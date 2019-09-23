Legend : Change of H Share Registrar

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

聯想控股股份有限公司

Legend Holdings Corporation

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 03396)

Change of H Share Registrar

The board of directors (the "Board") of Legend Holdings Corporation (the "Company") announces that with effect from 23 December 2019, the H Share Registrar of the Company will be changed to:-

Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited

Suite 1601, 16/F., Central Tower

28 Queen's Road Central,

Hong Kong

Telephone: (852) 3707 2600 Fax: (852) 3707 2699

Application for registration and transfer of shares of the Company should thereafter be lodged with Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited (the "New H Share Registrar") with effect from 23 December 2019. Share certificates of the Company uncollected on or before 20 December 2019 shall be collected from the New H Share Registrar from 23 December 2019 onwards.

By order of the Board

Legend Holdings Corporation

NING Min

Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 23 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. LIU Chuanzhi, Mr. ZHU Linan, Mr. ZHAO John Huan and Mr. NING Min; the Non-executive Directors are Mr. WU Lebin and Mr. SUO Jishuan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. MA Weihua, Mr. ZHANG Xuebing and Ms. HAO Quan.