Legend Strategy International L : FORM OF ACCEPTANCE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF HK$0.01 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF LEGEND STRATEGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this Form of Acceptance, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this Form of Acceptance. ࠰ಥʹ׸ʿഐၑהϞࠢʮ̡e࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ʿ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡࿁͉ટॶڌࣸٙʫ࢙฿ʔࠋபd࿁Չ๟ᆽ׌אҁ዆׌͵ʔ೯ڌ΂Оᑊ׼dԨ׼ᆽڌͪd฿ʔึ࿁Ϊ͉ટॶڌࣸʘ Ό௅א΂О௅ʱʫ࢙Ͼପ͛אΪԱ፠༈ഃʫ࢙Ͼˏߧٙ΂Оฦ̰וዄ΂Оப΂f Unless the context otherwise requires, terms used in this Form of Acceptance shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the accompanying composite offer and response document dated 15 August 2018 (the "Composite Document") jointly issued by Hehui International Development Limited (the "Offeror") and Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Company Limited (the "Company"). ৰ˖່̤Ϟה஝֛̮d͉ટॶڌࣸה͜൚คၾHehui International Development Limited€˜ ࠅߒɛ ™ʿ៻ᏽ਷ყණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ᑌΥ̊೯˚ಂމɚཧɓɞϋɞ˜ɤʞ˚ʘᎇڝၝΥࠅߒʿ Ϋ Ꮠ ˖ ΁€˜ ၝΥ˖΁ ™הޢ֛٫ՈϞ޴Ν଄່f FORM OF ACCEPTANCE FOR USE IF YOU WANT TO ACCEPT THE OFFER. Զ ტɨટॶࠅߒࣛԴ͜ʘટॶڌࣸf LEGEND STRATEGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 朸濬國際集團控股有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) €׵කਟ໊ࢥൗ̅ϓͭʘϞࠢʮ̡ (Stock Code: 1355) €ٰ΅˾໮j 1355 FORM OF ACCEPTANCE OF ORDINARY SHARES OF HK$0.01 EACH IN THE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF LEGEND STRATEGY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS GROUP COMPANY LIMITED ៻ᏽ਷ყණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡ ʊ೯Бٰ͉ʕӊٰࠦ࠽0.01ಥʩʘ౷ஷٰٰ΅ʘટॶڌࣸ All parts should be completed except the sections marked "Do not complete" ৰൗ׼˜ሗʶ෬ᄳ͉ᙷ™ٙ௅ʱ̮dӊධѩ඲෬ᄳ Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office: Union Registrars Limited (the "Registrar") Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong ࠰ಥٰ΅ཀ˒೮াʱஈjᑌΥᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡€˜ ཀ˒ஈ ™ ࠰ಥ̏ԉߵެ༸338໮ശᏔʹ׸ᄿఙ 2ಂ33ᅽ3301-04܃ FOR THE CONSIDERATION stated below, the "Transferor(s)" named below hereby transfer(s) to the "Transferee" named below the Share(s) with a par value of HK$0.01 each held by the Transferor(s) specified below subject to the terms and conditions contained herein and in the Composite Document, and the Transferee hereby agrees to accept and hold the Share(s) subject to such terms and conditions. ܲ๫ɨΐ˾ᄆdɨΐ˜ᔷᜫɛ™ᔫϤί͉ڌࣸʿၝΥ˖΁ʕה༱ʘૢಛʿૢ΁஝ࠢɨdਗ਼˸ɨൗ׼͟ᔷᜫɛהܵϞӊٰࠦ࠽0.01ಥʩʘٰ΅ᔷᜫʚɨΐ˜וᜫɛ™dϾוᜫɛᔫϤΝจίϞᗫૢಛ ʿૢ΁஝ࠢɨટॶʿܵϞ޴ᗫٰ΅f Total number of Share(s) to be transferred (Note) ਗ਼ʚᔷᜫٰٙ΅ᐼᅰ€ڝ ൗ FIGURES ᅰͦ WORDS ɽᄳ Share certificate number(s) ٰୃ໮ᇁ TRANSFEROR(S) name(s) and address in full ᔷᜫɛΌΤʿήѧ (EITHER TYPE-WRITTEN OR WRITTEN IN BLOCK LETTERS) €ሗ͂͜οዚאฺ͍෬ᄳ Surname(s) or company name(s): ֑ˤאʮ̡Τ၈j Forename(s): Τοj Registered address: ೮াήѧjTelephone number: ཥ༑໮ᇁj CONSIDERATION ˾ᄆ HK$1.1152 in cash for each Share ӊٰٰ΅ତږ 1.1152ಥʩ TRANSFEREE(S) וᜫɛ Name: Hehui International Development Limited Τ၈j Registered Address: ൗ̅ήѧj Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickham's Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands Occupation: ᔖ ุj Corporation جྠ Signed by or for and on behalf of the Transferor(s) in the presence of: ᔷᜫɛאՉ˾ڌίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦ໇j ALL JOINT REGISTERED HOLDERS MUST Signature of witness Ԉᗇɛᖦ໇ Name of witness Ԉᗇɛ֑Τ SIGN HERE הϞᑌΤ ೮া ܵϞɛ ѩ඲׵͉ᙷᖦ໇ Address of witness Ԉᗇɛήѧ Signature(s) of Transferor(s) or its duly authorised agent(s)/company chop, if applicable ᔷᜫɛאՉ͍όબᛆ˾ଣɛᖦ໇Ŋʮ̡Ιᛠ€νቇ͜ Occupation of witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุ Date of submission of this Form of Acceptance ౤ʹ͉ટॶڌࣸʘ˚ಂ Do not complete ሗʶ෬ᄳ͉ᙷ Signed by or for and on behalf of the Transferee in the presence of: וᜫɛאՉ˾ڌίɨΐԈᗇɛԈᗇɨᖦ໇j For and on behalf of ˾ڌ Hehui International Development Limited Signature of witness Ԉᗇɛᖦ໇ Name of witness Ԉᗇɛ֑Τ Address of witness Ԉᗇɛήѧ Authorised Signatory(ies) ᐏબᛆᖦ໇ɛ Signature(s) of Transferee or its duly authorised agent(s) וᜫɛאՉ͍όબᛆ˾ଣɛᖦ໇ Occupation of witness Ԉᗇɛᔖุ Date of transfer ᔷ ᜫ˚ಂ Note:Insert the total number of Shares for which the Offer is accepted. If no number is specified or if the total number specified in the form is greater or smaller than the Shares tendered, as supported by the Share certificate(s), transfer receipt(s) and/or any other documents of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), and you have signed this Form of Acceptance, this Form of Acceptance will be returned to you for correction and resubmission. Any corrected Form of Acceptance must be resubmitted and received by the Registrar on or before the latest time of acceptance of the Offer in order for it to be counted towards fulfilling the acceptance condition. ڝൗj ሗ෬ɪટॶࠅߒʘٰ΅ᐼᅰfࡊԨೌܸ֛ᅰͦאࡊ͉ڌࣸʫܸ֛ʘٰ΅ᐼᅰ൴ཀאЭ׵ה౤ʹٰ΅€˸ٰୃeཀ˒ϗኽʿŊא΂ОՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁€ʿŊא΂ОఱϤהცʘɓ΅אε΅˿ɛڦॶٙᏎᎵڭᗇ ࣣᗇ׼dϾ ტɨʊᖦ໇͉ટॶڌࣸdۆ͉ટॶڌࣸਗ਼ʚৗΫ ტɨһ͍ʿΎϣ౤ʹf΂О຾һ͍ટॶڌࣸ̀඲ίࠅߒ௰ܝટॶࣛࠢאʘۃΎБ౤ʹԨ৔༺ཀ˒ஈdщۆʔ̙຅ЪʊᄵБટॶૢ΁f THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this Form of Acceptance or as to the action to be taken, you should consult your licensed securities dealer or registered institution in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your Share(s), you should at once hand this Form of Acceptance and the accompanying Composite Document to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s). Essence International Securities is making the Offer on behalf of the Offeror. The making of the Offer to persons not resident in Hong Kong may be affected by the laws and regulations of the non-Hong Kong jurisdictions. The availability of the Offer to persons who are not residents in Hong Kong or who have registered addresses outside Hong Kong may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in which they reside. If you are a citizen, resident or national of a jurisdiction outside Hong Kong, you should satisfy yourself as to the observance of any applicable legal and regulatory requirements in your own jurisdiction and, where necessary, seek your own legal advice. If you wish to accept the Offer, it is your responsibility to satisfy yourself as to the full observance of the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions in connection therewith, including the obtaining of all governmental, exchange control or other consents which may be required or in compliance with other necessary formalities and the payment of any transfer or other taxes due from you in respect of such jurisdictions. You will also be fully responsible for any such issue, transfer or other taxes or duties payable by you in respect of the acceptance of the Offer. The Offeror, the Company, Essence Corporate Finance, Essence International Securities, Founder Securities Capital, the Registrar and their respective ultimate beneficial owners, directors, officers, agents, associate or any other person involved in the Offer shall be entitled to be fully indemnified and held harmless by such person for any taxes or duties as such person may be required to pay. Acceptance of the Offer by you will constitute a representation and warranty by you that the local laws and requirements have been complied with and you are permitted under all applicable laws to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws, Essence International Securities and the Company that you have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Offer (and any revision thereof), and that you have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements and have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes or duties or other required payments due from you in connection with such acceptance in any territory, and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. This Form of Acceptance should be read in conjunction with the accompanying Composite Document. HOW TO COMPLETE THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE The Offer is unconditional in all respects. Shareholders are advised to read the Composite Document and when necessary, seek the professional advice before completing this Form of Acceptance. To accept the Offer made by Essence International Securities on behalf of the Offeror to acquire your Shares at a cash price of HK$1.1152 per Share, you should complete and sign this Form of Acceptance overleaf and forward this entire form, together with the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), for the number of the Shares in respect of which you intend to accept the Offer, by post or by hand, marked "Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Company Limited - Offer" to the Registrar, Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong, no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 5 September 2018, (or such later time(s) and/or date(s) as the Offeror may determine and announce in accordance with the Takeovers Code). The provisions contained in Appendix I to the Composite Document are incorporated into and form part of this Form of Acceptance. FORM OF ACCEPTANCE IN RESPECT OF THE OFFER To: The Offeror and Essence International Securities 1. My/Our execution of this Form of Acceptance overleaf (whether or not such form is dated) shall be binding on my/our successors and assignees, and shall constitute: (a) my/our irrevocable acceptance of the Offer made by Essence International Securities for and on behalf of the Offeror, as contained in the Composite Document, for the consideration and subject to the terms and conditions therein and herein mentioned, in respect of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance;

