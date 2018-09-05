Legend Strategy International L : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Company Limited are set out below.

Executive Directors:

Mr. Ye Shusheng

Non-executive Directors: Mr. Yuan Fuer (Chairman) Mr. Hu Xinglong

Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Wu Jilin

Mr. Du Hongwei Ms. Li Zhou

The Company has set up the following three committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the Board members serve.

Audit Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Mr. Ye Shusheng Mr. Yuan Fuer Mr. Hu Xinglong Mr. Wu Jilin C M M Mr. Du Hongwei M M C Ms. Li Zhou M C M

Notes:

C: Chairman of the relevant Board committees

M: Member of the relevant Board committees

Hong Kong, 5 September 2018