Market Still in Rut

Released today, the 1st Quarter 2019 LegalShield Law Index, a
suite of leading indicators of the economic and financial status of U.S.
households and small businesses, indicates the U.S. housing market
continues to face strong headwinds that will keep growth subdued for the
first half of 2019.
The LegalShield Housing Activity Index eased 0.2 points to 111.1 in Q1
2019, due to a modest weakening in the real estate component. Meanwhile,
housing starts fell to an annualized rate of 1.16 million in February
and are essentially unchanged over the last two years. By some measures,
housing market conditions are improving: the average 30-year mortgage
rate has fallen nearly 90 basis points since November 2018, while the
NAHB-Wells Fargo Housing Market Index has bounced back after falling to
a 3.5-year low in December 2018 (though it remains well below 2018
levels). However, many of the supply-side headwinds that plagued
builders in 2018 — tariff-inflated prices for steel and aluminum; high
cost and lack of skilled labor — are likely to persist, while
affordability issues may weigh on demand for new homes despite lower
mortgage rates.
“The latest tick in the LegalShield Housing Activity Index, which
reflects demand for real estate and foreclosure legal services over the
last quarter, continues to indicate that the real estate market remains
in a rut,” said Scott Grissom, Senior Vice President and Chief Product
Officer, LegalShield. “High prices for homes are putting downward
pressure on consumer demand, while the combination of tariff-inflated
prices for steel and aluminum and a shortage of skilled labor that is
driving up labor costs will continue to create a drag on new residential
construction activity for the first half of this year.”
Similarly, the LegalShield Real Estate Index designed to track existing
home sales and a component of the Housing Activity Index, edged down 0.6
point to 99.4 in Q1 2019 and is down 2.8 percent from a year ago.
Although existing home sales jumped 11.8 percent in February 2019 to
5.51 million (annualized), they are still 1.8 percent below year-ago
levels. The LegalShield Real Estate Index indicates existing home sales
are unlikely to experience a prolonged rebound over the 2nd
quarter in 2019.
The LegalShield Consumer Financial Stress Index (CFSI) fell 1.7 points
in Q4 to 74.3 after three consecutive quarterly increases, while the
Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index declined more than 7 points
to 124.1 in March 2019. The convergence of the two indices over the last
six months suggests that LegalShield’s data, which is based on actual
demand for legal services, correctly predicted that consumer confidence
was likely overstated last year relative to economic fundamentals.
“After a weak December, consumers are off to a slow start so far this
year,” said Grissom. “The combination of disappointing retail sales
data, rising credit card debt, and weakening demand for new vehicles may
point to increased consumer stress levels later in the year. On the
positive side, consumers currently enjoy robust wage growth and low
inflation, which helps keeps the LegalShield Consumer Financial Stress
Index historically low for now.”
The LegalShield Bankruptcy Index rose (worsened) 3.9 points to 50.9 in
Q1 — its highest level since mid-2015 — and is up 10 percent from a year
ago. However, the index remains muted overall, and bankruptcy filings
fell to a post-recession low in Q1, an unsurprising combination given
low unemployment and annual wage growth of 3 percent or more for 7
months. Overall, the LegalShield Bankruptcy Index continues to indicate
that bankruptcies are likely to remain muted in the near-term.
The LegalShield Foreclosure Index eased 0.6 point to 58.5 in Q1 2019 and
is down nearly 8 percent from a year ago. The index continues to closely
track foreclosure starts, which edged up in the fourth quarter but
remains subdued according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. Mortgage
delinquency rates have held at decade lows, as just 1.06 percent of
mortgage debt was 90+ days delinquent in Q4 according to the NY Fed —
unchanged from Q3 and tied for the lowest level since 2006. The
LegalShield Foreclosure Index continues to indicate that foreclosure
activity is unlike to accelerate in the near term.
The quarterly LegalShield Law Index reflects the demand for legal
services among the company’s provider law firms in all 50 states. The
Law Index is a suite of leading indicators of the economic and financial
status of U.S. households and small businesses, including the
LegalShield Foreclosure Index in addition to the Consumer Financial
Stress Index, Housing Activity Index, Real Estate Index, and the
Bankruptcy Index.
About LegalShield
A trailblazer in the democratization of affordable access to legal
protection, LegalShield is one of North America’s largest provider of
online legal subscription plans covering more than 4.375 million people.
Its IDShield identity theft solution for individuals and families has
more than one million members. LegalShield and IDShield serve more than
141,000 businesses. In addition, 34,000 companies offer LegalShield and
IDShield plans to their employees as a voluntary benefit. Both legal and
identity theft plans start for less than $25 per month.
LegalShield’s legal plans provide access to qualified law firms and
their attorneys with an average of 22 years of experience in family
matters, estate planning, financial and business issues, consumer
protection, tax, real estate, benefits disputes and auto/driving issues.
Unlike other legal plans or do-it-yourself online services, LegalShield
has dedicated law firms in 50 states and four provinces in Canada that
members can access at a fraction of typical law firm hourly rates.
IDShield provides identity monitoring and restoration services and is
the only identity theft protection company armed with a team of Licensed
Private Investigators to restore a member’s identity.
