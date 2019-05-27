Log in
Legrand: Disclosure of Transactions in Own-Shares Executed from 05/20/2019 to 05/23/2019

05/27/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR):

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

  Issuer identification code  

Transaction

date

 

Identification code of the
financial instrument

 

Daily total volume

(in number of

shares)

 

Daily weighted

average price

of share
acquired*actions

  Market (MIC code)
LEGRAND   969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91   05/20/2019   FR0010307819   74707   60,9568   XPAR
LEGRAND 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91 05/21/2019 FR0010307819 34230 61,4997 XPAR
LEGRAND 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91 05/22/2019 FR0010307819 21918 61,6988 XPAR
LEGRAND 969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91 05/23/2019 FR0010307819 30992 61,3563 XPAR
                         
            TOTAL   161 847   61,2486    

Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,780,596 euros
Registered office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny – 87000 Limoges
421 259 615 RCS Limoges


© Business Wire 2019
