Legend : 2019 Half Year Report on Corporate Bonds

09/02/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

聯想控股股份有限公司

Legend Holdings Corporation

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03396)

2019 Half Year Report on Corporate Bonds

Legend Holdings Corporation (the "Company") has issued bonds in the China interbank bond market and Shanghai Stock Exchange respectively. In accordance with the relevant regulations, the Company is required to publish or provide bond investors with its 2019 half year report on the Company's corporate bonds, containing, among others, the unaudited financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019 prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The aforesaid report has been published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the website of China Bond Information (www.chinabond.com.cn).

Shareholders and investors of the Company are reminded that the unaudited financial information contained in 2019 half year report on the Company's corporate bonds as published on relevant websites above or provided to bond investors was prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and was published in accordance with relevant laws and regulations of the PRC only for the reference of bond investors of the Company.

The Company's unaudited financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards was disclosed in the Company's 2019 interim results announcement as published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on August 29, 2019. There may be some discrepancies between the financial information prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises contained in 2019 half year report on the Company's corporate bonds and the financial information prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards contained in the Company's 2019 interim results announcement.

Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Legend Holdings Corporation

NING Min

Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, September 2, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Chuanzhi, Mr. ZHU Linan, Mr. ZHAO John Huan and Mr. Ning Min; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. WU Lebin and Mr. SUO Jishuan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. MA Weihua, Mr. ZHANG Xuebing and Ms. HAO Quan.

Legend Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