(b) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or Essence International Securities or their respective agent(s) to collect from the Company or the Registrar on my/our behalf the share certificate(s) in respect of the Shares due to be issued to me/us in accordance with, and against delivery of, the enclosed transfer receipt(s) and/or other document(s) of title (if any) (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), which has/have been duly signed by me/us and to deliver the same to the Registrar and to authorise and instruct the Registrar to hold such share certificate(s), subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer, as if it/they was/were delivered to the Registrar together with this Form of Acceptance;

(c) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or Essence International Securities or their respective agent(s) to send a cheque crossed "Not negotiable - account payee only" drawn in my/our favour for the cash consideration to which I/we shall have become entitled under the terms of the Offer (less seller's ad valorem stamp duty payable by me/us in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer), by ordinary post at my/our risk to the person named at the address stated below or, if no name and address is stated below, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company as soon as possible but in any event within seven (7) Business Days following the date of receipt of the duly completed and signed Form of Acceptance and all the relevant documents by the Registrar to render the acceptance under the Offer complete and valid; (Note: Insert name and address of the person to whom the cheque is to be sent if different from the registered Shareholder or the first-named of joint registered Shareholders.) Name: (in BLOCK LETTERS) Address: (in BLOCK LETTERS)

(d) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or Essence International Securities and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct for the purpose, on my/our behalf, to make and execute the contract note as required by the Stamp Duty Ordinance (Chapter 117 of the Laws of Hong Kong) to be made and executed by me/ us as the seller(s) of the Shares to be sold by me/us under the Offer and to cause the same to be stamped and to cause an endorsement to be made on this Form of Acceptance in accordance with the provisions of that Ordinance;

(e) my/our irrevocable instruction and authority to the Offeror and/or Essence International Securities and/or such person or persons as any of them may direct to complete and execute any document on my/our behalf in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer and to do any other act that may be necessary or expedient for the purpose of vesting in the Offeror and/or such person or persons as it may direct my/our Share(s) tendered for acceptance of the Offer;

