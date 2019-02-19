Log in
Legrand : Pursues Expansion in Digital Infrastructures with the Purchase1 of Universal Electric Corporation in the United States

02/19/2019 | 12:01pm EST

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) continues its strategy of bolt-on2 acquisitions and today announced the purchase1 of Universal Electric Corporation, the undisputed leader in busways3 for data centers in the United States.

Legrand already has a strong presence in the US data center market, with front-runner positions in Voice-Data-Image cabinets (Electrorack, AFCO Systems), structured cabling (Ortronics), PDUs4 (Raritan, Server Technology) and KVMs5 (Raritan), as well as pre-terminated solutions (Lastar/Quiktron). It is now expanding its positions in this promising market with the acquisition1 of Universal Electric Corporation, the undisputed US leader in busways3. Universal Electric Corporation’s solutions – mostly sold under the Starline brand, a true benchmark for the market – have long been known for their quality, ease of installation and ease of use. They round out Legrand’s data center offering, thus positioning the Group to offer comprehensive solutions to infrastructure needs in white rooms.

More generally, Legrand continues to expand its presence in the buoyant digital infrastructure market, a business that is driven by the steady rise in worldwide data flows, and one where the Group already holds leading positions in many countries.

Based near Pittsburgh (state of Pennsylvania), Universal Electric Corporation has more than 450 employees and annual sales of over $175 million, of which 90% are made within the United States.

------------------------

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

  • 2019 first-quarter results: May 2, 2019
    “Quiet period1” starts April 2, 2019
  • General Meeting of Shareholders: May 29, 2019
  • Ex-dividend date: June 3, 2019
  • Dividend payment: June 5, 2019
  • 2019 first-half results: July 30, 2019
    Quiet period1” starts June 30, 2019

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of close to €6 billion in 2018. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.
(code ISIN FR0010307819)
https://www.legrand.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group’s innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.
www.legrand.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

1 Subject to standard conditions precedent.
2 Companies that complement Legrand’s activities.
3 Electric power distribution systems based on metal busbars.
4 PDU: Power Distribution Unit.
5 KVM: Keyboard, Video and Mouse.

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.


© Business Wire 2019
