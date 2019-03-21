Legalizing Marijuana Hits Hurdles in Albany

By Jimmy Vielkind

Legalizing marijuana has the support of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, leaders of the state Legislature and a majority of state residents. But the effort to regulate and tax adult-use cannabis has hit stumbling blocks in Albany amid disputes over revenue, who will have access to licenses and an intensifying counteroffensive by marijuana opponents.

Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said Wednesday at a news conference that he isn't confident a regulatory framework could be agreed to as part of the $175 billion state budget, which is due April 1. Senior members of the Assembly and Senate said they are still negotiating, but lobbyists and others involved with the issue say Mr. Cuomo's reluctance is a hurdle.

Since the governor advanced his own marijuana framework in January, the New York State Parent Teacher Association and several groups representing sheriffs and police chiefs announced their opposition. The New York State School Boards Association on Monday asked for additional time to consider the impact of pot legalization on schools, and joined a Tuesday news conference asking for the legislation to be considered outside of the budget.

Leaders of both Nassau and Suffolk counties on Long Island last week said they would adopt laws, allowed under Mr. Cuomo's proposed framework, forbidding marijuana sales. This was a "death knell," according to state Sen. Diane Savino, who supports legalization and wrote the 2014 state law allowing medicinal marijuana.

"It just becomes more and more complicated, and when things get complicated in the budget, people just back away," said Ms. Savino, a Democrat from Staten Island. "We want to create a legal, regulated market with various entry points that people could participate in. I don't know what everyone was so afraid of."

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, a Democrat from Buffalo, said there are a series of differences between Mr. Cuomo's plan and a bill she is proposing. Ms. Peoples-Stokes and other African-American lawmakers are pushing for revenue to be reinvested in neighborhoods that have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana laws.

"I just think this is our greatest opportunity to invest, as a nation, to invest in the people who have been disenfranchisement since day one in this country -- certainly since day one in the drug war," she said.

That includes not just steering revenue, but also setting up the licensing structure so people currently selling marijuana illicitly can be legitimized, Ms. Peoples-Stokes said. Both Mr. Cuomo and Ms. Peoples-Stokes' proposals would create tiers of licenses for retail sales and production to achieve this purpose, but the governor would allow room for the existing medical-marijuana companies to participate.

The companies are vertically integrated "from seed to sale" and have lobbied hard to make sure they have a place in any expansion. There is concern among some lawmakers of color that these well-financed players will crowd out smaller entrepreneurs, and Ms. Peoples-Stokes' bill would require the medical-marijuana firms to restructure their operations to enter the nonmedical market.

This tension, layered on top of concerns by marijuana opponents, is what makes the issue "complicated," Mr. Cuomo said Wednesday.

A pair of polls this week showed support for legalizing marijuana is softer outside of New York City, including suburban areas where Democrats gained seats to sweep them into the Senate majority. Senate Republicans say they oppose legalization.