(f) my/our appointment of the Offeror and/or Essence International Securities as my/our attorney in respect of all the Share(s) to which this form relates, such power of attorney to take effect from the date and time on which the Offer is made and thereafter be irrevocable;

(g) my/our undertaking to execute such further documents and to do such acts and things by way of further assurance as may be necessary or desirable to transfer my/our Shares tendered for acceptance under the Offer to the Offeror or such person or persons as it may direct fully paid and free from all liens, charges, options, claims, equities, adverse interests, third-party rights or encumbrances whatsoever and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto on or after the date of which the Offer is made, including, without limitation, the rights to receive all future dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid, if any, on or after the date on which the Offer is made, in respect of the Share(s) tendered for acceptance under the Offer; and

(h) my/our agreement to ratify each and every act or thing which may be done or effected by the Offeror and/or Essence International Securities and/or the Company or their respective agent(s) or such person or persons as any of them may direct on the exercise for any rights contained herein. 2. I/We understand that acceptance of the Offer by me/us will be deemed to constitute a representation and warranty by me/us to the Offeror, Essence International Securities and the Company that (i) the Shares held by me/us to be acquired under the Offer are sold free from all liens, charges, options, claims, equities, adverse interests, third-party rights or encumbrances whatsoever and together with all rights accruing or attaching thereto on or after the date of which the Offer is made, including, without limitation, the rights to receive all future dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid, if any, on or after the date on which the Offer is made; and (ii) I/we have not taken or omitted to take any action which will or may result in the Offeror, their beneficial owner and parties acting in concert with any of them, the Company, Essence International Securities or any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any territory in connection with the Offer or my/our acceptance thereof, and am/are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations to receive and accept the Offer, and any revision thereof, and that such acceptance is valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. 3. In the event that my/our acceptance is not valid, in accordance with the terms of the Offer, all instructions, authorisations and undertakings contained in paragraph 1 above shall cease in which event, I/we authorise and request you to return to me/us my/our share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof), together with this Form of Acceptance duly cancelled, by ordinary post at my/our own risk to the person and address stated in paragraph 1(c) above or, if no name and address is stated, to me or the first-named of us (in the case of joint registered Shareholders) at the registered address shown in the register of members of the Company. Note: If I/we submit the transfer receipt(s) upon acceptance of the Offer and in the meantime the relevant share certificate(s) is/are collected by any of the Offeror and/or Essence International Securities or any of their agent(s) from the Company or the Registrar on my/our behalf, I/we shall be returned such share certificate(s) in lieu of the transfer receipt(s). 4. I/We enclose the relevant share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) for the whole/part of my/our holding of Shares which are to be held by you on the terms and conditions of the Offer. 5. I/We warrant and represent to the Offeror, Essence International Securities and the Company that I am/we are the registered Shareholder(s) of the number of Shares specified in this Form of Acceptance and I/we have the full right, power and authority to sell and pass the title and ownership of my/our Shares to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer. 6. I/We warrant and represent to the Offeror, Essence International Securities and the Company that I/we have observed and are permitted under all applicable laws and regulations where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of the Company to accept the Offer, and any revision thereof; and that I/we have obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other consents and made all registration or filing required in compliance with all necessary formalities and regulatory or legal requirements; and that I/we have paid all issue, transfer or other taxes or duties or other required payments due from me/us in connection with such acceptance; and that such acceptance shall be valid and binding in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. 7. I/We warrant to the Offeror, Essence International Securities and the Company that I/we shall be fully responsible for payment of any transfer or other taxes and duties in respect of the jurisdiction where my/our address is located as set out in the register of members of the Company in connection with my/our acceptance of the Offer. 8. I/We acknowledge that, save as expressly provided in the Composite Document and this Form of Acceptance, all the acceptances, instructions, authorities and undertakings hereby given shall be irrevocable and unconditional. 9. I/We acknowledge that my/our Shares sold to the Offeror by way of acceptance of the Offer will be registered under the name of the Offeror or its nominee. 10. I/We understand that no acknowledgement of receipt of any Form of Acceptance, share certificate(s) and/or transfer receipt(s) and/or any other document(s) of title (and/or any satisfactory indemnity or indemnities required in respect thereof) will be given. I/We further understand that all documents will be sent by ordinary post at my/our own risk.

11. I/We irrevocably undertake, represent, warrant and agree to and with the Offeror, Essence International Securities and the Company (so as to bind my/our successors and assignees) that in respect of the Shares which are accepted or deemed to have been accepted under the Offer, which acceptance has not been validly withdrawn, and which have not been registered in the name of the Offeror or as it may direct, to give: (a) an authority to the Company and/or its agents from me/us to send any notice, circular, warrant or other document or communication which may be required to be sent to me/ us as a member of the Company (including any share certificate(s) and/or other document(s) of title issued as a result of conversion of such Shares into certificated form) to the attention of the Offeror at the Registrar at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong; (b) an irrevocable authority to the Offeror or its agents to sign any consent to short notice of any general meeting of the Company on my/our behalf and/or to attend and/or to execute a form of proxy in respect of such Shares appointing any person nominated by the Offeror to attend such general meeting (or any adjournment thereof) and to exercise the votes attaching to such Shares on my/our behalf, such votes to be cast in a manner to be determined at the sole discretion of the Offeror; and (c) my/our agreement not to exercise any such rights without the consent of the Offeror and my/our irrevocable undertaking not to appoint a proxy for, or to attend in person any, such general meeting and subject as aforesaid, to the extent I/we have previously appointed a proxy, other than the Offeror or its nominee or appointee, for or to attend or to vote at the general meeting of the Company, I/we hereby expressly revoke such appointment. For the avoidance of doubt neither Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited nor HKSCC Nominees Limited will give, or be subject to, any of the above representations or warranties.

