Legend : 2019 Half Year Report on Corporate Bonds

2019 Half Year Report on Corporate Bonds

Legend Holdings Corporation (the "Company") has issued bonds in the China interbank bond market and Shanghai Stock Exchange respectively. In accordance with the relevant regulations, the Company is required to publish or provide bond investors with its 2019 half year report on the Company's corporate bonds, containing, among others, the unaudited financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019 prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The aforesaid report has been published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn) and the website of China Bond Information (www.chinabond.com.cn).

Shareholders and investors of the Company are reminded that the unaudited financial information contained in 2019 half year report on the Company's corporate bonds as published on relevant websites above or provided to bond investors was prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and was published in accordance with relevant laws and regulations of the PRC only for the reference of bond investors of the Company.

The Company's unaudited financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019 prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards was disclosed in the Company's 2019 interim results announcement as published on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on August 29, 2019. There may be some discrepancies between the financial information prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises contained in 2019 half year report on the Company's corporate bonds and the financial information prepared under the International Financial Reporting Standards contained in the Company's 2019 interim results announcement.

