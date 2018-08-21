Legend Seeds : Transitions from Family Owned to Employee Owned

DE SMET, S.D., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Legend Seeds proudly announces its transition from a family-owned independent regional seed leader, to an employee-owned independent regional seed leader through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) as of August 1, 2018.

Founded in 1990 by Glen and Janet Davis, Legend Seeds has embarked on its 29th selling season in the seed industry serving dealers and growers across the U.S. and Canada. Since its beginnings, the company has grown to more than 100 employees across the upper Midwest.

"With so much change in the seed industry, we've spent a lot of time planning for the future of Legend Seeds to provide certainty and stability not only for our employees, but for our dealers," said Glen Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Legend Seeds. "This transition to an ESOP will do three things; assure Legend's future for both staff and dealers - allow Legend to continue to operate with its' core values and focus in place - and remain a strong, healthy, independent seed company with an incredibly bright future."

Through the ESOP, all employees of Legend Seeds will become part owners in the company, along with the current shareholders and the Davis family who will remain actively involved in the leadership of the company.

"Our purpose and passion is to be the number one choice on grower's acres and our independence allows us to offer a wide variety of choices for grower needs. Through this structure, we are built to better serve our dealers and growers," said Tim Bratland, Legend Seeds President. "Our Legend family is committed to our customer's success and the success of Legend. Without the dedication, passion, and continual growth of our staff and dealers, we would not be where we are today."

To learn more about the transition, visit www.legendseeds.net/blog/esop