͉ટॶڌࣸɗࠠࠅ˖΁dሗуஈଣf ტɨν࿁͉ટॶڌࣸ΂О௅ʱאᏐમ՟ʘБਗϞ΂ОဲਪdᏐፔ༔ტɨʘܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ਠאൗ̅ᗇՎዚ࿴eვБ຾ଣeܛࢪeਖ਼ุึࠇࢪאՉ˼ਖ਼ุᚥਪf ტɨνʊਗ਼Τɨʘٰ΅Ό௅ਯ̈א˸Չ˼˙όᔷᜫdᏐͭуਗ਼͉ટॶڌࣸʿᎇڝʘၝΥ˖΁৔ʹ൯˴אוᜫɛא຾˓൯ርאᔷᜫʘვБeܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ਠeൗ̅ ᗇՎዚ࿴אՉ˼˾ଣਠd˸کᔷʹ൯˴אוᜫɛf τڦ਷ყᗇՎধ˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈ࠅߒfΣڢ࠰ಥ֢͏ٙɛɻ౤̈ࠅߒאึաՑڢ࠰ಥ̡جᛆਜʘجԷʿ஝ԷᅂᚤfΣڢ࠰ಥ֢͏אՉൗ̅ήѧЗ׵࠰ಥྤ̮ٙɛ ɻ౤Զࠅߒאա־ഃ֢Иٙ޴ᗫ̡جᛆਜٙجܛᅂᚤfࡊტɨމ࠰ಥ˸̡̮جᛆਜ̹ٙ͏e֢͏א਷͏dტɨᏐІБڦॶΌࠦ፭ςტɨה᙮̡جᛆਜٙהϞቇ͜ جܛʿ္၍஝֛dԨ׵ϞცࠅࣛరӋዹͭجܛจԈfტɨν૧ટॶࠅߒdۆϞப΂ІБᆽڭఱϤΌࠦ፭ςϞᗫ̡جᛆਜʘجԷʿ஝Էdܼ̍՟੻̙ঐהცʘɓʲ ִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼Νจdא፭ςՉ˼הცʘ͍ό˓ᚃʿϞᗫ̡جᛆਜɨ˕˹ტɨ΂ОᏐᖮᔷᜫ೼אՉ˼೼ධfტɨ͵඲ఱટॶࠅߒᏐ˹ʘ΂ОϞᗫ೯Б൬e ᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ධאᅄ൬ࠋΌபfࠅߒɛe͉ʮ̡eτڦፄ༟eτڦ਷ყᗇՎe˙͍ᗇՎፄ༟eཀ˒ஈʿ־ഃ΢Іʘ௰୞ྼूኹϞɛe໨ԫe৷ॴɛࡰe˾ଣeᑌ ᖩɛאਞၾࠅߒʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻఱϞᗫɛɻ̙ঐ஗ࠅӋ˕˹ʘ΂О೼ධאᅄ൬ᐏ੻ΌࠦᏎᎵʿˡ඲וዄ΂Оப΂fტɨટॶࠅߒу࿴ϓტɨᑊ׼ڭᗇdʊ፭ςή ˙جܛʿ஝֛Ԩ˲ტɨ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جܛᐏࡘટᐏʿટॶࠅߒ€ʿՉ΂ОࡌࠈdϾ༈ટॶ࣬ኽɓʲቇ͜جܛ᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢdΣτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿ͉ʮ̡ڌͪტ ɨʊ፭ςהϞቇ͜جԷʿ஝Է˸ʿ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جԷʿ஝Էᐏʪ஢ટϗʿટॶࠅߒ€ʿՉ΂ОࡌࠈdϾტɨʊ࣬ኽɓʲ̀ࠅ͍ό˓ᚃʿ፭ς္၍אجܛ஝֛՟੻ ɓʲהცʘִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼ΝจdԨʊఱϞᗫટॶ˕˹ტɨ׵΂ОήਜᏐ˹ʘהϞ೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ධאᅄ൬אՉ˼הცಛධdϾϞᗫટॶਗ਼࣬ኽ ɓʲቇ͜جԷʿ஝Է᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢf͉ટॶڌࣸᏐၾᎇڝʘၝΥ˖΁ɓԻቡᚎf ͉ટॶڌࣸʘ෬ᄳ˙ج ࠅߒί΢˙ࠦމೌૢ΁fٰ؇׵෬ᄳ͉ટॶڌࣸۃਕሗቡᚎၝΥ˖΁ʿరӋਖ਼ุจԈ€νϞცࠅfމટॶτڦ਷ყᗇՎ˾ڌࠅߒɛఱܲӊٰٰ΅1.1152ಥʩʘତږ ᄆࣸϗᒅტɨʘٰ΅ה౤̈ʘࠅߒdტɨᏐ෬Ѽʿᖦ໇͉ટॶڌࣸߠࠫԨਗ਼዆΅ڌࣸdஹΝტɨ૧ટॶࠅߒהऒʿʘٰ΅ᅰͦʘ޴ᗫٰୃʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊא ΂ОՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤהც΂О˿ɛ̙ڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣdʔ፰׵ɚཧɓɞϋɘ˜ʞ˚€݋ಂɧɨʹ̬͍ࣛ €אࠅߒɛܲ๫ϗᒅςۆ̙ঐӔ ֛ʿʮбʘϞᗫ༰ܝࣛගʿŊא˚ಂ ඉ੔א͟ਖ਼ɛ৔ʹཀ˒ஈᑌΥᗇՎ೮াϞࠢʮ̡dήѧމ࠰ಥ̏ԉߵެ༸338໮ശᏔʹ׸ᄿఙ2ಂ33 ᅽ3301-04܃€඲ ൗ ׼˜៻ ᏽ਷ყණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡ - ࠅ ߒ™ fၝΥ˖΁ڝ፽ɓה༱ʘૢ˖ॶɝ͉ટॶڌࣸԨ࿴ϓՉʕ௅ʱf Ϟᗫࠅߒʘટॶڌࣸ ߧj ࠅߒɛʿτڦ਷ყᗇՎ 1. ͉ɛŊшഃɓ຾ᖦ͉ͭટॶڌࣸʘߠࠫ€ʔሞ༈ڌࣸ݊щʊൗ׼˚ಂd͉ɛŊшഃʘוᘱɛʿաᜫɛਗ਼աϤߒҼdԨਗ਼࿴ϓj (a) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήఱ͉ટॶڌࣸɪהൗ׼ʘٰ΅ᅰͦdܲ๫ʿ࣬ኽၝΥ˖΁ʿ͉ટॶڌࣸהࠑʘ˾ᄆʿաՉૢಛʿૢ΁ה஝ࠢdટॶၝΥ˖ ΁ה༱͟τڦ਷ყᗇՎ˾ڌࠅߒɛ౤̈ʘࠅߒi (b) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞ΫήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛʿŊאτڦ਷ყᗇՎא־ഃ΢І΂О˾ଣd˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃʹ˹ᎇڝ຾͉ɛŊшഃ͍όᖦ໇ʘཀ˒ϗኽ ʿŊאՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁€νϞ€ʿŊאఱϤהც΂О˿ɛ̙ڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣdኯϤΣ͉ʮ̡אཀ˒ஈჯ՟͉ɛŊшഃఱٰ΅Ꮠᐏ೯ ʘٰୃdԨਗ਼Ϟᗫٰୃ৔ʹཀ˒ஈd˸ʿબᛆʿܸͪཀ˒ஈܲ๫ࠅߒʘૢಛʿૢ΁ܵϞ༈ഃٰୃd೓ν༈ഃٰୃʊஹΝ͉ટॶڌࣸɓԻʹΫཀ˒ ஈi (c) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞ΫήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛʿŊאτڦ਷ყᗇՎא־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣdఱ͉ɛŊшഃ࣬ኽࠅߒૢಛᏐ੻ʘତږ˾ᄆ€ϔৰ͉ɛŊшഃ ఱ͉ɛŊшഃટॶࠅߒᏐ˹ʘር˙੽ᄆΙڀ೼d˸˜ʔ੻ᔷᜫ -̥ࡘɝױ᎘ɛሪ˒™˙όΣ͉ɛŊшഃක̈ྌᇞ˕ୃd್ܝኋϘઓೌሞνО׵ཀ ˒ஈટᐏʊ෬Ѽʿᖦ໇ٙટॶڌࣸʿהϞ޴ᗫ˖΁ߧԴࠅߒɨʘટॶމҁ዆ʿϞࣖʘ˚ܝৎࠇɖ(7) ࡈᐄุ˚ʫdܲ˸ɨήѧ˸̻ඉ˙ό੔ʚ˸ɨ ɛɻdאࡊԨೌ׵ɨᙷ෬ɪ֑Τʿήѧdۆ͉ܲʮٰ̡؇Τ̅הͪ೮াήѧ੔ʚ͉ɛאшഃ຅ʕΤΐ࠯З٫€ν᙮ᑌΤ೮াٰ؇dඉႬࠬᎈ฿͟ ͉ɛŊшഃוዄi €ڝൗjࡊϗ՟˕ୃʘɛɻԨڢ೮াٰ؇אΤΐ࠯ЗʘᑌΤ೮াٰ؇dۆሗί͉ᙷ෬ɪ༈Τɛɻʘ֑Τʿήѧf ֑ Τj€ሗฺ͍͜෬ᄳ ήѧj €ሗฺ͍͜෬ᄳ (d) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞ΫήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛʿŊאτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿŊא־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐఱϤܸ֛ʘɛɻd˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃႡ௪ʿᖦͭ࠰ಥجԷୋ 117௝Ιڀ೼ૢԷ஝֛͉ɛŊшഃЪމ࣬ኽࠅߒ̈ਯٰ΅ʘር˙඲Ⴁ௪ʿᖦͭʘϓʹఊኽdԨܲ๫༈ૢԷʘૢ˖τર༈ఊኽ̋ႊΙڀʿτરί͉ ટॶڌࣸߠࣣᗇ׼i (e) ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞ΫήܸͪʿબᛆࠅߒɛʿŊאτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿŊא־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐܸ֛ʘɛɻd˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃ෬Ѽʿᖦͭ΂ОϞᗫ͉ɛŊ шഃટॶࠅߒʘ˖΁dԨЪ̈΂ОՉ˼̙ঐ᙮̀ࠅאᛆ֝ʘБމd˸ਗ਼͉ɛŊшഃʹΫ˸ટॶࠅߒʘٰ΅ᔷᓥࠅߒɛʿŊאՉ̙ঐܸ֛ʘɛɻה Ϟi (f) ͉ɛŊшഃ։΂ࠅߒɛʿŊאτڦ਷ყᗇՎމ͉ڌࣸהऒΌ௅ٰ΅ʘ։΂˾ଣɛdϞᗫબᛆࣣ͟Ъ̈ࠅߒʘ˚ಂʿࣛගৎ͛ࣖdԨ׵Չܝʔ̙࿞ Ϋi (g) ͉ɛŊшഃוፕ׵̙ঐ᙮̀ࠅאΥ֝ࣛᖦͭϞᗫՉ˼˖΁ʿЪ̈ϞᗫБމʿԫධd˸ආɓӉᆽڭ͉ɛŊшഃ࣬ኽટॶࠅߒяʹʘٰ΅ᔷᜫʚࠅߒ ɛאՉ̙ঐܸ֛ʘɛɻdϾ༈ഃٰ΅ʊᖮԑٰಛ˲ʔڝ੭΂О׌ሯʘɓʲवໄᛆeץাe፯኿ᛆe͡॰ᛆeፅ̻ᛆeʔлᛆूeୋɧ˙ᛆлאପ ᛆࠋዄdԨஹΝ౤̈ࠅߒ຅˚אʘܝଢ଼ၑאڝ੭ʘɓʲᛆлdܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ϗ՟׵Ъ̈ࠅߒʘ˚ಂאʘܝఱ࣬ኽࠅߒʹΫ˸Զટॶʘٰ΅ϗ՟ה ܁ݼeЪ̈אݼ˹ʘהϞ˚ܝٰࢹʿՉ˼ʱݼ€νϞʘᛆлiʿ (h) ͉ɛŊшഃΝจ৛ႩࠅߒɛʿŊאτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿŊא͉ʮ̡א־ഃ΢Іʘ˾ଣא־ഃ΂Оɓ˙̙ঐܸ֛ʘɛɻ׵БԴ͉ڌࣸה༱΂Оᛆл̙ࣛ ঐЪ̈אආБʘ΢၇Бਗאԫ֝f

