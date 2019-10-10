Log in
Legum & Norman Hosts 9th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

10/10/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Lewes, DE, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa company, hosted its 9th annual charity golf tournament to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

The event was held at the Bayside Resort Golf Club and began with a 9AM shotgun scramble and concluded with a wrap party with a DJ and an awards luncheon at The Cove at Bayside.

More than 100 golfers, local vendors, and board members, as well as Legum & Norman leadership, managers, and homeowners, attended the much-anticipated event where they were greeted with complimentary breakfast and lunch and a competitive game of 18-hole scramble. The golfers also participated in a closest-to-the-hole contest, hole-in-one challenge, and competed for the longest drive. The tournament concluded with prize raffles, a live and silent auction, a basket of cheer raffle, a 50/50 raffle, as well as a grill raffle donated by Associa OnCall.

“Legum & Norman would like to thank our sponsors, local businesses, vendors, and volunteers. A special thanks to Bestaquatic, Brightview, Shackleford Landscape, Sussex Environmental, Coastal Plant Care, United Restoration, Witeford Taylor & Preston, Chesapeake Plumbing and Heating, Ark Systems, Arbor Care, and Sposato,” stated Marc McCoy, Legum & Norman president. “This year, we proudly raised $32,000 for Associa Cares, which we could not have done without the dedication of the Legum & Norman and Associa OnCall employees. We look forward to continuing to host this event and support Associa Cares in the future.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities who have met with a qualifying disaster. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
