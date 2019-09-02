Log in
Legend : 2019 Half Year Report on Corporate Bonds of a Subsidiary of the Company

09/02/2019 | 12:07am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

聯想控股股份有限公司

Legend Holdings Corporation

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03396)

2019 Half Year Report on Corporate Bonds of a Subsidiary of the Company

Zhengqi Financial Holdings Corporation ("Zhengqi Financial"), a subsidiary of Legend Holdings Corporation (the "Company"), issued bonds on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. In accordance with the relevant regulations, Zhengqi Financial is required to publish or provide its bond investors with the 2019 half year report on its corporate bonds, containing, among others, the unaudited financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2019 prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The aforesaid report has been published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (www.sse.com.cn).

Shareholders and investors of the Company are reminded that the unaudited financial information contained in the aforesaid report was prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and was published in accordance with relevant laws and regulations of the PRC only for the reference of investors of Zhengqi Financial's corporate bonds.

Shareholders and investors of the Company should note that Zhengqi Financial is one of the subsidiaries of the Company. Its financial information does not represent the financial information of the Company, and therefore may not give a full picture of the results of operation and financial positions of the Company and all of its subsidiaries in general. The Company has always prepared its financial information in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.The financial information of Zhengqi Financial might have discrepancies if it was prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards.

Shareholders and investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By order of the Board

Legend Holdings Corporation

NING Min

Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, September 2, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Chuanzhi, Mr. ZHU Linan, Mr. ZHAO John Huan and Mr. Ning Min; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. WU Lebin and Mr. SUO Jishuan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. MA Weihua, Mr. ZHANG Xuebing and Ms. HAO Quan.

Disclaimer

Legend Holdings Corporation published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 04:06:05 UTC