2. ͉ɛŊшഃ׼͉ͣɛŊшഃટॶࠅߒdਗ਼஗ൖމ࿴ϓ͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛeτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿ͉ʮ̡ᑊ׼ʿڭᗇd (i) ͉ɛŊшഃהܵਗ਼࣬ኽࠅߒ஗ϗᒅʘ ٰ΅d׵̈ਯࣛ฿ʔڝ੭΂О׌ሯʘɓʲवໄᛆeץাe፯኿ᛆe͡॰ᛆeፅ̻ᛆeʔлᛆूeୋɧ˙ᛆлאପᛆࠋዄdԨஹΝ౤̈ࠅߒ຅˚אʘܝଢ଼ၑ אڝ੭ʘɓʲᛆлdܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ϗ՟׵Ъ̈ࠅߒʘ˚ಂאʘܝה܁ݼeЪ̈אݼ˹ʘהϞ˚ܝٰࢹʿՉ˼ʱݼ€νϞʘᛆлiʿ (ii) ͉ɛŊшഃԨೌમ՟ א፲ဍ΂ОБਗϾਗ਼ึא̙ঐߧԴࠅߒɛe־ഃʘྼूኹϞɛʿၾ־ഃ΂Оɓ˙ɓߧБਗʘɛɻe͉ʮ̡eτڦ਷ყᗇՎא΂ОՉ˼ɛɻ༼ˀ΂Оήਜၾ ࠅߒא͉ɛŊшഃટॶࠅߒϞᗫʘجܛא္၍஝֛d˲͉ɛŊшഃ࣬ኽהϞቇ͜جԷʿ஝Էᐏʪ஢ટϗʿટॶࠅߒʿՉ΂ОࡌࠈdϾܲ๫הϞቇ͜جԷ ʿ஝Էd༈ટॶɗ᙮ϞࣖʿՈϞߒҼɢf

