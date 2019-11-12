Log in
Legum & Norman Hosts Board Educational Seminar and Vendor Expo

11/12/2019 | 03:29pm EST

Ocean City, MD, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa® company, hosted a board member educational seminar and vendor expo at the Princess Royale Hotel in Ocean City, Maryland. 

The event hosted more than 85 board members and community managers as well as 28 vendor booths. Industry leaders Kathleen Elmore with Elmore & Throop, P.C.; Melissa Esham with Deeley Insurance Group; Rickey Hargis with Delaware State Police and Ashley Miler with the Ocean City Police Department; Butch Kirk with ARK Systems, Inc.; and Tara Laing with Legum & Norman presented on how to navigate insurance and liability, legal pitfalls, crime prevention, and surveillance technology. The seminar also included a complimentary breakfast and vendor exhibit where board members connected with each other and local businesses.

“Legum & Norman continues to be committed to educating board members and providing them with the most up-to-date information available,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “The turnout for this event was exceptional and provided attendees the invaluable opportunity to learn vital community information. We look forward to hosting more educational events in the future.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

 

Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
acantwell@associaonline.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
