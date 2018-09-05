Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Legend Strategy International L : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 02:27pm CEST

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Company Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors:

Mr. Ye Shusheng

Non-executive Directors: Mr. Yuan Fuer (Chairman) Mr. Hu Xinglong

Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Wu Jilin

Mr. Du Hongwei Ms. Li Zhou

The Company has set up the following three committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the Board members serve.

Audit Committee

Nomination Committee

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Ye Shusheng

Mr. Yuan Fuer

Mr. Hu Xinglong

Mr. Wu Jilin

C

M

M

Mr. Du Hongwei

M

M

C

Ms. Li Zhou

M

C

M

Notes:

C: Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M: Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 5 September 2018

Disclaimer

Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 12:26:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:46pVISTEON CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:46pFulham’s New HotSpot EZ Exit Wins Architecture SSL Product Innovation Award
GL
02:46pMINAURUM GOLD : Commences Drill Program at Alamos Silver Project
AQ
02:46pOrbit International’s Electronics Group Reports Bookings in Excess of $1,100,000 for Month of August 2018
GL
02:46pU.S. Trade Deficit Posts Biggest Increase in July Since 2015
DJ
02:46pMonarques Gold Intersects 8.24 g/t Au Over 9 Metres Including 26.38 g/t Au Over 2.6 Metres on its Croinor Gold Project
PR
02:46pOUTTEN & GOLDEN LLP : Sloane Levy is Named Firm's Chief Operating Officer
PR
02:46pTHE MARKET FOR MARINE COATINGS TO 2021 : Spain - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:46pCV Sciences, Inc. to Present and Exhibit as Gold Sponsor at Natural Products Expo East 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland, September 12-15, 2018
GL
02:46pMAJESCO : Urban Advantage Implements Majesco Policy for P&C and Majesco Billing for P&C in 95 Days
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade
4WAL-MART STORES : JD.com's CEO was arrested on allegation of rape - police
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.