3. ࡊ͉ɛŊшഃʘટॶܲ๫ࠅߒૢಛ᙮ೌࣖdۆɪ˖ୋ 1ݬה༱ʘהϞܸͪeબᛆʿוፕਗ਼ѓ୞˟fίϤઋرɨd͉ɛŊшഃબᛆԨᏒሗ ტɨਗ਼͉ɛŊш ഃʘٰୃʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊא΂ОՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤהც΂О˿ɛ̙ڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣஹΝʊ͍όൗቖʘ͉ટॶڌࣸ˸̻ඉ˙ όɓԻ੔ʚɪ˖ୋ 1(c) ݬהΐʘɛɻʿήѧdאν͊Ϟΐ׼֑Τʿήѧdۆ͉ܲʮٰ̡؇Τ̅הͪ೮াήѧ੔ʚ͉ɛאшഃ຅ʕΤΐ࠯З٫€νމᑌΤ೮া ٰ؇dඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ɛŊшഃוዄf ڝൗj ࡊ͉ɛŊшഃ׵ટॶࠅߒࣛ౤ʹཀ˒ϗኽdϾࠅߒɛʿŊאτڦ਷ყᗇՎא־ഃ΢Іʘ΂О˾ଣίϤಂග˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃ੽͉ʮ̡אཀ˒ஈჯ՟ Ϟᗫٰୃdۆ೯ᒔʚ͉ɛŊшഃ٫ਗ਼މ༈€ഃٰୃϾڢཀ˒ϗኽf

4. ͉ɛŊшഃڝɪ͉ɛŊшഃܵϞʘΌ௅Ŋ௅ʱٰ΅ʘ޴ᗫٰୃʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊא΂ОՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤהცԨ˿ɛ̙ڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅Ꮞ Ꮅڭᗇࣣdਗ਼͟ ტɨܲࠅߒʘૢಛʿૢ΁ܵϞf

5. ͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛeτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿ͉ʮ̡ڭᗇʿᑊ׼d͉ɛŊшഃމ͉ટॶڌࣸהΐٰ΅ᅰͦʘ೮াٰ؇dϾ͉ɛŊшഃϞɤԑᛆлeᛆɢʿબᛆ˸ ટॶࠅߒʘ˙όdΣࠅߒɛ̈ਯʿ୅ʹ͉ɛŊшഃٰ΅ʘהϞᛆʿኹϞᛆf

6. ͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛeτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿ͉ʮ̡ڭᗇʿᑊ׼d͉ɛŊшഃʊ፭ς͉ʮٰ̡؇Τ̅ה͉ͪɛŊшഃήѧהίήʘהϞቇ͜جԷʿ஝Էd˸ʿ࣬ ኽהϞቇ͜جԷʿ஝Էᐏʪ஢ટॶࠅߒʿՉ΂ОࡌࠈiϾ͉ɛŊшഃʊ՟੻ɓʲהცִ݁e̮ි၍ՓאՉ˼˙ࠦʘΝจd˸ʿ፭ςהϞ̀ࠅ͍ό˓ᚃʿ္ ၍אجܛ஝֛፬ଣɓʲ೮াאπᏦ˓ᚃi˲͉ɛŊшഃʊ˕˹͉ɛŊшഃఱ༈ટॶᏐ˹ʘהϞ೯Б൬eᔷᜫ൬אՉ˼೼ධאᅄ൬אՉ˼הცಛධiϾϞᗫ ટॶਗ਼࣬ኽɓʲቇ͜جԷʿ஝Է᙮ϞࣖʿՈߒҼɢf

7. ͉ɛŊшഃΣࠅߒɛeτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿ͉ʮ̡ڭᗇd͉ɛŊшഃਗ਼ఱ˕˹ί͉ʮٰ̡؇Τ̅ה͉ͪɛŊшഃήѧהί̡جᛆਜᗫ׵͉ɛŊшഃટॶࠅߒ˙ ࠦʘ΂ОᔷᜫאՉ˼೼ධʿᅄ೼ࠋΌபf

8. ͉ɛŊшഃٝ઄dৰၝΥ˖΁ʿ͉ટॶڌࣸ׼˖஝֛̮dኽϤЪ̈ʘהϞટॶeܸͪeબᛆʿוፕѩʔ̙࿞Ϋʿމೌૢ΁f

9. ͉ɛŊшഃٝ઄d͉ɛŊшഃ˸ટॶࠅߒʘ˙όਯʚࠅߒɛʘٰ΅ਗ਼˸ࠅߒɛאՉ˾ΤɛʘΤ່೮াf

10. ͉ɛŊшഃ׼ͣd΂ОટॶڌࣸeٰୃʿŊאཀ˒ϗኽʿŊא΂ОՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁€ʿŊאఱϤהც΂О˿ɛ̙ڦॶʘɓ΅אε΅ᏎᎵڭᗇࣣ฿ʔᐏ೯ ϗኽf͉ɛŊшഃ͵׼ͣהϞ˖΁ਗ਼˸̻ඉ˙ό੔̈dඉႬࠬᎈ฿͉͟ɛŊшഃІБוዄf

