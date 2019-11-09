Legend Siam Worlds 1st Tradition Theme Park Security Token Offering Curated by Via East West Capital

As the world of startup financing evolves from initial coin offerings (ICOs) to security token offerings (STOs), investment firms are in a race to secure lucrative opportunities for business. With that said, it is, therefore, an impressive achievement for any investment company to curate an STO for such an initiative as Thailand’s first and largest Thai Cultural Theme Park.

Via East West Capital, this year curated a security token offering for Legend Siam Theme Park Project, making it the first-ever STO for a tradition theme park in the world. As word about this deal goes around, the question in people’s minds is, “Why Via East West Capital?”

The Southeast Asia-based investment firm focuses on 100% transparency, a virtue you usually would not associate with the majority of investment platforms.

First Large-Scale Cultural Theme Park Curated by via East West Capital

Legend Siam Theme Park is an internationally renowned destination located in a popular tourist location - Pattaya, Thailand. It aims to promote the Thai culture and symbolism, and all in one experience for families and individuals throughout the world. The size of the theme park is 65 acres, with a total value of the entire project worth USD 131 Million. It has 1,000 slots available for car parking and 100 slots available for buses and with the capacity to hold 20,000 visitors.

Legend Siam Theme Park is currently operating at full capacity, with a total of 8 attraction points in operation. Attraction points such as 100 seated Show Theatre, Mirror Mezz, Haunted House, Temple Fair, Siam Village Time Machine, Queen of Naga, Lord Indra Erawan Elephant, and the floating market, which will thrill the crowd. There are about 140 shops that offer local Thai products and food – including main restaurants for all-day dining that can be seated up to 800 people.

STO is the Future of Investment

Via East West Capital tokenized Legend Siam Coins (LST) on their private blockchain. With nodeblock technology, investors can manage their investment with 100% transparency. When people discuss security tokens, they are often referring to traditional securities like stocks and bonds but tokenized on a blockchain for more liquidity and transparency. The offerings are opened to foreign accredited investors or otherwise qualified purchases.

By leveraging the flexibility of security tokens, companies are finding that different components of a company’s value can now become liquid, tradable, and investable. That is what VEWC is doing. Legend Siam Token (LST) does not only represent a new coin that is asset-backed in the market, but it also establishes a blueprint for future real estate tokenization. The future of real estate investing is one that provides global exposure, transparency, and liquidity, all of which are elements that can be delivered through VEWCs blockchain technology. VEWC has filed the offering to SEC USA under Reg D with Blue Sky Filling.

Blockchain and Transparency Are a Thing Now

Compared to traditional security transactions, which have little transparency and take a number days to settle, the benefits of security tokens are the ability to make markets more accessible and transparent, to enable 24/7 instant trading, to apply liquidity in markets that traditionally are illiquid, and to gain access to new types of investors.

One of the most appealing aspects of blockchain technology is the degree of privacy that it can provide. However, this leads to some confusion about how privacy and transparency can effectively coexist. The CEO of Via East West Capital, Shen King, however, clears the air on the issue. “We predict a rise in the potential and demand for tokenized securities because digital ownership on the blockchain provides so many advantages over legacy investments, and tech-savvy investors are seeing the value proposition in real-time.

“This addition to our business is just a natural extension of our vision for a crowd-financed world, and we provide 100% transparency to all our investors.” Despite the current bear market within the general cryptocurrency markets, Shen King explains that the STO markets still look healthy, offering his company many more investment opportunities."

The Role of Via East West Capital (VEWC)

VEWC played an imperative role in this deal, providing a distribution platform for accredited investors to purchase tokens. VEWC was able to list the tokens filling through the SEC USA under Reg D with Blue Sky Filing. The Thai tourism industry is one of the key focuses of VEWC; this is because the trend of the tourism industry in Thailand is stable and has since grown over 38 million arrivals in 2018.

To find out more about this project between VEWC and Legend Siam token offerings, feel free to reach out to them at https://www.vewc.com/projects/legendsiamsto

