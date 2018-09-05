Legend Strategy International L : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board of directors (the "Board") of Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Company Limited are set out below.
Executive Directors:
Mr. Ye Shusheng
Non-executive Directors: Mr. Yuan Fuer (Chairman) Mr. Hu Xinglong
Independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Wu Jilin
Mr. Du Hongwei Ms. Li Zhou
The Company has set up the following three committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which the Board members serve.
|
Audit Committee
|
Nomination Committee
|
Remuneration Committee
|
Mr. Ye Shusheng
|
Mr. Yuan Fuer
|
Mr. Hu Xinglong
|
Mr. Wu Jilin
|
C
|
M
|
M
|
Mr. Du Hongwei
|
M
|
M
|
C
|
Ms. Li Zhou
|
M
|
C
|
M
Notes:
C: Chairman of the relevant Board committees
M: Member of the relevant Board committees
Hong Kong, 5 September 2018
Disclaimer
Legend Strategy International Holdings Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 12:26:08 UTC