11. ͉ɛŊшഃఱ࣬ኽࠅߒʊᐏટॶא஗ൖމʊᐏટॶdϾՉટॶԨ͊஗Ϟࣖ࿞ΫʿԨڢ˸ࠅߒɛʘΤ່אܲՉܸͪ೮াʘٰ΅dΣࠅߒɛeτڦ਷ყᗇՎ ʿ͉ʮ̡ʔ̙࿞Ϋήוፕeᑊ׼eڭᗇʿΝจ€˸ߒҼ͉ɛŊшഃʘᘱוɛʿաᜫɛj (a) ͉ɛŊшഃબᛆ͉ʮ̡ʿŊאՉ˾ଣਗ਼̙ঐ඲Σ͉ɛŊшഃЪމ͉ʮٰ̡؇੔೯ʘ΂ОஷѓeஷՌeఊኽאՉ˼˖΁אஷৃ€ܼ̍΂ОٰୃʿŊ אΪਗ਼༈ഃٰ΅ᔷމᗇࣣҖόϾ೯̈ʘՉ˼הϞᛆ˖΁৔ʹཀ˒ஈ€ ήѧމ࠰ಥ̏ԉߵެ༸338໮ശᏔʹ׸ᄿఙ2ಂ33 ᅽ3301-04܃ ʚ ࠅ ߒ ɛi (b) ʔ̙࿞ΫήબᛆࠅߒɛאՉ˾ଣ˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃᖦ໇΂ОΝจࣣdΝจᐵ೵͉ʮ̡΂Оٰ؇ɽึஷٝಂdʿŊא̈ࢩʿŊאᖦͭϞᗫ༈ഃٰ΅ʘ ˾ڌ։΂ڌࣸ˸։΂ࠅߒɛ౤Τʘ΂Оɛɻ̈ࢩ޴ᗫٰ؇ɽึ€אՉ΂Оᚃึd˸ʿ˾ڌ͉ɛŊшഃБԴ༈ഃٰ΅הڝ੭ʘҳୃᛆdϾ༈ഃҳୃ ᛆਗ਼˸ࠅߒɛΌᛆ৤ઋᔾ֛ʘ˙όЪ̈ҳୃiʿ (c) ͉ɛŊшഃ՘֛dί͊຾ࠅߒɛʘΝจɨʔึБԴ΂ОϞᗫᛆлd˸ʿ͉ɛŊшഃʔ̙࿞Ϋήוፕʔึఱ΂Оٰ؇ɽึ։΂˾ڌאፋԒ̈ࢩٰ؇ ɽึd˸ʿίɪ˖஝ࠢɨdν͉ɛŊшഃ˸ֻʊఱ͉ʮٰ̡؇ɽึ։΂˾ڌ€Ͼ༈˾ڌԨڢࠅߒɛאՉ˾Τɛאᐏ։΂ɛɻ̈ࢩ༈ഃɽึאЪ̈ ҳୃdۆ͉ɛŊшഃᔫϤ׼ͪ࿞ΫϞᗫ։΂f މе͛ဲਪd࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡א࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑ€˾ଣɛϞࠢʮ̡ਗ਼฿ʔЪ̈אաࠢ׵΂Оɪࠑᑊ׼אڭᗇf

PERSONAL DATA Personal Information Collection Statement This personal information collection statement informs you of the policies and practices of the Offeror, Essence International Securities and the Registrar and in relation to personal data and the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "Ordinance"). 1. Reasons for the collection of your personal data To accept the Offer for your Share(s), you must provide the personal data requested. Failure to supply the requested data may result in the processing of your acceptance being rejected or delayed. It may also prevent or delay the despatch of the consideration to which you are entitled under the Offer.

2. Purposes The personal data which you provide on this Form of Acceptance may be used, held and/or stored (by whatever means) for the following purposes: • processing your acceptance and verification or compliance with the terms and application procedures set out in this Form of Acceptance and the Composite Document; • registering transfers of the Share(s) out of your name; • maintaining or updating the relevant register of members of the Share(s); • conducting or assisting to conduct signature verifications, and any other verification or exchange of information; • distributing communications from the Offeror and/or its agents such as the financial advisers and the Registrar; • compiling statistical information and Shareholder profiles; • establishing benefit entitlements of the Shareholders; • disclosing relevant information to facilitate claims on entitlements; • making disclosures as required by laws, rules or regulations (whether statutory or otherwise); • any other purpose in connection with the business of the Offeror, Essence International Securities or the Registrar; and • any other incidental or associated purposes relating to the above and/or to enable the Offeror, Essence International Securities and/or the Registrar to discharge their obligations to the Shareholders and/or regulators and other purpose to which the Shareholders may from time to time agree to or be informed of.

3. Transfer of personal data The personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance will be kept confidential but the Offeror and Essence International Securities and/or the Registrar may, to the extent necessary for achieving the purposes above or any of them, make such enquiries as they consider necessary to confirm the accuracy of the personal data and, in particular, they may disclose, obtain, transfer (whether within or outside Hong Kong) such personal data to, from or with any and all of the following persons and entities: • the Offeror, Essence International Securities, any of their agents and the Registrar; • any agents, contractors or third party service providers who offer administrative, telecommunications, computer, payment or other services to the Offeror and/or Essence International Securities and/or the Registrar, in connection with the operation of their businesses; • any regulatory or governmental bodies; • any other persons or institutions with which you have or propose to have dealings, such as your bankers, solicitors, accountants or licensed securities dealers or registered institution in securities; and • any other persons or institutions whom the Offeror and/or Essence International Securities and/or the Registrar consider(s) to be necessary or desirable in the circumstances.

4. Retention of personal data The Offeror, Essence International Securities and the Registrar will keep the personal data provided in this Form of Acceptance for as long as necessary to fulfil the purposes for which the personal data were collected. Personal data which is no longer required will be destroyed or dealt with in accordance with the Ordinance.

