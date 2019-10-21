Log in
Legrand's Wattstopper® and Pinnacle Brands Come Together for First Ever OEM Partnership in Human Centric Lighting

10/21/2019 | 08:46am EDT

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand North & Central America, the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures, today announced a partnership that brings Wattstopper Human Centric Lighting (HCL) capabilities to Pinnacle Architectural Lighting's luminaires to simplify design, installation, and occupant control for tunable lighting projects. This marks the first fixture manufacturer partnership between the company's Wattstopper product line and Pinnacle brand for HCL and embedded controls. 

HCL, lighting that is designed and applied to increase quality of light and visual comfort, signals the next phase of LED lighting innovation where light and art come together to create beautifully illuminated spaces. Together, Wattstopper's HCL capabilities and Pinnacle products bring elegant, stylish fixtures with the benefits of HCL to any space. 

Pinnacle luminaires integrated with Wattstopper HCL light engines are easy to specify and ensure seamless integration. Wattstopper blanco® 3 tunable white LED light engines are available in EDGE Evolution fixtures, including EDGE 2, EDGE 3, EDGE 4 and MOFFAT and COVE product families. Pinnacle's EDGE Evolution fixtures are the next generation in Pinnacle Lighting's EDGE family.

With a tunable range of 2700K-6500K, blanco 3 is a three-channel LED light engine that adjusts correlated color temperatures precisely along the blackbody locus within 2 MacAdam ellipse to replicate natural daylight. Wattstopper HCL solutions takes the complexity out of tunable lighting projects with an integrated, turnkey system of tunable LED light engines designed to be integrated into luminaires and controlled by Wattstopper's Digital Lighting Management (DLM) platform.

"The integration of Wattstopper LED Light Engines into stylish luminaires from Pinnacle make it easy for a specifier to incorporate into their building designs with lighting that will provide a unique experience to building occupants," says Dave Kaminski, Product Marketing Manager, Wattstopper at Legrand.

To learn more, please visit:

About Pinnacle
Pinnacle Architectural Lighting is a leading-edge lighting manufacturer in Denver, Colorado, that has a wide range of commercial specification grade lighting products. From architectural recessed to narrow aperture fixtures, Pinnacle has something for every space. Pinnacle strives to be the industry leader in design, product innovation, quality, service, and quick lead-times and on-time delivery.   

About Wattstopper
Wattstopper, a product line of Legrand, offers the most comprehensive line of simple, scalable, and flexible energy-efficient lighting controls and solutions for commercial and residential applications. The Wattstopper range of products, programs, and services has been helping customers save energy, meet green initiatives, and comply with energy codes for more than 30 years. legrand.us/Wattstopper

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including connected products stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of around $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Kenall, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, www.legrand.us.

Contacts:
Jennifer Chronister, Pinnacle
JChronister@pinnacle-ltg.com

Mary Placido, Legrand Building Control Systems  
415-218-3627 mary.placido@legrand.us

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legrands-wattstopper-and-pinnacle-brands-come-together-for-first-ever-oem-partnership-in-human-centric-lighting-300941758.html

SOURCE Legrand, North & Central America


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
