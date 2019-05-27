Legrand: Disclosure of Transactions in Own-Shares Executed from 05/20/2019 to 05/23/2019

Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|
Issuer name
|
|
Issuer identification code
|
|
Transaction
date
|
|
Identification code of the
financial instrument
|
|
Daily total volume
(in number of
shares)
|
|
Daily weighted
average price
of share
acquired*actions
|
|
Market (MIC code)
|
LEGRAND
|
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|
|
05/20/2019
|
|
FR0010307819
|
|
74707
|
|
60,9568
|
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND
|
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|
|
05/21/2019
|
|
FR0010307819
|
|
34230
|
|
61,4997
|
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND
|
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|
|
05/22/2019
|
|
FR0010307819
|
|
21918
|
|
61,6988
|
|
XPAR
|
LEGRAND
|
|
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA91
|
|
05/23/2019
|
|
FR0010307819
|
|
30992
|
|
61,3563
|
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
161 847
|
|
61,2486
|
|
Société anonyme with a share capital of 1,067,780,596 euros
Registered
office: 128, avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny – 87000 Limoges
421
259 615 RCS Limoges
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005175/en/