5. Access and correction of personal data The Ordinance provides you with rights to ascertain whether the Offeror and/ or Essence International Securities and/or the Registrar hold(s) your personal data, to obtain a copy of that data, and to correct any data that is incorrect. In accordance with the Ordinance, the Offeror and/or Essence International Securities and/or the Registrar have the right to charge a reasonable fee for the processing of any data access request. All requests for access to data or correction of data or for information regarding policies and practices and the kinds of data held should be addressed to the Offeror, Essence International Securities or the Registrar (as the case may be). BY SIGNING THIS FORM OF ACCEPTANCE, YOU AGREE TO ALL OF THE ABOVE. ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ ͉ϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘᑊ׼ϙίٝึ ტɨϞᗫࠅߒɛeτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿཀ˒ஈ˸ʿ Ϟᗫࡈɛ༟ࣘʿ࠰ಥجԷୋ486௝ࡈɛ༟ࣘ€ӷᒯૢԷ€˜ ૢԷ ™ʘ݁ഄʿ࿕Էf 1. ϗණ ტɨࡈɛ༟ࣘʘࡡΪ މఱ ტɨʘٰ΅ટॶࠅߒd ტɨ඲౤Զהცࡈɛ༟ࣘdࡊ ტɨ͊ঐ౤ Զהც༟ࣘdۆ̙ঐኬߧ ტɨʘટॶ͡ሗ஗לאաՑַႬfவ͵̙ঐѳ ᖟאַ፰੔೯ ტɨ࣬ኽࠅߒᏐ੻ʘ˾ᄆf 2. ͜௄ ტɨ׵͉ટॶڌࣸ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟̙ࣘঐึ͜ЪeܵϞʿŊאڭπ€˸΂О˙ όЪɨΐ͜௄j • ஈଣ ტɨʘટॶʿࣨྼא፭ృ͉ટॶڌࣸʿၝΥ˖΁༱ΐʘૢಛʿ͡ ሗ˓ᚃi

• ೮া˸ ტɨΤ່ʘٰ΅ᔷᜫi

• ڭπאһอϞᗫٰ؇Τ̅i

• ආБא՘пආБᖦΤࣨྼd˸ʿආБ΂ОՉ˼༟ࣘࣨྼאʹ౬i

• ІࠅߒɛʿŊאՉ˾ଣɛ€Էνৌਕᚥਪʿཀ˒ஈ೯бஷৃi

• ᇜႡ୕ࠇ༟ࣘʿٰ؇༟ࣘi

• ᆽٰͭ؇ʘᐏूᛆлi

• מᚣϞᗫ༟ࣘ˸˙کආБᛆл͡॰i

• ܲجԷe஝ۆא஝Է஝֛€ೌሞ᙮ج֛אՉ˼஝֛Ъ̈מᚣi

• Ϟᗫࠅߒɛeτڦ਷ყᗇՎאཀ˒ஈุਕʘ΂ОՉ˼͜௄iʿ 3. ᔷʹࡈɛ༟ࣘ ͉ટॶڌࣸ౤Զʘࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼ึڭ੗dઓࠅߒɛʿτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿŊאཀ ˒ஈމ༺ߧɪࠑאϞᗫ΂Оɪࠑ͜௄d̙ঐЪ̈־ഃႩމ̀ცʘݟ༔d˸ ᆽႩࡈɛ༟ࣘʘ๟ᆽ׌dˈՉ݊־ഃ̙ঐΣאІɨΐ΂ОʿהϞɛɻʿྼ᜗ מᚣeᐏ՟אᔷʹ€ೌሞί࠰ಥྤʫא࠰ಥྤ̮ήਜ༈ഃࡈɛ༟ࣘj • ࠅߒɛeτڦ਷ყᗇՎeՉ΂О˾ଣɛʿཀ˒ஈi • މࠅߒɛʿŊאτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿŊאཀ˒ஈʘุਕ຾ᐄϾΣ־ഃ౤Զ Б݁eཥৃeཥ໘e˹ಛאՉ˼؂ਕʘ΂О˾ଣɛeו̍ਠאୋɧ˙؂ ਕԶᏐਠi • ΂О္၍אִ݁ዚ࿴i • ၾ ტɨආБʹ׸אܔᙄආБʹ׸ʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴dԷν ტɨ ʘვБeܛࢪeึࠇࢪאܵ೐ᗇՎʹ׸ਠאൗ̅ᗇՎዚ࿴iʿ • ࠅߒɛʿŊאτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿŊאཀ˒ஈ׵ϞᗫઋرɨႩމ̀ცאቇ ຅ʘ΂ОՉ˼ɛɻאዚ࿴f 4. ڭवࡈɛ༟ࣘ ࠅߒɛeτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿཀ˒ஈਗ਼ܲϗණࡈɛ༟ࣘהც͜௄ڭव͉ટॶڌ ࣸהϗණʘࡈɛ༟ࣘfೌცڭवʘࡈɛ༟ࣘਗ਼ึ࣬ኽૢԷቖ์אஈଣf 5. π՟ʿһ͍ࡈɛ༟ࣘ ૢԷ஝֛d ტɨϞᛆᆽႩࠅߒɛʿŊאτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿŊאཀ˒ஈ݊щ ܵϞ ტɨʘࡈɛ༟ࣘdᐏ՟༈༟ࣘਓ͉d˸ʿһ͍΂О፹Ⴌ༟ࣘfԱኽ ૢԷdࠅߒɛʿŊאτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿŊאཀ˒ஈϞᛆఱஈଣ΂О༟ࣘʘπ ՟ሗӋϗ՟Υଣ˓ᚃ൬fᐏ՟༟ࣘאһ͍༟ࣘאᐏ՟Ϟᗫ݁ഄʿ࿕Էʿה ܵ༟ࣘᗳйʘ༟ࣘʘ הϞሗ Ӌd඲౤ʹʚࠅߒ ɛeτڦ਷ყᗇՎאཀ˒ ஈ € ൖઋرϾ֛ f

• Ϟᗫɪ˖΂ОՉ˼ڝ੭אᗫஹ͜௄ʿŊא˿ࠅߒɛeτڦ਷ყᗇՎʿŊ ტɨᖦ໇͉ટॶڌࣸуڌͪΝจɪࠑהϞૢ ಛf אཀ˒ஈ੻˸ᄵБ־ഃ࿁ٰ؇ʿŊא္၍ዚ࿴ʘப΂ʿٰ؇̙ঐʔࣛ Νจאᐏ઄ʘՉ˼͜௄f Attachments Original document

